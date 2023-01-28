ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

local21news.com

Pedestrian killed from Route 322 injuries identified as Palmyra man

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A pedestrian has died after suffering injuries from being hit by a car on Route 322 in Swatara Township. Police say Pritesh Patel, 39, of Palmyra was struck by the vehicle Friday, Jan. 27 around 8:50 p.m. The incident happened in the area of...
PALMYRA, PA
WGAL

Police investigating shooting in York County

THOMASVILLE, Pa. — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in York County. The shooting call came in around 4:30 a.m. Dispatchers said no one was taken to the hospital. There were multiple officers and crime scene tape along C Street near Thomasville. The area is about two miles away...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Route 222 crash cleared in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Several crashes caused problems Wednesday morning on Route 222. The northbound lanes of Route 222 in Lancaster County were shut down between Colonel Howard Boulevard and PA 272/Reading Road. That crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA:...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man charged with DUI in fatal crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. — A man faces multiple charges in a fatal crash that happened in December in Lancaster County. The East Lampeter Township Police Department said William Vaughan-Geib, 29, of Lancaster, is charged in the Dec. 29, 2022, crash that killed Carole Stockdale, 63, of Lititz. "Preliminary investigation determined...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Update provided on Mulberry Street Bridge encampment in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The city of Harrisburg has completed the cleanup of the homeless encampment located under the Mulberry Street Bridge, with the exception of a few tents that are still occupied by people. The city is still working on convincing these people to leave. If they choose not...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Vehicle crashes into Red Lion High School in York County

RED LION, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a York County high school on Tuesday night. Police from York County Regional police were dispatched to the Red Lion Senior High School for a vehicle crash at 7:22 p.m. A silver Honda sedan was driven into the athletic training room,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WBRE

State police cruiser hit during high-speed chase

PORTER TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after investigators say he hit a state police cruiser during a high-speed chase along Interstate 80. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday around 4:30 p.m., troopers saw a car weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate 80 in Clinton County. Troopers then tried […]
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania State Police capture suspect in double stabbing

SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said a man wanted in a double stabbing has been captured. PSP said Robert Lee Suders, 42, stabbed two people with a knife on Friday night and stole one victim's vehicle in South Middleton Township, Cumberland County. Monday morning, Pa. State...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Former Lancaster County Wendy’s employee allegedly pointed gun at employees

MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County say a former Wendy’s employee has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at the restaurant. Northwest Regional Police say on January 29 at 9:16 p.m. officers responded to a fight in progress at the restaurant on South Market Street.
abc27.com

Dauphin County judge nearing end of suspension

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A magisterial district judge in Dauphin County is almost done serving her suspension after misusing her power as a judge. Sonya McKnight was acquitted of her criminal charges, which alleged that she interfered with the arrest of her son in 2020, but spent over six months suspended with no pay while the criminal case went through the court system.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

