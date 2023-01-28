Read full article on original website
Related
penbaypilot.com
Ring-necks in Winter in Maine
There have been lots of warnings in the news about the lack of ice on lakes and rivers in Maine this winter. Many traditionally frozen lakes and rivers have either frozen only for a short time or have had portions that have not frozen at all. The Kennebec River, which is usually frozen solidly enough to have smelt shacks on it in Randolph, just above the bridge in Gardiner, was almost completely open as of the late January this year.
penbaypilot.com
Maine Water issues frozen pipe alert for Friday and Saturday
Temperatures and wind chills near and below zero are forecast for Friday night into Saturday. Homeowners are encouraged to take a few simple steps to prevent damage caused by freezing of water pipes inside and outside the home. Pipes bringing water in from a public water system or a private...
penbaypilot.com
Anthony Michael Chaisty, obituary
WALDOBORO — Anthony “Tony” Michael Chaisty, 58 of Waldoboro, passed away unexpectedly on December 13, 2022 at Maine Medical Center. Tony was born on January 20, 1964, in Taunton, Massachusetts to Kenneth and Judith Chaisty. After Tony completed high school in Massachusetts he joined the Army. Following...
penbaypilot.com
Extreme cold in forecast pushes Camden toboggan races to Sunday, only – but they will go on
CAMDEN — At first, the winter was too warm and Hosmer Pond froze, melted, froze and melted again, making it too unsafe to even think about running toboggans over it. So, volunteers and staff the Camden Snow Bowl built a new toboggan chute for this weekend’s annual U.S. National Toboggan Championships, avoiding the pond altogether. Now, with dangerously cold temperatures in the forecast for Friday and Saturday, organizers are, in the words of Holly Anderson, going to “pivot once again” and move all of the races to Sunday, Feb. 5.
penbaypilot.com
Postpartum project to provide Narcan as part of free take-home first aid kit
DAMARISCOTTA — Healthy Lincoln County is partnering with LincolnHealth to offer first aid kits to all postpartum families as part of the Perinatal Quality Collaborative for Maine (PQC4ME). The statewide project spearheaded by Nell Tharpe, CNM and Dr. Jay Naliboff, provides postpartum families with a take-home first aid kit....
penbaypilot.com
Dangerous temperatures ahead: Do not leave pets outside, provide shelter for livestock, be sure water supply not frozen
Maine is forecast to experience a level of extreme cold temperatures that only occurs about once every decade. The National Weather Service (NWS) Offices in Gray and Caribou report wind chills are expected to remain well below zero across the state for at least 48 hours beginning Friday morning. The potential exists for wind chills below -35F along the coast and below -45F in the foothills and mountains. High temperatures Saturday will remain below 0F in the mountains and in the single digits along the coast.
penbaypilot.com
Raymond ‘Skip’ Davenport, obituary
BELFAST — Raymond L. “Skip” Davenport, a resident of Belfast, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2023 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. Skip was born in Ashland on July 20, 1935 to the late Raymond and Beryl (Sutherland) Davenport. He attended Ashland schools and graduated from Ashland Community High School in 1953.
penbaypilot.com
Secretary Bellows announces final wording on two referendum questions
Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced the final wording of two referendum questions on Monday. The wording of the citizens’ initiative question entitled “An Act To Create the Pine Tree Power Company, a Nonprofit, Customer-owned Utility” will be: “Do you want to create a new quasi-governmental power company governed by an elected board to acquire and operate existing for-profit electricity transmission and distribution facilities in Maine?”
penbaypilot.com
Donald ‘Jake’ Jacobson, obituary
ST. GEORGE — Donald ‘Jake’ Jacobson, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Maine Medical Center in Portland surrounded by close loved ones, the Cyrs and the Mynicks. Jake was born November 12, 1931 to Robert and Georgie (Smalley) Jacobson. He grew up in St. George, attended...
penbaypilot.com
This Week In Lincolnville: Who do we want to be?
So Sleepy Hollow still has a land line. And we have the exclusive “789” exchange code. For anyone who has lived in Lincolnville since before the age of cell phones, you will know that this signifies us as residents of The Beach. Now I am sure Ma —...
penbaypilot.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 158 calls for service for the period of Jan. 24 to Jan. 31. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 739 calls for service. Allison Chase, 45, of Jefferson was issued a summons Jan. 25 for Assault, on Village Street, Jefferson, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
penbaypilot.com
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Jan. 23-26. Appleton. Thomas F. Neely and Lisa T. Neely to Joseph H. Brady and Robin S. Brady. Camden. Mary Turner Sullivan to Alexander M. Abud and Lauren Swegle. Scott C. Harve to Scott...
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Fire spreads quickly through South Thomaston house
SOUTH THOMASTON (3:30 p.m.) — An automotive battery charger is being blamed for a fire on the Dublin Road in South Thomaston this morning, Monday, Jan 30. Based on an investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office, a car’s battery had been plugged into the garage’s charger overnight.
penbaypilot.com
Rockland man accused of threatening to attack group with hammer
ROCKLAND — A Rockland man was arrested shortly after midnight on Jan. 27 when police responded to a report of a suspect in a physical altercation with a group of people and allegedly threatening to fight them with a hammer and chisel. Daniel P. Barnes, 35, of Rockland, was...
penbaypilot.com
Juveniles resist police when apprehended for stealing alcohol
ROCKLAND — On Jan. 30 at approximately 5 p.m., Rockland Police responded to Hannaford for a reported shoplifting. While summonsing an adult shoplifter in an unrelated incident, Rockland Police and Hannaford Asset Protection observed three juveniles in the process of concealing alcohol, according to a news release posted on the Rockland Police Department’s Facebook page Jan. 31.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Marine Institute students finish individual semester-long projects
Belfast Marine Institute students from the high school recently finished their individual semester-long main projects for the Marine Studies course. One area of interest included conducting an underwater bottom topography survey of the outfall at Little River. Using the Institute's Remote Operating Vehicle (ROV) with photo and 4K video capabilities,...
penbaypilot.com
Two-hour delay at Midcoast Solid Waster Transfer Station
Mid-Coast Solid Waste Transfer Station in Rockport has a two-hour delay on January 31, 2023.
penbaypilot.com
DaPonte String Quartet to perform February concert series ‘Winter Light’
WALDOBORO — The DaPonte String Quartet will stop in Waldoboro and Rockport as it presents its February concert series, “Winter Light,” with a string trio version of the monumental “Goldberg Variations” by Johann Sebastian Bach. The group’s realization for string trio is based on two...
penbaypilot.com
One arrested after gas station managers ask police for civil assist
BELFAST — Belfast Police responded to a local gas station Jan. 30, after the store management requested a civil standby by police while they asked customers to leave, according to a Jan. 31 media report from Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned that...
penbaypilot.com
Medomak’s Busline teams go 3-1 against Camden-Rockport
Busline League middle school basketball action continued Monday, Jan. 30 across the Midcoast. Below are the results reported to the sports department. Stats can be sent by email: sports@penbaypilot.com. 8th boys: Medomak 58, Camden-Rockport 40. Medomak maintained quarterly leads of 23-0, 35-8 and 52-20. Scoring for Medomak were Noah Taggert...
Comments / 0