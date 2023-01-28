After blowout loss to Miami, Florida State looks to rebound against No. 24 Clemson

Florida State Seminoles guard Matthew Cleveland (35), guard Chandler Jackson (0), guard Darin Green Jr. (22) and forward Cam Corhen (3) look on during a college basketball game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on January 17, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It was as ugly a performance as the Florida State men’s basketball team has had all season.

And when your record is 7-14, that’s saying something. But after the Seminoles got blown off their home court by the No. 20 Miami Hurricanes on Tuesday night, they now look to rebound against another ranked team today when they welcome in No. 24 Clemson (5 p.m., ACC Network).

The Tigers are currently 17-4 on the season and 9-1 in the ACC. Florida State is 5-5 in the league and coming off its most lopsided loss of the season, an 86-63 defeat at the hands of the rival Hurricanes.

“This team has had a real problem maintaining effort mentally, emotionally as well as physically,” Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton said on Friday. “I believe going into this year, we might have lost eight games at home the last five years. And the focus the teams come into the Tuck with, and most of the teams are really talented, we’re getting their very, very best effort.”

That was certainly the case on Tuesday night as Miami got off to a red-hot start and dominated the game for virtually all 40 minutes. The Hurricanes were extra motivated by the fact that they had lost nine straight games to Florida State over the last four years.

The Seminoles have already lost six games at home this season, including two contests in a row that weren’t even competitive in the second half — a 67=58 defeat to then-No. 13 Virginia and the 23-point loss to Miami on Tuesday night.

If they want to avoid a three-game home losing streak, Florida State will have to figure out a way to top a Clemson team that has won nine of its 10 ACC games this season, including a 21-point win over Georgia Tech earlier this week.

The Tigers have three players averaging at least 14 points per game, led by forward Hunter Tyson, who is averaging 15.5 points and 10.0 rebounds. P.J. Hall averages 14.2 points, and Chase Hunter averages right at 14 a game.

Clemson ranks fourth in the ACC In 3-point field goal percentage at 36.9 percent, and the Tigers lead the ACC — and are one of the top teams in the country — in free-throw percentage at 79.6 percent.

“They do a tremendous job of concentrating on throwing the ball into the post,” Hamilton said of the Tigers. “So, they have a good balance. And us starting four guards, it’s going to be extremely challenging. But we’ve been more than capable throughout the years. One place we’ve never been consistently hurt is in the post, because of guarding the passer and fronting (the post) and getting to the weakside.

“But those are fundamental things that require a tremendous amount of effort. Fundamentally, I think we’ll have a good game plan to deal with it, I just hope that we’re focused enough to give that effort it takes to execute those tough fundamentals as well as we should.”

Clemson could be a little short-handed as they have three guards dealing with recent injuries.

