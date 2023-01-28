Read full article on original website
Tee Vee
4d ago
Being that everything is on the internet, from across the country, I wish these articles would note the State they are in. Regardless, I hope whatever State this is in can put him away for a while for this type of convicted crime, for failing to register there. Freaking California has a maximum violation of probation/parole sitting at 2 stinking weeks, thanks to changes in the law. Pathetic!
Reply(3)
2
Related
newsnationnow.com
Reward in California ‘cartel-style execution’ shooting doubled
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( ) — The reward for information has doubled as authorities scramble to make an arrest following the deaths of six people at one California home. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux reaffirmed Monday that the deaths of the six individuals — including a 10-month-old baby — in Goshen, California, earlier this month were a “cartel-style execution.”
KSLTV
Utah truck driver arrested in California cold case from 1994
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
California couple accused of attempting to sell meth in Kansas
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging two people with transporting methamphetamine across state lines. According to court documents, Orlando Payan-Parra, 39, and Erika Cardona-Carrizales, 43, both of Coachella, California, are charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and one count of interstate and foreign travel or transportation in air of racketing enterprises.
orangecountytribune.com
Anti-shoplift bill submitted
In an effort to stem the rash of retail theft ring robberies, Assemblyman Tri Ta (R-Westminster) has introduced a bill that would make it an automatic felony for non-residents to steal from retailers in California. “California will no longer be a haven for shoplifting,” said Ta. “With this bill we...
Police: Myrtle Beach-area woman loses $8K after man poses as North Carolina deputy, asks for Target gift cards to avoid arrest
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach-area woman lost approximately $8,000 after a person posed as a North Carolina deputy and asked for gift cards to avoid being arrested for not showing up to jury duty in Raleigh, according to a police report. The woman showed up Monday at the Myrtle Beach Police Department […]
Homeless — Where your Money goes Part II: The Black Hole of Law Enforcement
California Governor Gavin Newsom’s pledge to dedicate $750 million of the state’s 2023-2024 budget to sweeps of homeless camps is only the latest example of the extravagant waste of taxpayer dollars on futile tactics aimed at reducing homelessness. In all, the new budget will devote $15.3 billion to homelessness, even though the state has already spent billions more, only to see a continual rise in numbers of people experiencing homelessness.
YAHOO!
Coroner: Man shot by police in Wyoming has died
The man shot by Wyoming police officers on Monday has died after spending two days in the hospital, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office reported Wednesday. Joe Louis Frasure died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Tuesday. He was 28. Wyoming police and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said...
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Says Property Owners Should Not Be Forced to Allow Guns on Their Properties
Defends NY rule that would require property owners’ consent for guns in homes, businesses, and private property. January 31, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, as part of a multistate coalition, joined an amicus brief in support of a New York law that would criminalize possession of a weapon on a person’s private property without the owner’s express consent. The brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Christian v. Nigrelli urges reversal of a district court decision that would halt immediate enforcement of the law. The coalition of 16 attorneys general argue in the brief that New York’s restriction is one in a long line of government regulations designed to make gun possession and use safer for the public, and is a lawful exercise of states’ regulatory and police powers to enact such a law.
Father travels from South Carolina to comfort daughter after fatal Luttrell fire
A father of a daughter who lost her family in a house fire over the weekend in Luttrell traveled to Tennessee trying to get some answers.
Indiscriminate shooting in California. Three killed in firing
Three people have been killed and four people have been seriously injured in indiscriminate firing in California, USA, according to the police, the people who died in the firing have not been identified yet. While the injured are undergoing treatment.
NBC San Diego
Drivers Ignore Closure Signs, Crash Into Hole in Collapsed California Road
"We can’t make this stuff up." "THIS CAN’T BE REAL!" "There is no excuse." Those are just some of the things the California Highway Patrol in the Central Valley has had to say recently after multiple drivers ignored road closure signs and ended up crashing into a massive hole in a washed-out stretch of roadway.
Bill aims to lift veil of secrecy off California prisons
California's prisons operate under a veil of secrecy with policies that severely limit access to what's on the inside, according to a coalition of journalists and state senators.
WSMV
Bellevue residents shocked to learn body was hidden inside apartment
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bellevue residents said they are shocked and disgusted after finding out they were living next to a dead person for hours. A Bellevue apartment complex is where Metro Police said a man stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death and then put her body in his apartment closet.
WTVCFOX
State of Tennessee now investigating suspended Brainerd High School principal
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee is now investigating Brainerd High School's principal after it was revealed she hired a third-party security guard without authorization from Hamilton County Schools who was later involved in an incident with a student. Hamilton County Schools placed Brainerd High Principal Dr. Crystal...
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom plans to convert EDD headquarters and 2 more downtown Sacramento office buildings into housing
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced a plan to convert three adjoining office buildings along the Capitol Mall in downtown Sacramento, including the Employment Development Department headquarters, into housing. At least 20% of the housing would be set aside as affordable, Assemblymember Kevin McCarty said in a press conference...
YAHOO!
Lawsuit: Girl adopted from China suffered slavery in NH
Jan. 30—A Chinese-born girl ended up a slave to a New Boston family who adopted her and subjected her to years of confinement, beatings, starvation and forced labor, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in a New Hampshire court. The 70-page suit names the parents as defendants but also...
4 NC inmates overdose after man hid drugs in his body cavity during arrest, deputies say
Four inmates were taken to area hospitals and two were later released, officials said.
YAHOO!
Prosecutor's office names man shot by police in Wyoming
The prosecutor's office has released the name of the man shot Monday morning by Wyoming police officers. Joe Louis Frasure is at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and remains on life-support, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office reported Tuesday morning. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, who investigated the shooting, said...
Thieves drain millions off CalFresh and CalWORKs recipients’ cards, families wait and taxpayers pay
The EBT cards the state uses to deliver financial assistance to low-income residents lack security features common to credit and debit cards. California officials plan to upgrade. Meanwhile, they're paying millions to replace stolen money and food stamps.
The fourth armed attack took place in California on Saturday
The fourth armed attack of this month took place in California on Saturday. At least three people were killed and four were injured. (according to stirileProTV) Everything happened in Beverly Crest, an affluent neighborhood in Los Angeles, announces Sergeant Frank Preciado from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), writes AP, quoted by News. ro.
Comments / 14