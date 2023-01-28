Read full article on original website
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Home Invasion Suspect Critically Shot By 80-Year Old Homeowner In ChicagoWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
Major discount grocery store chain opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Related
Son of “Mother Wade” fights to keep Josephine’s Restaurant open
Since 2008 Victor Love, son of Josephine “Mother” Wade, has worked by his mother’s side to keep the historic Black-owned Josephine’s Restaurant open, but the pandemic has slowed business to a trickle, which may force him to close the restaurant’s doors. But, Love vows, as...
pehseastsidenews.org
NEWS: Jeopardy! stars Plainfield East English teacher, Erin Portman
Erin Portman, an English teacher at Plainfield East High School, achieved a dream of many: to appear on Jeopardy!. Having attempted previously to be on this trivia-based game show, Portman has always been told she would make a good candidate for Jeopardy!. “I’m a giant nerd and enjoy trivia, so...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago bakery offering 'do it yourself' King Cakes for Mardi Gras
CHICAGO - Time to let the good times roll. A new Chicagoan is introducing the city to a taste of New Orleans, just in time for Mardi Gras. She’s baking "do it yourself" King Cakes, as a love letter to her native city and the city she now calls home.
Travel Back in Time with “The Negro Motorist Green Book”
[Outdoor Photo of a Mother, Father and child Standing by a Car], 1948-1970s. Rev. Henry Clay Anderson. Collection of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. (c) Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. The Negro Motorist Green Book, an exhibition developed by the Smithsonian...
Daily Northwestern
Open Tab: Hybrid bakery-cafe-lounge Cupitol Coffee and Eatery challenges brunch status quo
Cupitol Coffee and Eatery is known for its all-day, mouthwatering breakfast. But the restaurant also provides Evanston with a balance of sweet and savory dishes in an inviting, bustling atmosphere. Cupitol has a location in Evanston at 812 Grove St., one in Streeterville and one in West Loop. The Evanston...
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
This cluster of geese on their descent into the pond at the Northwestern University lakefill makes the Ryan Center for the Musical Arts look like an airport tower. (Photo by Joerg Metzner)
Eater
Boka and Chef Daniel Rose Pursue French Perfection With a New Chicago Brasserie
“The sound of French cooking is ‘buenos dias,’” says chef Daniel Rose, finding refuge in the kitchen while visitors dressed in their finest party clothes crammed into Le Select on Wednesday for an opening party in River North. Le Select is the anticipated French restaurant opening Saturday...
travelphotodiscovery.com
Chicago foods you must eat
Planning a trip to the Windy City? Get ready to immerse yourself in the foodie scene! Chicago is home to some top-rated chefs and high-end restaurants, often trying out unique fusion concepts, which you should absolutely experience. But when you visit, don’t neglect the top Chicago must eat foods!
cwbchicago.com
Smash and grab burglars hit Canada Goose store on the Magnificent Mile
Chicago police are on the hunt for three smash-and-grab burglars who targeted the Canada Goose store on the Magnificent Mile this morning. A store employee was in the back office area of the store, which sells high-end winter gear at 800 North Michigan, when the burglary occurred just after 6 a.m.
Chicago Cut Steakhouse Expanding to Second Floor
The floor will be used for private dining and opens up more space for the bar
evanstonroundtable.com
Walker third graders step up community and unity at Sneaker Ball
Walker Elementary School teacher Jenna Arceneaux transformed her third-grade classroom into an enchanting venue for the school’s first-ever Sneaker Ball on Friday afternoon, Jan. 27. The third-grade team at Walker held the event to celebrate the end of their fairytale unit. Arceneaux’s magic touch turned the entrance to her...
studyfinds.org
Best Of The Best Hotels In Chicago: Top 5 Places Most Recommended By Travel Experts
Chicago is one of America’s great big cities and a top travel destination for vacationers of all ages. Whether you’re admiring the city from above on the Willis Tower Skydeck, catching a Cubs game at the legendary Wrigley Field, or taking a relaxing walk along Lake Michigan, there is so much to see and do in The Windy City. Finding a hotel that meets your needs is critical if you want to have a good time. To make that process easier on you, we’ve scanned expert reviews to find the consensus best hotels in Chicago.
evanstonroundtable.com
Week in review: Your Sunday digest of the news
Have a problem seeing newsletter images? Let us know the details. And you can read this newsletter on the web instead. Baby, it’s cold outside. The National Weather Service has a Hazardous Weather Outlook in effect for the area, with more flurries and temperatures expected to keep dropping, down to a dangerous 2 degrees by Tuesday. Still, these tourists from Thailand were thrilled at the snow and even enjoyed a frozen treat from Frio Gelato (though they’re eating it outside at photographer Richard Cahan’s request!).
evanstonian.net
Evanston’s Best Breakfast
Everyone knows that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and it’s important that it tastes great and fills you up. Whether you crave crispy hash browns, freshly squeezed orange juice, or perfectly fluffy pancakes, one of Evanston’s many breakfast restaurants can appease your appetite. Each one has a unique atmosphere and a menu packed with signature items that delight their customers. We asked ETHS students what their favorite Evanston breakfast restaurants were, here are the top three.
What day of the winter is it most likely to snow in Chicago?
What day of the winter is it most likely to snow in Chicago?. We had Chicago climatologist, and weather historian Frank Wachowski tabulate the number of times that measurable snowfall (at least 0.1”) has fallen on every date during the city’s snow season since the winter of 1884-85 to date. Wachowski found that four dates were in close contention for the highest honors- 49 years with snow on January 13, 48 on January 26, 46 on February 6, and 43 on Christmas Day. The dates that recorded the most “heavy” snowfalls of at least 4 inches were January 9, 26, and February 6, with five occurrences, and December 8 and 20, with four occurrences.
Northbrook Holocaust survivor Etta Katz shares her story of perseverance
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Northbrook native Etta Katz turns 100 years old in just a few weeks.She's made of the toughest stuff, surviving not one but two Nazi concentration camps. She's sharing her timeless message of strength on this Holocaust Remembrance Day. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has her story."They were in the parade. They were right in the middle of shooting. We were lucky that they all survived," said Holocaust survivor Etta Katz.Her family survived the Highland Park shooting and turned to her for guidance through that tragedy. Because Etta Katz knows a thing or two about survival. She was a...
PAWS Pet of the Week: Gizmo
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Don't get star-struck by our PAWS Pet of the Week. Meet Gizmo!Gizmo is an energetic 2-year-old Terrier mix looking for a new home. He's an affectionate boy who loves to place his chin in your hand for scratches. If he likes you, he'll do his little happy dance for you – he stands on his hind legs and waves his front legs to get your attention. Gizmo was in rough shape when he first arrived at PAWS and received lots of TLC and much-needed grooming. He is now looking his best and eager to find a family to love.Gizmo is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.
Experts Say One of the Best Road Trips to Take is in Illinois
Planning your spring break or summer vacation? You might want to take an epic road trip this year. there's nothing like packing up the car and hitting the road and if you planning on doing just that you might want to add the famous Route 66 to your trip. The famous highway was just named by TripSavvy one of the eight best road trips to take in the midwest. It's one of those iconic roads in America I think no matter where you are going you should take it at least once.
Lincoln Park Mansion Regarded As Chicago's Most Luxurious Home On Market For $30 Million
A massive mansion in Lincoln Park often regarded as the most luxurious home on the Chicago real estate market is once again up for sale, now just over $15 million cheaper than it was when previously listed in Feb. 2020. The six-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 25,000 square foot custom mansion sits on...
blockclubchicago.org
$800,000 Townhomes Coming To Jefferson Park Lot Where Neighbors Blocked Large Apartment Building
JEFFERSON PARK — Nine single-family townhomes are being built on a longtime vacant lot where developers once proposed 48 apartments. MK Construction & Builders began foundation work on the site, 5300 W. Argyle St., earlier this month after Ald. Jim Gardiner (45th) downzoned the property in 2021. In a...
