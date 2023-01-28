Giannis Antetokounmpo's 41 Points Leads Milwaukee Bucks Past Indiana Pacers

The Bucks' offense was rolling in win over Pacers

The Milwaukee Bucks scored 40-plus points in the first two quarters of their 141-131 victory against the Indiana Pacers. They accomplished it for the second time in franchise history, the first Jan. 28, 2020.

“We had a good rhythm and were able to just hang on in the second half," Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said. “These road wins are pretty sweet and there were some real positive things, especially in the first half.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo led them with 41 points and 12 rebounds while Jrue Holiday had 20 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists. Myles Turner scored 24 points for the Pacers and Buddy Hield had 22.

NEXT BUCKS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Feb. 4 in Milwaukee

NEXT PACERS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Feb. 8 at Miami

OTHER NOTES:

-The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-100 behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 35 points. Rookie Jalen Williams had 17 and Josh Giddey scored 15.

Darius Garland led the Cavaliers with 31 points and 13 assists and Evan Mobley had 23 points.

NEXT CAVALIERS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Jan. 31 in Cleveland

-Stephen Curry had another high-scoring game in the Golden State Warriors’ 129-117 victory against the Toronto Raptors. He finished with 35 points and 11 assists and Klay Thompson had 29 points. Jonathan Kuminga led the bench with 15 points.

“He just showed another element to his game that some might have doubted,” Thompson said. “To get on the hot streak he did was very impressive, and for that man, the sky's the limit for his talent.”

Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 28 points and 10 assists and Scottie Barnes had 24 points.

NEXT RAPTORS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Mar. 28 in Toronto

View the original article to see embedded media.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson. You can also check out his personal blog: https://substack.com/profile/114079068-cory-nelson?utm_source=account-card