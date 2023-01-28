ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

David Enders
2d ago

have none of you people heard of the Hyde amendment it's already illegal for tax money to pay for abortions it has been for decades these politicians are just trying to get votes

The Center Square

Senate bill would repeal $600 IRS reporting threshold

(The Center Square) - U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., and seven other senators have signed onto a bill that would repeal the tax threshold for reporting third-party payments. Under a provision in the American Rescue Plan Act, business transactions over $600 annually would be reported to the IRS by the payment platforms. The Stop the Nosy Obsession with Online Payments Act, known as the SNOOP Act, would keep the threshold...
KELOLAND TV

Senate votes to strip member of voting rights

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Washington Examiner

Manchin proposes bill to override Treasury on electric vehicle subsidy rules

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) will introduce legislation Wednesday designed to withhold tax credits from purchasers of electric vehicles if the models don't comply with new manufacturing requirements passed in the green energy spending bill Democrats passed in August. The bill from the Energy and Natural Resources Committee chairman, titled the...
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
dallasexpress.com

More Republicans Might Demand Cornyn Resign

More county-level Republican parties across Texas are considering issuing resolutions that call on Senator John Cornyn to resign for allegedly rejecting the principles of the party. Recently, Lamar County’s Republican Party passed a resolution that demanded Texas’ senior senator resign, as reported by The Dallas Express. Since then, interest has...
TEXAS STATE
POLITICO

The FAA has a new problem: Senate Republicans are raising a military waiver issue that could stall Joe Biden's pick to run the agency.

According to statute, FAA administrators must be a U.S. citizen, be a "civilian" and have experience in a field directly related to aviation. What's happening: Phil Washington, President Joe Biden's pick to head the FAA, has a new problem: Some Senate Republicans appear intent on fouling up his nomination over a statutory requirement intended to ensure that the head of the agency is a civilian.
MAINE STATE
Washington Examiner

Voters: Go ahead, shut down the government

Most voters believe that uncontrolled federal spending is the reason Washington has burst through the debt ceiling again, and they’re OK with shutting the government down until Democrats and Republicans come up with the needed cuts to bring down the debt. According to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, voters...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC News

Sen. Josh Hawley says he'll introduce legislation to ban TikTok nationwide

WASHINGTON — Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., has announced he plans to introduce legislation Wednesday that would ban the popular social media app TikTok in the U.S. In a tweet Tuesday, Hawley said that TikTok is "China's backdoor into Americans' lives," adding: "It threatens our children's privacy as well as their mental health. Last month Congress banned it on all government devices. Now I will introduce legislation to ban it nationwide."
WASHINGTON STATE
ktalnews.com

Republicans introduce bill to deny undocumented migrants U.S. entry

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Republicans introduced an immigration bill that would allow border authorities to stop all undocumented migrants from entering the country. The bill would also stop asylum seekers, and in some cases, could force the Department of Homeland Security to implement such measures. Republicans say they’re searching for...
MICHIGAN STATE

