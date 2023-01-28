At 7:33 Thursday morning, Paris Police responded to a disturbance between two vehicles, and the victim reported that his estranged wife was following him and had shot at him. Officers looked for the two cars and observed a bullet hole in the doorpost behind the driver’s door. The victim reported that he and his estranged wife had recently separated. After an earlier disturbance between the two, the victim was driving to work and noticed that his estranged wife was following him. To avoid another confrontation, the victim went toward the Police Department, but his estranged wife pointed a pistol at him and then shot at him. They located the suspect, Patricsh Annette Titus, 37, in Clarksville and arrested her. She was transferred back to Paris and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and placed in the Lamar County Jail.

PARIS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO