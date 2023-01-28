ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MotorBiscuit

Comments / 0

Related
Lefty Graves

Woman receives beat up car in divorce settlement, and everyone wants it

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. In the late 1980s, my ex-husband and I parted ways. We had an old beater Chevy pickup that I had to jump-start to get going and a 1975 Dodge Dart Sedan with a slant-six engine. We had paid $200 for the Dodge Dart. I received the Dodge Dart in the divorce settlement.
Top Speed

What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?

If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
Family Handyman

How Often To Change Synthetic Oil

Motor oil is an engine’s lifeblood. It cleans, lubricates, cools, cushions and protects engines and other mechanical parts. Motor oil also holds in suspension sludge, harsh chemicals, contaminates and abrasive particles — things that cause engine wear. Synthetic oil is used in most modern vehicles, especially high-performance and...
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Top Speed

Harley-Davidson Is Planning The Unthinkable For Its Big Cruisers

Harley-Davidson was one of the first major bikemakers to go electric with the LiveWire in 2018. Since then, though, the company’s electric plans have taken a slight backseat, as we’re yet to see any major EV strides from the American giant. Yes, HD did introduce the S2 Del Mar Launch Edition last year, but it was just a taster for the production variant set to arrive later this year. Regardless of this, Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz has disclosed that the company plans to go all-electric in less than a decade, bidding adieu to your favorite V-twin cruisers.
24/7 Wall St.

The Least Reliable Cars in America

For all the meticulous research and planning that usually goes into making a car purchase, there’s nothing more upsetting or disappointing than buying a lemon. An unreliable car that regularly needs repairs can end up being an endless money pit – and it can also be downright dangerous to drive. (These are the car brands […]
MotorBiscuit

Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half

This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

5 Toyotas With the Lowest 5-Year Maintenance

Toyota is known for its reliability. It also has low maintenance as well. Here are Toyotas with the lowest 5-year maintenance. The post 5 Toyotas With the Lowest 5-Year Maintenance appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops

This Is What Happens When You Put A 3,300 HP Dodge Viper On The Dyno

Sure, the Dodge Viper may be dead but there remains a thriving scene for Viper tuning and drag racing. In fact, some of the world’s quickest road-legal cars are twin-turbocharged Vipers producing astronomical levels of power. This example is one of them. The Viper in question has been built...
Top Speed

Why E-Fuels Could Stop Electric Cars In Their Tracks

The future of classic fossil fuels seems to be just about settled. The negative effects that come from tens of millions of drivers burning gasoline on a daily basis have serious effects on the ecosystem. Because of this, government is looking to regulate the automotive industry to prevent further damage being done to the Earth’s climate. It’s a commonly held belief that electric cars are the future, and because of this, many car manufacturers are looking to electrify their lineups to follow suit with what seems to be the wave of the future, but e-fuels might shake up the current picture.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Top Speed

American-Built Custom Harley-Davidson Sportster Can Smoke Japanese Superbikes

Customizing is an integral part of the Harley-Davidson culture, which has birthed several exciting builds. While we’ve covered a lot of them from around the world, there’s equal - if not more - talent right in the States too. New York-based A&J Cycles is an apt example of this, and the shop has numerous projects under its belt. One of the finest ones, however, is a custom Harley-Davidson Sportster that can smoke Japanese superbikes on a drag strip.
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

167K+
Followers
39K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy