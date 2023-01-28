Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Cove Springs woman arrested for drug possession, drug trafficking chargesZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
YouTube Star ‘Mr Beast’ Partners With a Florida Surgeon To Pay for 1,000 People To Have Their Eyesight RestoredToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Update: Phase 2 of First Coast Expressway underway, more construction starting this yearLauren FoxClay County, FL
Orange Park man faces 4 charges of child sex-related crimes, Clay County Sheriff’s Office saysZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Career fair geared toward Clay County high school seniors scheduled for Feb. 16Zoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks QB Coach Dave Canales Lands Second Interview With Ravens
After impressing in his first meeting with the Ravens, Seahawks quarterback coach Dave Canales has drawn closer to securing his first offensive coordinator position in the NFL. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Baltimore has requested a second interview with Canales for its vacant play caller role. He's vying to...
Wichita Eagle
NFC Team Has Interest in Steve Wilks for Defensive Coordinator Job
For whatever reason, none of the other four teams with a head coaching vacancy expressed interest in Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks. Wilks did a remarkable job turning the season around despite losing his best player, Christian McCaffrey, in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers. The Panthers went 6-6 on his watch and were in the mix for a division title and playoff berth heading into a Week 17 matchup with Tampa Bay.
Wichita Eagle
2023 NFL Draft: 5 Players to Watch in Shrine Bowl
The East-West Shrine Bowl is the second college all-star game of the year and is also the point when we all begin to realize that we have another draft class that is jam-packed with talent. Both teams are loaded with prospects that will be on an NFL team next year.
Wichita Eagle
Coaching Status of Former Bears Player Unclear
View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears coaching staff remains unsettled even with Senior Bowl week taking place. They had one more addition to it last week in Zach Cable, son of former Raiders head coach and longtime NFL assistant Tom Cable. Zach Cable will be an offensive quality control coach. He had announced the appointment himself.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Ravens Seek Permission to Interview Eric Bieniemy
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens requested permission to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the same position in Baltimore, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. While it might Bieniemy a lateral move, the Ravens would give Bieniemy full authority to run the offense unlike...
Wichita Eagle
Is Calijah Kancey Lions’ Defensive Tackle of Future?
The Detroit Lions could be on the verge of becoming a playoff team in 2023. But, before that happens, the team must make a concerted effort to upgrade its defense this offseason. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes should take the first step in doing just that by building up the...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Senior Bowl Prospects: Which Players to Watch?
As members of the New England Patriots’ coaching staff, including coach Bill Belichick, make their final preparations for leading the West squad in Thursday’s East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas, the team’s scouting department will also have its sharp eye on the University of South Alabama’s campus.
Wichita Eagle
Twitter Reacts to QB Hendon Hooker Chatting with Lions
The Detroit Lions will have an opportunity to scout and meet with several senior quarterbacks at the 2023 Senior Bowl. One of the draft prospects could eventually end up on the 2023 roster. Executive director Jim Nagy recently shared that every year, one of the quarterbacks who participates in the...
Wichita Eagle
How Chris Jones, ‘the most unstoppable man in football,’ got last laugh vs. Bengals
As he considered the endless trash talk radiating out of Cincinnati last week, Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark effectively just shrugged. Like the rest of the Chiefs almost unanimously were. At least publicly. Because the Bengals, as they’d relentlessly remind with that foolishly inflammatory “Burrowhead” stuff, had indeed upended the...
Wichita Eagle
Considering the legacy at stake for Chiefs, Mahomes, Reid at Super Bowl LVII: podcast
The Chiefs’ victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game meant a Super Bowl berth for Kansas City — but there is deeper meaning to the organization, Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. Star columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam McDowell discuss these topics on today’s episode of...
Wichita Eagle
Bieniemy to Ravens? Would Coach Leave Super Bowl Chiefs?
Eric Bieniemy is on an incredible run as the Kansas Chiefs offensive coordinator, a right-hand man of head coach Andy Reid over the course of a five-year period during which the Chiefs have posted a league-best regular season record of 64-18 and are about to visit the Super Bowl for the second time.
Wichita Eagle
Legendary QB Tom Brady Retires, Seahawks Super Bowl Sadness Remembered
Legendary quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has officially retired from the NFL, he announced on social media Wednesday. Brady, who quickly came out of retirement last offseason after an original goodbye, says that this time it's "for good." And with that, the Seattle Seahawks can say good...
Wichita Eagle
Schefter vs. Rap Sheet: Which NFL Insider Correct About Texans’ DeMeco?
First, it was Woj vs. Shams in the NBA. Now comes Shefty vs. Rap Sheet, in a battle that has quickly become the fiercest in the NFL in terms of breaking news. On Tuesday they were at it again, with the pair of NFL insiders breaking conflicting reports on the Houston Texans' hiring of DeMeco Ryans and the Denver Broncos' hiring of Sean Payton.
Wichita Eagle
Titans to Install Artificial Turf Playing Surface at Nissan Stadium
The Titans announced Tuesday that they are removing the natural grass field at Nissan Stadium and replacing it with new synthetic turf ahead of the 2023 NFL season. Tennessee elected to make the change in surfaces after assessing injuries and technology, as well as Nashville’s climate, which has led to the franchise’s struggles to cultivate and maintain grass inside the venue. The Titans already have been practicing on synthetic turf, which was added to their indoor practice facility last year.
Wichita Eagle
Tom Brady Retires; Went 5-3 Against Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The NFL’s ultimate winner, legendary quarterback Tom Brady, announced his retirement “for good” on Wednesday, leaving Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers the most-accomplished passer still playing in the NFL. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so...
Wichita Eagle
Instant Reaction: Tom Brady is Retiring ‘For Good’
CINCINNATI — Tom Brady is retiring. The NFL legend made the announcement on Wednesday morning. "I'm retiring. For good," Brady said in a 53-second video. "Thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me." Brady held back tears as he made the announcement from...
Wichita Eagle
BREAKING: Tom Brady Officially Makes Decision on Retirement
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will retire from football. This time, it's for good. Brady initially retired from football last offseason, but that only lasted about 40 days before he announced that he would be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, things didn't go as planned as Brady and Tampa struggled for much of the season and were eliminated by the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round.
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Salary Cap: How NFL Increase to $224.8M Helps
As football fans prepare for Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 12, the Baltimore Ravens and 29 other teams are preparing for the offseason. For Baltimore, it will be an offseason to evaluate players, even as coach John Harbaugh’s own review of his...
Wichita Eagle
Giants 2023 UFA Primer: C JonFeliciano
The New York Giants signed Jon Feliciano to a one-year deal on March 16, 2022, to be their center. Feliciano came into the league in 2015 as a guard and predominantly played either from the right or left side while with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Buffalo Bills. Before...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Among Coaches Taylor Lewan Wants to Play For
The Pittsburgh Steelers are certainly in the running for offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, and his recent comments made it even more clear he's going to hope for a phone call during free agency. As of now, Lewan is a member of the Tennessee Titans, but the Pro Bowl left tackle...
Comments / 0