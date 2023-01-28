ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
2023 NFL Draft: 5 Players to Watch in Shrine Bowl

The East-West Shrine Bowl is the second college all-star game of the year and is also the point when we all begin to realize that we have another draft class that is jam-packed with talent. Both teams are loaded with prospects that will be on an NFL team next year.
Seahawks QB Coach Dave Canales Lands Second Interview With Ravens

After impressing in his first meeting with the Ravens, Seahawks quarterback coach Dave Canales has drawn closer to securing his first offensive coordinator position in the NFL. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Baltimore has requested a second interview with Canales for its vacant play caller role. He's vying to...
BREAKING: Tom Brady Officially Makes Decision on Retirement

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will retire from football. This time, it's for good. Brady initially retired from football last offseason, but that only lasted about 40 days before he announced that he would be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, things didn't go as planned as Brady and Tampa struggled for much of the season and were eliminated by the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round.
New England Patriots Legend Tom Brady Announces Retirement

Let's hope this isn't the "GOAT Who Cried Wolf." The greatest to ever do it is calling it a career … and this time, it’s “for good.”. Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, capping a two-plus decade long career considered by many to be the greatest ever enjoyed by a football player.
Buccaneers Teammates React to Tom Brady’s Retirement Announcement

It's official, early on Wednesday morning Tom Brady let the Buccaneers organization know that he'd be retiring and calling it a career after 23 years in the NFL. Last year he announced his retirement on the same day, February 1st, and the same goes for this year but this time it seems like it's sealed and concrete.
Patriots Senior Bowl Prospects: Which Players to Watch?

As members of the New England Patriots’ coaching staff, including coach Bill Belichick, make their final preparations for leading the West squad in Thursday’s East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas, the team’s scouting department will also have its sharp eye on the University of South Alabama’s campus.
NFC Team Has Interest in Steve Wilks for Defensive Coordinator Job

For whatever reason, none of the other four teams with a head coaching vacancy expressed interest in Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks. Wilks did a remarkable job turning the season around despite losing his best player, Christian McCaffrey, in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers. The Panthers went 6-6 on his watch and were in the mix for a division title and playoff berth heading into a Week 17 matchup with Tampa Bay.
Is Calijah Kancey Lions’ Defensive Tackle of Future?

The Detroit Lions could be on the verge of becoming a playoff team in 2023. But, before that happens, the team must make a concerted effort to upgrade its defense this offseason. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes should take the first step in doing just that by building up the...
Dolphins Land Fangio as DC

The Miami Dolphins got their man to run their defense. The team has agreed to terms with highly regarded defensive mind Vic Fangio to become their new defensive coordinator, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.P. Fangio will be getting a three-year contract with a fourth-team team option, per Pelissero.
Can Cowboys Simply Cut or Trade Dak Prescott?

FRISCO - Simple question: "Can the Dallas Cowboys just trade or cut quarterback Dak Prescott?''. Complicated answer: As a practical matter ... a resounding "no.''. Forget for a moment the Cowboys’ disappointing playoff loss at the 49ers and the NFL-worst interception total. Forget Jerry Jones' pledge of loyalty to his QB, the owner telling us after the game, “Give me that setup, with Dak Prescott, I feel very strongly that we will win,” “My (commitment to Dak) is just as strong as ever. … I take (my chances with him) again and again and again.” Forget whether you "like'' or "dislike'' Prescott as a quarterback.
Coaching Status of Former Bears Player Unclear

View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears coaching staff remains unsettled even with Senior Bowl week taking place. They had one more addition to it last week in Zach Cable, son of former Raiders head coach and longtime NFL assistant Tom Cable. Zach Cable will be an offensive quality control coach. He had announced the appointment himself.
Titans to Install Artificial Turf Playing Surface at Nissan Stadium

The Titans announced Tuesday that they are removing the natural grass field at Nissan Stadium and replacing it with new synthetic turf ahead of the 2023 NFL season. Tennessee elected to make the change in surfaces after assessing injuries and technology, as well as Nashville’s climate, which has led to the franchise’s struggles to cultivate and maintain grass inside the venue. The Titans already have been practicing on synthetic turf, which was added to their indoor practice facility last year.
