Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight (1/28)...Couple of fundraisers featuring Milwaukee sports teams, big comedy event

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Zoological Society of Milwaukee is making a push for the most unique Valentine's Day gift around, and arguably one of the most adorable. They are offering the opportunity to sponsor Cinder, a red panda cub born at the Milwaukee County Zoo. Cinder made her public debut late on Sept. 22 of last year, the third cub born to parents Dash and Dr. Erin Curry.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO