WSET
Police working scene at Willowbrook Apartments in ongoing criminal investigation
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Law enforcement is on the scene at Willowbrook Apartments where the Lynchburg Police Department said a criminal investigation is underway. "Lynchburg Police Department Detectives are working with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police, to follow up on an ongoing criminal investigation which occurred during 2022, in Lynchburg," LPD said.
WSET
Nelson County deputies looking for wanted 45-year-old man
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a wanted man for crimes, according to deputies. Deputies said Donovan Lacy Smith, age 45, formerly of Afton, is wanted by the Nelson County Sheriff's Office for the following crimes:. 18.2-246.3 - Money Laundering. 18.2-248 -...
WDBJ7.com
Police agencies following up 2022 Lynchburg investigation
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Three law enforcement agencies gathered at the Willowbrook apartments in Lynchburg Tuesday as part of a follow-up investigation. Lynchburg Police say their detectives are working with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police to follow up on an “ongoing criminal investigation which occurred during 2022.”
WBTM
Danville Police Safely Find Missing Man
The Danville Police Department has safely located a man that was reported missing last night. 57-year-old Marvin Pennick was reported missing at 7 pm Monday, but was found safely at 9:26 pm.
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Fourth body recovered in Nelson County Rockfish River search
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police Search and Recovery Team (SRT) has reported that it recovered a fourth body in the Rockfish River in Nelson County on January 27. State Police say the body was found on Friday around 8:15 a.m. and was taken to the...
Danville Police ask for help identifying person
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a person of interest in a burglary investigation. DPD asks anyone who can identify the person in the picture below to call patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. Tips can also be entered […]
WSET
'Sounded like an explosion:' Vehicle crashes into The Store in Madison Heights
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WSET) — A vehicle crashed into a convenience store in Madison Heights on Tuesday afternoon. According to the owner, a white SUV came crashing through the front door of The Store on South Amherst Highway. The owner said no one was injured in the crash and...
Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office Confirms Investigation Into Deputy Misconduct
ROANOKE, VA (VR) – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office has initiated an internal investigation into a deputy's alleged misconduct. To prohibit bias and to ensure transparency, the Virginia State Police were contacted and asked to proceed with the investigation. As this investigation is on-going, no additional information can be provided at this time. The Sheriff’s Office, led by Sheriff Antonio Hash wants to convey to the public, there are no additional security threats against the agency, detention center, nor the residents within the facility. It is believed this is an isolated incident, however, the agency awaits the results of the investigation. The post Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office Confirms Investigation Into Deputy Misconduct appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WSLS
Accused MS-13 gang member gets maximum sentence in 2017 death of Lynchburg teen
BEDFORD, Va. – An accused MS-13 gang member has received the maximum sentence for his part in the 2017 death of a Lynchburg teenager. Josue Coreas-Ventura was sentenced to two life sentences plus ten years to all be served consecutively, with credit received for time already served. On March...
WSET
Halifax County man found guilty in accidental death of his nephew
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Halifax County man was found guilty in the accidental death of a 3-year-old child on Monday in a Halifax County courtroom. Judge William J. Watson sentenced Ja’kye Dabbs to 60 days for the involuntary manslaughter of his 3-year-old nephew, D. W., as well as leaving a loaded, unsecured firearm in a manner which endangered a child.
WSET
No one hurt from house fire in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The week started off hot with a house fire in Campbell County early Monday morning on Morris Church Road. Although there's not much information released yet, the Red House Volunteer Fire Department said there were no occupants in the home and that no one was hurt.
wfxrtv.com
Gang member sentenced to life in prison for murder
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A judge sentenced an MS-13 gang member, Josue Coreas-Ventura to two life sentences in prison on January 31 for the murder of 17-year-old Raymond Wood. Ventura was convicted of aggravated murder, gang participation, and abduction for financial gain on Feb. 14, 2022. Ventura is...
WHSV
One dead after crash in Stuarts Draft, VSP says
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have confirmed that one person is dead after a crash near Stuarts Draft on Jan. 29. According to the VSP, at 6:55 a.m. Sunday they responded to a crash involving two vehicles in the 1300 block of White Hill Rd. A Toyota Tundra and a pickup truck collided and one person was killed, according to the VSP.
WSET
$53,000 in damages from accidental house fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Fire Department put out a fire at an abandoned house on Tuesday evening. RFD said they responded to the report of a fire on 13th Street NE around 6:20 p.m. First arriving crews found heavy flames on the front side of a boarded-up...
WSET
Danville Fire Department believes overloaded extension cords caused a deadly house fire
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Fire Department is pinpointing the cause of a deadly house fire on Lewis Street. Investigators determined it to be accidental. There were several extension cords feeding each other, including an electric fireplace, according to the Danville Fire Department. The investigation determined that the...
WHSV
Three confirmed dead after crash near Greenville
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have confirmed that three people are dead after a head-on crash on I-81 S near Greenville. The crash remains under investigation by the VSP. Original Story Below. All southbound lanes on I-81 were closed near MM 213 Monday afternoon, according...
WSET
Man found lying in roadway from gunshot wound in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — There was a man found lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound on Sunday, according to police. At approximately 9:30 a.m., Roanoke police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Hunt Avenue NW.
WSET
22-year-old shot and killed by police after domestic disturbance call in Craig County: VSP
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 22-year-old man is dead after being shot by police in Craig County on Wednesday. The Craig County Sheriff's Office and the Virginia State Police responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home in the 400 block of John's Creek Road. When officers arrived, they were told that a person inside the home was armed and a firearm had been discharged. In response, negotiators and a tactical team were called to the scene.
WSET
These spots in Central Virginia will be receiving VDOT maintenance over the next months
(WSET) — Drivers in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties may encounter some traffic changes from maintenance around the roads. Although work may be delayed or canceled due to weather or other issues, lane closures or temporary traffic pattern changes are likely for most of the sites. Crews will be...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford Co. multi-vehicle crash along VA-24 cleared
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A multi-vehicle crash along VA-24 near Moles Farm Rd; Morgans Mill Rd; Spradlin Rd; Rt. 635N/S (Bedford Co.); / SPALDIN RD is causing delays Friday. “All east lanes are alternating closures. All west lanes are alternating closures,” according...
