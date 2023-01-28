Tamarack Marketplace Prepares to Welcome Travelers as Beckley Travel Plaza Remodel Begins

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tamarack Marketplace is prepared to welcome an influx of travelers when the Beckley Travel Plaza closes on February 1st by expanding offerings the traveler has come accustomed to when making a stop for restrooms, food and more.

“This is going to be an incredible time to welcome new visitors to Tamarack Marketplace and show off how special this one-of-a-kind facility is and all it has to offer”, said Tammy Coffman, executive director.

Tamarack Marketplace has dedicated an area for a shop–within–a–shop and branded it as Country Roads Market which will aim to supplement the needs of interstate travelers by offering quick and convenient goods like a variety of freshly made grab and go food items like salads, wraps and sandwiches; and treats like ice cream, baked goods, desserts, packaged snacks, bottled drinks, over the counter medicines and other essential items relating to our West Virginia traveler’s needs.

Visitors will be able to find the Country Roads Market adjacent to the restaurant and near the public restrooms. The one thousand sq. ft. area was chosen as the ideal and convenient location while not taking away from the nearly 80,000 square feet of thousands of “works of art” by West Virginia juried artist and artisans.

Tamarack Marketplace will move to an OPEN DAILY (seven days a week) schedule and expand their operating hours from 9 AM to 7 PM coming April 1st.