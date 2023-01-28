ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Potential Defensive Coordinator Candidates for the Panthers

By Matthew Alquiza
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mYZXI_0kUUEOjp00

A few names that may be interested in running the defense in Carolina.

The first domino in the Panthers offseason has officially fallen. Thursday afternoon Carolina named Frank Reich the sixth full-time head coach in team history.

Reich takes over a team that finished 7-10 and in second place in the NFC South. Reich inherits a talented roster that can compete immediately depending on a few factors. The most important factor is the quarterback. Second and third to that are the decisions he makes at offensive and defensive coordinator. Here are a few options for some potential staff members to join Frank Reich's coaching staff in Carolina as defensive coordinator.

Vic Fangio - Philadelphia Eagles Defensive Consultant

Like Frank Reich, this would represent another return to the Queen City for a potential coordinator. Vic Fangio was the Panthers defensive coordinator from 1995-1998 where he overlapped with starting quarterback Frank Reich.

Fangio's defense is lauded by many across the league. He has coordinated and assisted on some of the best defenses the league has ever seen. In 2011, his San Francisco 49ers created a league-high 35 turnovers. In 2015 he took over a Bears defense that ranked 30th in the league and led them to finishes at 14th, 15th, and 10th in the following years.

Fangio would be a home run hire and a great choice to lead a young, talented defense.

Gus Bradley - Indianapolis Colts Defensive Coordinator

This feels like the most likely option.

Reich hired Bradley as his defensive coordinator in 2022 after current Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus assumed his position.

Bradley has been around the league for quite some time. He has been either a head coach or a defensive coordinator every season since 2009. His first job as a defensive coordinator was in Seattle where current Panthers' General Manager Scott Fitterer was on staff with the Seahawks.

The multiple connections to Carolina's current staff make Bradley the odds on favorite for this position.

Marquand Manuel - New York Jets Safeties coach

I don't know much about Manuel, but I know that the team has already requested to interview him for their defensive coordinator opening.

Manuel served as the Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator when the team made Super Bowl 51 in 2017. Manuel also has an Eagles connection. He coached their defensive backs in 2020. While he never overlapped with Reich in Philadelphia, it's clear that Reich still has deep ties in the City of Brotherly Love and I'm sure he has the inside scoop on one of the hottest defensive coordinator candidates in this cycle.

Jonathan Gannon - Philadelphia Eagles Defensive Coordinator

Throwing this at the bottom because it doesn't make much sense for Gannon to come to Carolina, but hey, maybe he likes the young defense that has been built here. Gannon is also receiving head coaching interest but will likely remains as a coordinator for now. With the Eagles being one win away from playing in the Super Bowl, I think it's safe to say he'll likely remain in Philly. But due to the connection with Reich, I had to add him to the list. He was the defensive backs coach on Reich's staff in Indy from 2018-20.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
E! News

Tom Brady Announces Retirement Again—With a Nod to Gisele Bündchen

Watch: Tom Brady Announces His Retirement From Football "For Good" Tom Brady is putting down his helmet, for good this time. The NFL quarterback, who previously announced his retirement in 2022 before returning to the sport for one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, shared an update with fans on Feb. 1. "Good morning, guys, I'll get to the point right away," Tom said in a video message, posted to Twitter and Instagram. "I'm retiring, for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first."
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
On3.com

South Carolina women's basketball: Catching up with the transfers

South Carolina Women’s Basketball: News • Recruiting • Schedule • Roster • Stats • SEC • Polls • Scholarships. South Carolina lost four players from last season’s national championship team to the transfer portal. For some, the change of scenery has been a revelation, for others, not so much. Here’s how the four former Gamecocks have faired.
COLUMBIA, SC
nfltraderumors.co

Panthers Won’t Retain Interim DC Al Holcomb

Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer reports that the Panthers will not retain interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb as part of Frank Reich’s staff. Holcomb, 52, began his coaching career at Temple back in 1995 as a graduate assistant/LBs coach. He worked for a number of schools including Colby College, Bloomsburg, Kutztown and Lafayette before getting hired by the Giants as their defensive quality control coach in 2011.
CHARLOTTE, NC
AllPanthers

AllPanthers

Charlotte, NC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
848K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPanthers is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Carolina Panthers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/panthers

Comments / 0

Community Policy