Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
Print Your Super Bowl Squares Template TodayFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Kansas City Royals Bring Back Cy Young Award WinnerOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Exploring Gardner Mountain in Lake TahoeTammy EminethGardner, KS
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Wichita Eagle
2023 NFL Draft: 5 Players to Watch in Shrine Bowl
The East-West Shrine Bowl is the second college all-star game of the year and is also the point when we all begin to realize that we have another draft class that is jam-packed with talent. Both teams are loaded with prospects that will be on an NFL team next year.
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks QB Coach Dave Canales Lands Second Interview With Ravens
After impressing in his first meeting with the Ravens, Seahawks quarterback coach Dave Canales has drawn closer to securing his first offensive coordinator position in the NFL. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Baltimore has requested a second interview with Canales for its vacant play caller role. He's vying to...
Wichita Eagle
How Chris Jones, ‘the most unstoppable man in football,’ got last laugh vs. Bengals
As he considered the endless trash talk radiating out of Cincinnati last week, Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark effectively just shrugged. Like the rest of the Chiefs almost unanimously were. At least publicly. Because the Bengals, as they’d relentlessly remind with that foolishly inflammatory “Burrowhead” stuff, had indeed upended the...
Wichita Eagle
A secret of Mahomes-to-MVS TD in Chiefs-Bengals? Play was designed to go other way
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling had six catches for a season-high 116 yards with a touchdown in KC’s 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. In this video, Kansas City Star reporter Jesse Newell and Brett Taveau — author of the Chiefs book “Unpacking...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Among Coaches Taylor Lewan Wants to Play For
The Pittsburgh Steelers are certainly in the running for offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, and his recent comments made it even more clear he's going to hope for a phone call during free agency. As of now, Lewan is a member of the Tennessee Titans, but the Pro Bowl left tackle...
Wichita Eagle
BREAKING: Tom Brady Officially Makes Decision on Retirement
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will retire from football. This time, it's for good. Brady initially retired from football last offseason, but that only lasted about 40 days before he announced that he would be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, things didn't go as planned as Brady and Tampa struggled for much of the season and were eliminated by the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round.
Wichita Eagle
New England Patriots Legend Tom Brady Announces Retirement
Let's hope this isn't the "GOAT Who Cried Wolf." The greatest to ever do it is calling it a career … and this time, it’s “for good.”. Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, capping a two-plus decade long career considered by many to be the greatest ever enjoyed by a football player.
Wichita Eagle
Buccaneers Teammates React to Tom Brady’s Retirement Announcement
It's official, early on Wednesday morning Tom Brady let the Buccaneers organization know that he'd be retiring and calling it a career after 23 years in the NFL. Last year he announced his retirement on the same day, February 1st, and the same goes for this year but this time it seems like it's sealed and concrete.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Senior Bowl Prospects: Which Players to Watch?
As members of the New England Patriots’ coaching staff, including coach Bill Belichick, make their final preparations for leading the West squad in Thursday’s East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas, the team’s scouting department will also have its sharp eye on the University of South Alabama’s campus.
Wichita Eagle
NFC Team Has Interest in Steve Wilks for Defensive Coordinator Job
For whatever reason, none of the other four teams with a head coaching vacancy expressed interest in Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks. Wilks did a remarkable job turning the season around despite losing his best player, Christian McCaffrey, in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers. The Panthers went 6-6 on his watch and were in the mix for a division title and playoff berth heading into a Week 17 matchup with Tampa Bay.
Wichita Eagle
Podcast: Hear from Butker, Cook and more inside the Chiefs’ AFC title game locker room
Today is the locker room show podcast. SportsBeat KC goes into the Chiefs’ locker room and the interview room, and you’ll hear from several of the key players in the team’s victory over the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Championship. From the locker room, you’ll hear from...
Wichita Eagle
Is Calijah Kancey Lions’ Defensive Tackle of Future?
The Detroit Lions could be on the verge of becoming a playoff team in 2023. But, before that happens, the team must make a concerted effort to upgrade its defense this offseason. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes should take the first step in doing just that by building up the...
Wichita Eagle
Dolphins Land Fangio as DC
The Miami Dolphins got their man to run their defense. The team has agreed to terms with highly regarded defensive mind Vic Fangio to become their new defensive coordinator, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.P. Fangio will be getting a three-year contract with a fourth-team team option, per Pelissero.
Wichita Eagle
Commanders Safety Review: Jeremy Reaves, Darrick Forrest Play Best Football Yet
Jack Del Rio's Washington Commanders defensive unit had yet another good season. Despite not making the playoffs after bouncing back from a disastrous start, the Commanders fell into a hole in the run-in to the postseason. Still, there were plenty of positives, bringing us to the safeties. Comprised of Kamren...
Wichita Eagle
Can Cowboys Simply Cut or Trade Dak Prescott?
FRISCO - Simple question: "Can the Dallas Cowboys just trade or cut quarterback Dak Prescott?''. Complicated answer: As a practical matter ... a resounding "no.''. Forget for a moment the Cowboys’ disappointing playoff loss at the 49ers and the NFL-worst interception total. Forget Jerry Jones' pledge of loyalty to his QB, the owner telling us after the game, “Give me that setup, with Dak Prescott, I feel very strongly that we will win,” “My (commitment to Dak) is just as strong as ever. … I take (my chances with him) again and again and again.” Forget whether you "like'' or "dislike'' Prescott as a quarterback.
Wichita Eagle
When, where would Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade take place? Here’s a look at the planning
You can’t have a Super Bowl parade without a victory. But you must plan for one well in advance. Using its recent sports parade-planning experience as a guide, Kansas City is doing that now. It would be KC’s third such event in the past eight years. Sometime late...
Wichita Eagle
Coaching Status of Former Bears Player Unclear
View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears coaching staff remains unsettled even with Senior Bowl week taking place. They had one more addition to it last week in Zach Cable, son of former Raiders head coach and longtime NFL assistant Tom Cable. Zach Cable will be an offensive quality control coach. He had announced the appointment himself.
Wichita Eagle
Titans to Install Artificial Turf Playing Surface at Nissan Stadium
The Titans announced Tuesday that they are removing the natural grass field at Nissan Stadium and replacing it with new synthetic turf ahead of the 2023 NFL season. Tennessee elected to make the change in surfaces after assessing injuries and technology, as well as Nashville’s climate, which has led to the franchise’s struggles to cultivate and maintain grass inside the venue. The Titans already have been practicing on synthetic turf, which was added to their indoor practice facility last year.
Comments / 0