Your Kids Aren’t Learning Reading, Writing, Or Arithmetic
Kids are returning to school this week, and you won't believe what they're being taught
District: Seneca Middle School substitute teacher terminated for 'inappropriate activity' used in 3 separate classes
In a Facebook post, parents say that students expressed that they felt uncomfortable and were instructed to take part in the activity anyway.
Principal: Chippewa Elementary School student brought ‘inappropriate item’ to class
The incident happened on Wednesday, and the district says they notified police the same day.
Great idea, sir: Woke school bans teachers from using sarcasm in the classroom
Skegness Academy in Lincolnshire stopped the use of irony to convey contempt as part of a 'guide to support staff'.
WATCH: Nonbinary doll shown to 4-year-olds in instructional video for teachers
In a video that emerged on social media Tuesday, a caretaker is seen introducing children identified as ages 4-5 to a "nonbinary" doll named Nash. The children are told that Nash is "just a kid" and not a boy or a girl. However, one child tells the teacher, identified as...
Parents Are Furious After ‘Woke’ School Bans Sarcasm in the Classroom
Parents have criticized a school for being too "woke" after the administration decided to forbid educators from employing sarcasm in the classroom. As part of a "Guide to Assist Staff" training program, the Skegness Academy in Lincolnshire, England, banned the use of irony as a means of expressing contempt towards students.
Attorneys sound off on teachers transitioning kids without parental consent: 'Playground, not pronouns'
Fox News Digital spoke with a variety of attorneys and professors who weighed in on parental consent and the rights of teachers to discuss gender identity.
Boarding School Accused of Ignoring Sick Teens’ Pleas Until Day She Died
A 17-year-old Native American girl’s pleas for medical care were allegedly denied for weeks by her boarding school until she eventually collapsed and died on Dec. 20, NBC News reported, citing school staff members. Those in charge at Diamond Ranch Academy in Hurricane, Utah, allegedly told Taylor Goodridge to “suck it up” and take an aspirin, as they assumed her repeated reports of throwing up and feeling ill were a bit to receive attention or miss class. Instead, her family alleges in a lawsuit, Goodridge was suffering from sepsis, a life-threatening condition that arises from a body’s response to infection....
These are the character traits kids should learn early in life
Eight in 10 (81%) parents think educators should spend time teaching things outside of academics, such as soft skills and current events. A survey of 2,000 U.S. parents of children ages 0–6 found 62% prioritize their young ones learning soft skills before they’re eight years old, compared to 37% who put math at the forefront. The most important character traits for kids to learn early in life? Honesty and respect, according to one in five parents. Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Kiddie Academy Educational Child Care System for International Day of Education, the survey also found financial literacy (61%) topped the list of non-academic...
Nearly half of children starting school ‘not developmentally ready’ – charity
Nearly half of children are not developmentally ready for Reception, teachers have reported.This means that some children are starting school unable to eat independently, use the toilet or communicate clearly – but nearly nine in 10 parents believe their children are ready to start school, a study suggests.On average, primary school teachers report that only 54% of children in their Reception classes were developmentally ready for school when they began.Teachers believe the problem of school readiness is “growing”, a report from early years charity Kindred2 suggests, but most parents of Reception pupils say that their child is “school ready”.A survey...
I was a school dropout, but we just won $500,000 for giving students like me a second chance
I dropped out of school but now help find and support students like me to recover their education with individualized, hands-on learning.
Navi Riar is a credentialed math educator and calls herself the math teacher mom. She wants to help get your kids excited about math!
18 "Incidents" Where Teachers Immediately Got Fired, And They Range From Necessary To WILDLY Undeserved
"My principal got fired for hypnotizing the school's football team before games so they'd play better."
Preschool special ed. funding bill draws staffing, money concerns
A bill that would increase funding for preschool students with disabilities was released by the House Education Committee Wednesday, but not without some concerns. House Bill 33, sponsored by Rep. Kim Williams, D-Marshallton, would increase funding for those students by revising the current ratio of 12.8 students per education unit to 8.4 students per unit for preschoolers 3 years and ... Read More
What to Look for in Child Care for Autistic Children
If you work and have an autistic toddler or young child, you need childcare. Some parents are fortunate to have a relative or friend available to jump in, but for others, finding an appropriate, affordable, safe, accepting, and supportive childcare setting for an autistic child can be a challenge. But when it's a good fit, says Michelle Haney, PhD and Henry Gund Professor of Psychology at Berry College in Georgia, after-school and daycare programs can be a great experience for children on the spectrum. "After-school programs can be a great time to expand social skills, communication skills, and independence," she says. "If the teaching supports can be extended into the after-school setting, being with neurotypical kids can be a chance to really build relationships and play skills."
Elementary school students come together to raise $300,000 for an inclusive playground
At Glen Lake Elementary School, recess can be a bittersweet experience. While there is plenty to do, not all students have the same opportunities to participate. Unfortunately, there is no wheelchair merry-go-round, swings, or other adaptive playground equipment to accommodate children with physical disabilities. This was something that didn't sit right with Betsy Julien's fifth-grade class, reports CBS News. "It just didn't seem fair that some kids were just left out," said Wyatt Feucht. Me'Ayila Priere chimed in: "It's really sad to see other kids go through that." Rhys Riley agreed, adding: "They didn't look happy, and recess is about having fun."
Students lost months of learning due to COVID school closures. What can parents do to help?
New research concludes that school disruptions triggered by COVID-19 set kids around the world back by about a third of a year. Is this reversible?
