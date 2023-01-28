ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight (1/28)...Couple of fundraisers featuring Milwaukee sports teams, big comedy event

By Michael Schlesinger
CBS 58
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
CBS 58

Voting taking place for Greater Milwaukee Black History Month art contest

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Original pieces of art that represent influential Black STEM icons are being voted on for UScellular's seventh annual Black History Month Art Contest alongside Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee. The artwork was created by Boys & Girls Club members in January, featuring historical figures,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Grammy-winner Future set to perform in Milwaukee this March

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With over six billion streams on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, rapper, singer and songwriter Future's music has had the ability to captivate audiences around the world. He is bringing that captivating energy to Fiserv Forum on March 26, 2023. The show was announced on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Red panda sponsorship, a Valentine's Day gift option that supports Milwaukee's zoo program

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Zoological Society of Milwaukee is making a push for the most unique Valentine's Day gift around, and arguably one of the most adorable. They are offering the opportunity to sponsor Cinder, a red panda cub born at the Milwaukee County Zoo. Cinder made her public debut late on Sept. 22 of last year, the third cub born to parents Dash and Dr. Erin Curry.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Electronic music hits the Summerfest stage with ODESZA and guests

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 2023 Summerfest lineup continues to be bolstered with the latest announcement that electronic pop duo ODESZA will be headlining the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 30. ODESZA has received several Grammy nominations, including one for their third studio album, 2017's "A Moment Apart," which...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Snow check after the weekend's big snow

All of southeast Wisconsin saw snow over this past weekend with anywhere from 2-4" in our northern counties to 7-11" in the Milwaukee/Waukesha metro areas. It was the biggest snow of the season so far. Milwaukee officially picked up 7.9" of snowfall from Saturday night through early Sunday morning. It...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Black Milwaukee leaders weigh in on death of Tyre Nichols

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Monday, Jan. 30, Black leaders in Milwaukee spoke out against the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, a Memphis man who died after an encounter with police officers earlier this month. Fred Royal, 1st Vice President of NAACP Milwaukee branch, drew parallels to similar incidents in Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Activists in Milwaukee march for Tyre Nichols

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- In Milwaukee, activists took to the streets chanting for justice for Tyre Nichols Sunday, the 29-year-old killed by Memphis police over a traffic stop early in January. Tensions surged when body camera footage of the incident was released, after five of the officers involved were charged.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Officials respond to fire on 7th Avenue in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities are responding to an active structure fire near 7th Avenue and 48th Street in Kenosha. According to Kenosha police, 7th Avenue is expected to be blocked off to traffic for an extended period of time between 47th Street and 50th Street. Citizens are asked...
KENOSHA, WI

