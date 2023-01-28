ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

kshb.com

Much warmer weather expected for Wednesday

Seasonably cool temperatures Wednesday with sunshine. Next chance of precipitation arrives Monday-Wednesday. Wednesday: High clouds and sunshine. Warmer afternoon. Thursday: Sunshine expected throughout the day, comfortable temperatures. High: 47°. Wind: S bec N 5-15 mph. Friday: Sunny and much colder from a cold front. Low: 14° High: 34°. Wind:...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Third consecutive day featuring below freezing temperatures Tuesday.

Below 32° temperatures through lunchtime Wednesday. Every Kansas City rodent sees it's shadow Thursday. Tonight: Partly cloudy and colder tonight with relaxing winds. Tuesday: Old Man Winter keeps us in an icy grip even with a mostly sunny sky. Check conditions before traveling south into the ice storm stretching...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: The snow window is closing (MON-1/30)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Yesterday as the Chiefs were struggling toward the end of the game, losing players left and right to injuries, running out of playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, I mentioned that they were going to need a minor miracle or a major one to pull this game out and win it. At the time, Cincinnati was driving and had some serious mojo behind them.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Large fire burning in the parking lot near Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire crews from Kansas City and Raytown, Missouri were called to battle a large grass fire outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium after Sunday night's big win. Crews were called to a field near one of the stadium exits to try to control a large...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Large grass fire extinguished outside Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As cars headed out of the Arrowhead Stadium parking lots Sunday evening, a fire broke out in a grassy area west of Kauffman and Arrowhead Stadium. The fire appeared to be on the grassy hill at Gate 6 of the Truman Sports Complex. It was put out after about 30 minutes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Northeast Missouri Lawmaker Believes I-70 is Receiving Too Much Attention

(MISSOURINET) – Several transportation leaders applaud Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s proposal to expand Interstate Highway 70 to 6 lanes between St. Louis and Kansas City. But one Missouri lawmaker thinks I-70 is getting TOO much attention at the detriment of other critical routes. Republican State Rep Louis Riggs...
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

New area code coming to 816 region

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a 21-year delay, an overlay plan and the introduction of a new area code is coming to Missouri, according to a release Monday from the Missouri Public Service Commission. The 816 area code primarily serves the communities of Kansas City, St. Joseph, Savannah, Richmond,...
MISSOURI STATE

