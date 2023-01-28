ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 NBA Mock Draft: Worst-case scenario for Detroit Pistons

Draft season is almost in full swing. With the way that the Detroit Pistons season is going, once the trade deadline passes, we can all almost fully turn our attention toward this summer’s 2023 NBA Draft. So, it’s time for PistonPowered’s first Pistons’ mock draft of the season.
What is the hold up in the Bucks’ pursuit of Jae Crowder via trade?

The Milwaukee Bucks’ interest in trading for Jae Crowder has been there for several months now, but with the trade deadline days away, nothing has transpired. Despite Crowder sitting out, the Phoenix Suns have played the long game as they seemingly want to wait it out until the deadline clock strikes zero. They will soon have to make a huge decision and move the veteran elsewhere, as keeping him would be a disastrous move. The Bucks remain the most interested team in Crowder, but despite their persistent pursuit, there still has not been a trade. Some recent reports may have revealed why.
