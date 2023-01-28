Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Journey Buries Band Drama For First Show Of Tour
'It's good to be back, all together again.'
Reba McEntire opens 3-story restaurant, entertainment venue in Oklahoma: Take a peek inside
“This has been a dream come true,” Reba told visitors during the restaurant's grand opening on Thursday afternoon.
KXII.com
One year after Pottsboro boy sings with Blake Shelton, his family directs spotlight on CHD awareness & organ donors
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - One year ago, Wyatt McKee became a Lake Texoma country star. “It says, uh, your smallest biggest fan from Lake Texoma, six years old,” said Blake Shelton, reading a poster Wyatt handed him. “It was amazing to feel all that love and support for Wyatt,”...
Reba McEntire Opens Reba's Place Restaurant, Promises Fun and 'Great Bread' (Plus a Sweet Tribute to Her Late Mom)
The country music superstar's Atoka, Oklahoma restaurant is now serving "Fancy" cocktails, the star's signature smashed potatoes and more with live music and a third-floor library Reba McEntire is saving a place at her table — and there's sure to be good bread and iced tea! The Grammy award-winning singer, 67, has opened Reba's Place, a 15,000-square-foot restaurant, bar and live entertainment venue in her native Oklahoma. Situated in Atoka, which is about midway between Tulsa and Dallas, the new business is already attracting attention — even before its...
KXII.com
1 dies in Love County rollover crash
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - One man died Sunday afternoon after a car rolled over in Love County. The sheriff’s office said it happened near Jimtown and Batson road. When deputies arrived, a truck was laying upside down, and the man was pinned inside. According to a Facebook post,...
wbap.com
Winter Storm Watch in Effect for North Texas
FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for North Texas. Freezing rain and a wintry mix could lead to and dangerous conditions beginning Monday. The Winter Storm Watch includes Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Jack, Wise, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, Palo Pinto, Parker, Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall, Kaufman, Eastland, Erath, Hood and Somervell County until 9:00am Wednesday.
KTEN.com
Three honored as Texoma Heroes
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Friday marked a milestone for the Texoma Hero Program. Not only did they honor the program's 100th veteran, but they're also recognizing two individuals as the January 2023 Texoma Heroes. Barbara Parra-Milks is the 100th nominee to be in the Texoma Veterans Hall of Fame.
KXII.com
I-35 Narrows to one lane in Love County
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -The Oklahoma Department is warning that I-35 will be narrowing to one lane in Love County starting Monday, January, 30. According to ODot, there will be two separate closures, both on the northbound lanes of the highway. On January 30th starting at 8:00 a.m. north of...
ketr.org
Paris police place officer on leave pending review of video
The City of Paris has placed a police officer on administrative leave while the police department reviews a video of an encounter between the officer and a Lamar County resident. The incident occurred on Jan. 2. The officer’s name has not been released and the identity of the Lamar County resident has also not been released. The Paris News reports the resident’s son was paralyzed after being shot by police in 2021. Bodycam footage of the January 2023 conversation between the officer and the resident is being reviewed by Paris police. The Paris News reports the video ends with the officer saying “Tell your son we said ‘hi.’”
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Boars Going Hog Wild in McKinney Neighborhood
Some homeowners in a McKinney neighborhood say wild hogs are leaving a trail of destruction and getting too close for comfort. “I've never seen bacon run in front of me,” said Mike Danielson, who spotted a trio of feral hogs while driving his daughter to school Thursday morning. “The...
KXII.com
Child found in Ardmore church dumpster
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police are investigating after a baby was found in a dumpster at an Ardmore church. The child was found Saturday afternoon around 3 pm. Ardmore police said the child is still alive and in stable condition as of Saturday night. Police told KXII the child...
KXII.com
Sulphur woman crashes, rolls vehicle after losing consciousness
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Sulphur woman crashed and rolled her car after she lost consciousness while driving in McClain County Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 53-year-old Robin Faulkenberry was driving on Interstate-35 southbound just north of mile marker 95 in Purcell when she lost consciousness. The car then left the road, struck a fence, and rolled 1/2 time before coming to rest on its top in a creek bed.
KXII.com
Road signs changes coming to HWY 75
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) -Changes are coming to traffic signs along Highway 75 around Van Alstyne next month. The Texas Department of Public Safety said the yield signs at several entrance and exit ramps will soon become stop signs. TX Dot crews will change signs on both sides of 75...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Friday (Jan 27)
At 7:33 Thursday morning, Paris Police responded to a disturbance between two vehicles, and the victim reported that his estranged wife was following him and had shot at him. Officers looked for the two cars and observed a bullet hole in the doorpost behind the driver’s door. The victim reported that he and his estranged wife had recently separated. After an earlier disturbance between the two, the victim was driving to work and noticed that his estranged wife was following him. To avoid another confrontation, the victim went toward the Police Department, but his estranged wife pointed a pistol at him and then shot at him. They located the suspect, Patricsh Annette Titus, 37, in Clarksville and arrested her. She was transferred back to Paris and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and placed in the Lamar County Jail.
2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
KOCO
OHP: More than a dozen vehicles involved in crash on I-35 near Thackerville
THACKERVILLE, Okla. — More than a dozen vehicles were involved in a crash Monday on Interstate 35 near Thackerville after a winter storm brought sleet and freezing rain to Oklahoma. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said a car spun out and crashed into a wall on I-35 near the Oklahoma-Texas...
easttexasradio.com
Fannin County Crash Victim Identified
The DPS has identified the man killed late last week in a three-vehicle crash on Hwy 121 in Fannin County as 57-year-old Jonathan David Davenport of Whitewright. A vehicle rear-ended his driven by a McKinney man. The impact caused Davenport to veer into opposing traffic and strike Devonport. Date &...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Whightright Texas man killed in 3-vehicle accident in Fannin County
A Whightright, Tx., man was killed and 2 others were injured in a 3-vehicle wreck on State Highway 121 at County Road 4642 in Fannin, County, Texas early Thursday evening. Texas State Police said 57-year-old Jonathan David Davenport was rear ended and killed on southbound 121 while attempting a left turn.
KXII.com
One dead, two taken to hospital after crash in Fannin Co.
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man is dead after a crash on State Highway 121 on Thursday night. According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Abbas Zeerak, 38, was driving south on SH 121 behind Jonathan Davenport, 57, when Davenport slowed down to make a left-hand turn onto County Rd. 4642 and Zeerak rear-ended him.
okcfox.com
Chinese National jailed after Johnston County deputies seize 150 pounds of marijuana
JOHNSTON COUNTY (KOKH) — A Chinese National was arrested after Johnston County deputies said they found 150 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Thursday. During the course of the traffic stop, deputies did a probable cause search after suspecting the driver had marijuana in the car. The...
Q 105.7
Schenectady, NY
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://q1057.com/
Comments / 0