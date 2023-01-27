If you work and have an autistic toddler or young child, you need childcare. Some parents are fortunate to have a relative or friend available to jump in, but for others, finding an appropriate, affordable, safe, accepting, and supportive childcare setting for an autistic child can be a challenge. But when it's a good fit, says Michelle Haney, PhD and Henry Gund Professor of Psychology at Berry College in Georgia, after-school and daycare programs can be a great experience for children on the spectrum. "After-school programs can be a great time to expand social skills, communication skills, and independence," she says. "If the teaching supports can be extended into the after-school setting, being with neurotypical kids can be a chance to really build relationships and play skills."

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO