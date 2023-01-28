Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Pedestrian killed from Route 322 injuries identified as Palmyra man
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A pedestrian has died after suffering injuries from being hit by a car on Route 322 in Swatara Township. Police say Pritesh Patel, 39, of Palmyra was struck by the vehicle Friday, Jan. 27 around 8:50 p.m. The incident happened in the area of...
WGAL
Police investigating shooting in York County
THOMASVILLE, Pa. — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in York County. The shooting call came in around 4:30 a.m. Dispatchers said no one was taken to the hospital. There were multiple officers and crime scene tape along C Street near Thomasville. The area is about two miles away...
Lebanon County Man Dies Days After Being Hit Outside Harrisburg Walmart
A 39-year-old Palmyra man has died three days after he was struck by a car outside of a Walmart in Harrisburg, authorities say. Pritesh Patel died as a result of the injuries sustained in the accident on Monday, Jan. 30, the Swatara police announced that afternoon.Patel was struck on Route 322…
WGAL
Route 222 crash cleared in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Several crashes caused problems Wednesday morning on Route 222. The northbound lanes of Route 222 in Lancaster County were shut down between Colonel Howard Boulevard and PA 272/Reading Road. That crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA:...
WGAL
Man charged with DUI in fatal crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — A man faces multiple charges in a fatal crash that happened in December in Lancaster County. The East Lampeter Township Police Department said William Vaughan-Geib, 29, of Lancaster, is charged in the Dec. 29, 2022, crash that killed Carole Stockdale, 63, of Lititz. "Preliminary investigation determined...
WGAL
Update provided on Mulberry Street Bridge encampment in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The city of Harrisburg has completed the cleanup of the homeless encampment located under the Mulberry Street Bridge, with the exception of a few tents that are still occupied by people. The city is still working on convincing these people to leave. If they choose not...
WGAL
Vehicle crashes into Red Lion High School in York County
RED LION, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a York County high school on Tuesday night. Police from York County Regional police were dispatched to the Red Lion Senior High School for a vehicle crash at 7:22 p.m. A silver Honda sedan was driven into the athletic training room,...
Cat Shot In Neck During Possible Drive-By Shooting In Millersburg, State Police Say
A feral cat was shot in the neck during what is believed to be a drive-by shooting in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. The cat was shot outside of 544 State State in Millersburg on Jan. 28 around 12:17 p.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police the following Monday.
Harrisburg man gets 7 year minimum prison term for convenience store hold-up
A man who held up a Carlisle convenience store at knifepoint last spring, but dropped personal identification cards that made him an instant suspect, was sentenced Tuesday to 7 to 14 years in state prison for the crime. James A. Brown Jr., 55, pleaded guilty last week to robbery and...
State police cruiser hit during high-speed chase
PORTER TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after investigators say he hit a state police cruiser during a high-speed chase along Interstate 80. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday around 4:30 p.m., troopers saw a car weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate 80 in Clinton County. Troopers then tried […]
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police say man was killed in crash in Franklin County
A man was killed in a crash on Friday in Franklin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The fatal two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Wayne Highway and Five Forks Road in Quincy Township. PSP identified the victim as Brandon J. Rock, 43, of Waynesboro. Police said the other...
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police capture suspect in double stabbing
SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said a man wanted in a double stabbing has been captured. PSP said Robert Lee Suders, 42, stabbed two people with a knife on Friday night and stole one victim's vehicle in South Middleton Township, Cumberland County. Monday morning, Pa. State...
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police release name of woman killed in fire in Berks County
ALSACE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have released the name of a woman killed in a fire last week in Berks County. The fire happened around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 124 Magnolia Lane in Alsace Township. "There was heavy fire upon arrival of the first...
WGAL
Police: Man pointed gun at employees at former workplace in Lancaster County
MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man wanted for pulling a gun at a restaurant in Lancaster County where he used to work has been taken into custody. The Northwest Regional Police Department said Julian Knight, 20, was arrested. Police said Knight went into the Wendy's on South Market...
WGAL
Small fire at publishing company in Lancaster County under investigation
MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire officials in Lancaster County are investigating a fire at Fox Chapel Publishing in Mount Joy Township. Thirty people in the building got out safely Monday morning, but the deputy fire chief said one employee was checked out for smoke inhalation. He said there...
Unlikely friendship: Harrisburg councilman and intruder who tried to break into his nonprofit office
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Early Saturday morning, Harrisburg City Councilman Ralph Rodriguez got a notification from his doorbell camera. The video captured someone in a mask and plastic gloves trying to break into the offices of All You Can, Inc. a nonprofit Rodriguez runs in Harrisburg’s Allison Hill neighborhood.
Vehicle crashes into juvenile riding bicycle on Cumberland County road: police
A juvenile bicyclist was injured in a Monday morning crash in Lower Allen Township, police said. Police said the juvenile — whose age and gender were not immediately available — was hit by a car between 7–7:30 a.m. while riding a bike in the area of Carlisle Road and the Interstate 83 south on-ramp.
Police: Lancaster County woman stole $4,600 worth of lottery tickets
DENVER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman is facing theft charges after police say she stole more than $4,600 worth of lottery tickets from her former place of employment. Barbara Jean Fisher, 58, of East Earl, is charged with theft by unlawful taking in connection to the alleged incident, according to East Cocalico Township Police.
abc27.com
Former Lancaster County Wendy’s employee allegedly pointed gun at employees
MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County say a former Wendy’s employee has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at the restaurant. Northwest Regional Police say on January 29 at 9:16 p.m. officers responded to a fight in progress at the restaurant on South Market Street.
abc27.com
Dauphin County judge nearing end of suspension
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A magisterial district judge in Dauphin County is almost done serving her suspension after misusing her power as a judge. Sonya McKnight was acquitted of her criminal charges, which alleged that she interfered with the arrest of her son in 2020, but spent over six months suspended with no pay while the criminal case went through the court system.
