Ceebla Cuud

Parents Are Furious After ‘Woke’ School Bans Sarcasm in the Classroom

Parents have criticized a school for being too "woke" after the administration decided to forbid educators from employing sarcasm in the classroom. As part of a "Guide to Assist Staff" training program, the Skegness Academy in Lincolnshire, England, banned the use of irony as a means of expressing contempt towards students.
TheDailyBeast

Boarding School Accused of Ignoring Sick Teens’ Pleas Until Day She Died

A 17-year-old Native American girl’s pleas for medical care were allegedly denied for weeks by her boarding school until she eventually collapsed and died on Dec. 20, NBC News reported, citing school staff members. Those in charge at Diamond Ranch Academy in Hurricane, Utah, allegedly told Taylor Goodridge to “suck it up” and take an aspirin, as they assumed her repeated reports of throwing up and feeling ill were a bit to receive attention or miss class. Instead, her family alleges in a lawsuit, Goodridge was suffering from sepsis, a life-threatening condition that arises from a body’s response to infection....
HURRICANE, UT
New York Post

These are the character traits kids should learn early in life

Eight in 10 (81%) parents think educators should spend time teaching things outside of academics, such as soft skills and current events. A survey of 2,000 U.S. parents of children ages 0–6 found 62% prioritize their young ones learning soft skills before they’re eight years old, compared to 37% who put math at the forefront. The most important character traits for kids to learn early in life? Honesty and respect, according to one in five parents. Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Kiddie Academy Educational Child Care System for International Day of Education, the survey also found financial literacy (61%) topped the list of non-academic...
The Independent

Nearly half of children starting school ‘not developmentally ready’ – charity

Nearly half of children are not developmentally ready for Reception, teachers have reported.This means that some children are starting school unable to eat independently, use the toilet or communicate clearly – but nearly nine in 10 parents believe their children are ready to start school, a study suggests.On average, primary school teachers report that only 54% of children in their Reception classes were developmentally ready for school when they began.Teachers believe the problem of school readiness is “growing”, a report from early years charity Kindred2 suggests, but most parents of Reception pupils say that their child is “school ready”.A survey...
CBS News

Math Teacher Mom

Navi Riar is a credentialed math educator and calls herself the math teacher mom. She wants to help get your kids excited about math!
Delaware LIVE News

Preschool special ed. funding bill draws staffing, money concerns

A bill that would increase funding for preschool students with disabilities was released by the House Education Committee Wednesday, but not without some concerns.  House Bill 33, sponsored by Rep. Kim Williams, D-Marshallton, would increase funding for those students by revising the current ratio of 12.8 students per education unit to 8.4 students per unit for preschoolers 3 years and ... Read More
verywellfamily.com

What to Look for in Child Care for Autistic Children

If you work and have an autistic toddler or young child, you need childcare. Some parents are fortunate to have a relative or friend available to jump in, but for others, finding an appropriate, affordable, safe, accepting, and supportive childcare setting for an autistic child can be a challenge. But when it's a good fit, says Michelle Haney, PhD and Henry Gund Professor of Psychology at Berry College in Georgia, after-school and daycare programs can be a great experience for children on the spectrum. "After-school programs can be a great time to expand social skills, communication skills, and independence," she says. "If the teaching supports can be extended into the after-school setting, being with neurotypical kids can be a chance to really build relationships and play skills."
GEORGIA STATE
Upworthy

Elementary school students come together to raise $300,000 for an inclusive playground

At Glen Lake Elementary School, recess can be a bittersweet experience. While there is plenty to do, not all students have the same opportunities to participate. Unfortunately, there is no wheelchair merry-go-round, swings, or other adaptive playground equipment to accommodate children with physical disabilities. This was something that didn't sit right with Betsy Julien's fifth-grade class, reports CBS News. "It just didn't seem fair that some kids were just left out," said Wyatt Feucht. Me'Ayila Priere chimed in: "It's really sad to see other kids go through that." Rhys Riley agreed, adding: "They didn't look happy, and recess is about having fun."

