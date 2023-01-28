Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight (1/28)...Couple of fundraisers featuring Milwaukee sports teams, big comedy event

Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Expert says now is the right time to plan for Valentine's Day in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Department stores around Milwaukee have transformed the Christmas decor into red hearts and paper cupids, and that means that Valentine's Day is almost here. Iron Thompson with VISIT Milwaukee joined us on Tuesday, Feb. 1 to discuss how early in the month is the best time...
CBS 58
Voting taking place for Greater Milwaukee Black History Month art contest
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Original pieces of art that represent influential Black STEM icons are being voted on for UScellular's seventh annual Black History Month Art Contest alongside Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee. The artwork was created by Boys & Girls Club members in January, featuring historical figures,...
CBS 58
MATC plays host to kid-centric exhibit 'Magical Black Tears: A Protest Story' during Black History Month in February
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Who knew a children's book could be the focus of a temporary exhibit at Milwaukee Area Technical College's Create Gallery?. Both the literature and exhibition are called "Magical Black Tears: A Protest Story" and is geared toward children ages four through twelve. It aims to serve...
CBS 58
Grammy-winner Future set to perform in Milwaukee this March
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With over six billion streams on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, rapper, singer and songwriter Future's music has had the ability to captivate audiences around the world. He is bringing that captivating energy to Fiserv Forum on March 26, 2023. The show was announced on...
CBS 58
Beautiful sounds of strung guitars will fill 'Latino Arts' during annual youth competition
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's a decade in the making of excellence in classical guitar involving performers of all ages. The Latino Arts Strings Program is hosting its "10th Annual Guitar Festival and Concert" this Saturday at Latino Arts on Milwaukee's south side. The event is once again in person...
CBS 58
Red panda sponsorship, a Valentine's Day gift option that supports Milwaukee's zoo program
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Zoological Society of Milwaukee is making a push for the most unique Valentine's Day gift around, and arguably one of the most adorable. They are offering the opportunity to sponsor Cinder, a red panda cub born at the Milwaukee County Zoo. Cinder made her public debut late on Sept. 22 of last year, the third cub born to parents Dash and Dr. Erin Curry.
CBS 58
UWM's planetarium offers a behind-the-scenes look at nature's remarkable light shows every Friday in February
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- What's not enthralling about viewing the northern lights? Those who have not been lucky enough to see this natural phenomenon in person will have an opportunity to learn more about them every Friday evening in February at UWM's planetarium. The program is called "Northern Lights." In...
CBS 58
Electronic music hits the Summerfest stage with ODESZA and guests
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 2023 Summerfest lineup continues to be bolstered with the latest announcement that electronic pop duo ODESZA will be headlining the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 30. ODESZA has received several Grammy nominations, including one for their third studio album, 2017's "A Moment Apart," which...
CBS 58
Snow check after the weekend's big snow
All of southeast Wisconsin saw snow over this past weekend with anywhere from 2-4" in our northern counties to 7-11" in the Milwaukee/Waukesha metro areas. It was the biggest snow of the season so far. Milwaukee officially picked up 7.9" of snowfall from Saturday night through early Sunday morning. It...
CBS 58
Black Milwaukee leaders weigh in on death of Tyre Nichols
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Monday, Jan. 30, Black leaders in Milwaukee spoke out against the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, a Memphis man who died after an encounter with police officers earlier this month. Fred Royal, 1st Vice President of NAACP Milwaukee branch, drew parallels to similar incidents in Milwaukee...
CBS 58
Police Chief Jeffrey Norman discusses community policing, Tyre Nichols footage in 1-on-1 interview
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- "To see the lack of aftercare, lack of compassion and humanity, is actually unacceptable." As the nation reflects on the death of Tyre Nichols, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman says moments like that have no place in Milwaukee. "I have no tolerance at all for unprofessional,...
CBS 58
Germantown High School tournament announcer tells fans to 'shut up,' sports officials applaud message
GERMANTOWN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Sports announcers typically call out the good plays, but one at a high school basketball tournament called out angry fans on Saturday, Jan. 28. The announcer told fans to "shut up" toward the end of a game between Brookfield Central High School and Cedarburg High School at the Warhawk Invite in Germantown.
CBS 58
Activists in Milwaukee march for Tyre Nichols
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- In Milwaukee, activists took to the streets chanting for justice for Tyre Nichols Sunday, the 29-year-old killed by Memphis police over a traffic stop early in January. Tensions surged when body camera footage of the incident was released, after five of the officers involved were charged.
CBS 58
New micro-market opens in the Third Ward offering convenient grocery options to residents
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's Third Ward, an area that has more than 6,000 residents and 450 businesses, now has a grocery store. Go Grocer opening at the Gaslight Lofts offers a range of options for people who live in the building and around it. "I think it's been around...
CBS 58
Officials respond to fire on 7th Avenue in Kenosha
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities are responding to an active structure fire near 7th Avenue and 48th Street in Kenosha. According to Kenosha police, 7th Avenue is expected to be blocked off to traffic for an extended period of time between 47th Street and 50th Street. Citizens are asked...
CBS 58
MPD issues crime alert: Increase in robberies in downtown 'entertainment areas' and Murray Hill
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police issued a crime alert on Jan. 27 for the city's downtown "entertainment area" and the Murray Hill neighborhood, noting an increase in armed robberies and car break-ins. "We’ve seen an increase in entry to autos around the entertainment district. Also on the east end,...
CBS 58
Warming center turns into overnight shelter for homeless during deadly cold temperatures
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The frigid temperatures shed a light on one of the most vulnerable group of people who have to seek shelter from the cold. Organizations have told CBS 58 there aren't enough spots in overnight shelters in the Milwaukee area. Now, one organization is stepping up to help.
CBS 58
Milwaukeeans clean up snowfall aftermath as multiple city snow emergencies are set to expire
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- After a snowfall blanketed Milwaukee on Saturday, residents Sunday were left to clean up the mess. Driving around Milwaukee's east side neighborhoods, CBS 58's Ellie Nakamoto-White stopped and spoke with neighbors about how they were handling the aftermath. Some were using snowblowers to clear the areas...
CBS 58
Students at St. Vincent of Pallotti make sandwiches for service project during Catholic Schools Week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- About 150 students at St. Vincent Pallotti made ham and turkey sandwiches for those in need of a meal Tuesday afternoon. It was part of a service project they did for Catholic Schools Week. Catholic Schools around the country are doing similar good deeds to give...
