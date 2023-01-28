Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Print Your Super Bowl Squares Template TodayFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
Kansas City Royals Bring Back Cy Young Award WinnerOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Kansas City vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How To Bet Legally on Super Bowl 2023Toby HazlewoodKansas City, MO
Related
kshb.com
Much warmer weather expected for Wednesday
Seasonably cool temperatures Wednesday with sunshine. Next chance of precipitation arrives Monday-Wednesday. Wednesday: High clouds and sunshine. Warmer afternoon. Thursday: Sunshine expected throughout the day, comfortable temperatures. High: 47°. Wind: S bec N 5-15 mph. Friday: Sunny and much colder from a cold front. Low: 14° High: 34°. Wind:...
kshb.com
Third consecutive day featuring below freezing temperatures Tuesday.
Below 32° temperatures through lunchtime Wednesday. Every Kansas City rodent sees it's shadow Thursday. Tonight: Partly cloudy and colder tonight with relaxing winds. Tuesday: Old Man Winter keeps us in an icy grip even with a mostly sunny sky. Check conditions before traveling south into the ice storm stretching...
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: The snow window is closing (MON-1/30)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Yesterday as the Chiefs were struggling toward the end of the game, losing players left and right to injuries, running out of playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, I mentioned that they were going to need a minor miracle or a major one to pull this game out and win it. At the time, Cincinnati was driving and had some serious mojo behind them.
Areas southeast of Kansas City included in winter weather advisory
Portions of the greater Kansas City area, including Warrensburg and Sedalia, are included in a winter weather advisory.
kshb.com
Weather Blog: Everything you need to know about Sunday's weather during AFC Championship
Welcome back weather blog readers! The strong cold front and Bengals both arrived in Kansas City Saturday evening. It's time to get down to business. Here is everything you need to know about the weather for AFC Championship Sunday AKA the 5th Annual GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Invitational, as our sports producer Nick Jacobs likes to say.
New area code coming to Kansas City area
The Missouri Public Service Commission announced it will soon begin to implement the new area code of 975 in the Kansas City region.
KMBC.com
Large fire burning in the parking lot near Arrowhead Stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire crews from Kansas City and Raytown, Missouri were called to battle a large grass fire outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium after Sunday night's big win. Crews were called to a field near one of the stadium exits to try to control a large...
KCTV 5
Large grass fire extinguished outside Arrowhead Stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As cars headed out of the Arrowhead Stadium parking lots Sunday evening, a fire broke out in a grassy area west of Kauffman and Arrowhead Stadium. The fire appeared to be on the grassy hill at Gate 6 of the Truman Sports Complex. It was put out after about 30 minutes.
northwestmoinfo.com
Northeast Missouri Lawmaker Believes I-70 is Receiving Too Much Attention
(MISSOURINET) – Several transportation leaders applaud Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s proposal to expand Interstate Highway 70 to 6 lanes between St. Louis and Kansas City. But one Missouri lawmaker thinks I-70 is getting TOO much attention at the detriment of other critical routes. Republican State Rep Louis Riggs...
Community rallies around Platte City mom who lost livelihood in fire
A Northland community has raised more than $25,000 for a Platte County single mom who lost her livelihood to a fire.
Royals narrow down potential site for $2B ballpark district to 4 to 5 locations
The Kansas City Royals are getting a better idea of where their proposed $2 billion ballpark district will be located.
KCTV 5
New area code coming to 816 region
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a 21-year delay, an overlay plan and the introduction of a new area code is coming to Missouri, according to a release Monday from the Missouri Public Service Commission. The 816 area code primarily serves the communities of Kansas City, St. Joseph, Savannah, Richmond,...
New Mexican BBQ restaurant to open on Kansas City’s Troost Avenue
Barbacoa, a local Mexican barbecue restaurant, is taking the spot of Urban Café on Troost Avenue in Kansas City and hopes to open in April.
Kansas man turns custom golf cart side-hustle into a booming business
EMPORIA (KSNT) – What started out as a small project in a Kansas businessman’s garage has grown into more than just a side hustle. 27 News spoke with Bryan McCoy, the owner of McCoy Custom Carts in Olathe, about the expansion of his golf cart business to new markets in the Sunflower State. “My wife […]
Downtown Kansas City hotel reopens under new name after $20M renovation
Lotus Hospitality Group has reopened the hotel as Holiday Inn Kansas City Downtown after a more than $20 million renovation.
Rare ‘MoMo’ twins born in Kansas
Monoamniotic twins, commonly known as 'MoMo' twins, make up less than 0.1 percent of all pregnancies.
kjluradio.com
Missouri National Guard infantry unit prepares for deployment to the Middle East
The Missouri National Guard announces it’s deploying soldiers to the Middle East. A deployment ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, February 4 at 10 a.m. for the Missouri Army National Guard’s 1-138th Infantry Regiment out of Kansas City. The ceremony will be held at the Pattonville High School in Maryland Heights.
Man dies in fall from catwalk Monday at Clay County business
Authorities are investigating after an employee fell “three to four stories from a catwalk, landing on rocks” in Randolph, Missouri. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Where to find Girl Scout cookies in Kansas City
It's the most wonderful time of the year.
Comments / 0