Judging by the Davos World Economic Forum consensus, global economic policymakers are expecting China to soon provide major support to a flagging world economy now that it’s abandoned its zero-COVID policy. This newfound optimism is surprising — since major Chinese economic weaknesses are in plain sight. President Xi Jinping’s zero-COVID policy locked down large parts of the economy, leading last year to China’s worst performance in nearly a half-century. Rather than the 6% type of rate to which we’d become accustomed, Chinese economic growth slowed to less than 3%, its slowest rate in decades. It was the last thing Chinese leadership...

1 DAY AGO