ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas lawmakers hope their effort could stop catalytic converter thefts

By Sam Stark
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41KPQ8_0kUU67Ua00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four days before Christmas, Guy Santopadre went to start up his truck when an unfamiliar, clangorous sound emitted from his vehicle.

“It sounded like a boat,” said Santopadre, who lives in an Austin apartment complex. “I had this sneaking suspicion that someone had stolen my catalytic converter. So I went underneath to check, and sure enough, my muffler was cut off.”

MORE: Have you been targeted? Catalytic converter thefts on the rise nationwide

What Santopadre experienced that morning is unfortunately not uncommon in Texas and around the country. Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise – nationally, catalytic converter thefts rose 109% from June 2021 to June 2022 and 400% since 2019, according to State Farm Auto Insurance. Texas falls only behind California for the highest number of catalytic converter theft claims, according to the insurance company.

Santopadre’s truck was covered by insurance when the converter was stolen, but the experience was still burdensome – both in terms of time and money.

“The cost of this catalytic converter was just under $10,000. I have a $500 deductible. So I only had to pay $500,” he said.

“And on top of that, when I had to get a rental car – which also the insurance company picked up – it was right before Christmas,” he continued. “[The rental company] didn’t have anything, so I had to upgrade and pay for that … All in all, out of pocket, I think it was out about $850.”

Concerned his truck would be targeted again, Santopadre also rented garage space for an additional $100 a month.

“It’s frustrating that not much can be done or is being done about this,” he said.

Texas lawmaker takes up the charge

One of the people who is trying to do something is Texas Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston. He filed SB 465 to create a criminal offense surrounding thefts of the items in hopes to reduce the number of incidents.

“The catalytic converter theft problem has exploded across Texas,” Bettencourt told KXAN. “This is now a tens of hundreds of millions of dollars theft problem.”

SB 465 makes it so that if a person is in possession of a catalytic converter linked to theft, they have committed a crime — unless they are on an approved list of businesses, such as automotive shops, metal recycling entities and salvage yards. However, if a worker is employed by a protected business, but is proven to have known the part was stolen, they will no longer be protected.

Bettencourt said the spike in catalytic converter thefts is fueled in part by organized crime. In his filed bill, Bettencourt outlined that any person caught with a stolen catalytic converter who is also linked with organized crime will receive an elevated offense.

Not all bills filed by Texas representatives pass each session. In 2021, only 38% of the 11,867 bills filed went on to pass in both chambers.

Bettencourt feels optimistic that his effort will become law. In addition to SB 465, there is also SB 432, filed by Sen. Mayes Middleton (R-Wallisville) and SB 224, filed by Sen. John Whitmire (D-Houston), with similar goals.

“I think we have all had enough of this,” Bettencourt said.

Why do people steal catalytic converters?

A catalytic converter is a car part found underneath a vehicle that converts harmful compounds into safe gases before they are released into the air.

People steal the devices because they are filled with valuable metals, including palladium, rhodium and platinum . It is these metals that convert the harmful gas molecules into something more environmentally friendly

Some of the precious metals found in catalytic converters are currently more valuable per ounce than gold. Depending on the vehicle the device is taken from, someone selling a catalytic converter can get over $1,000.

“The theft of catalytic converters has become increasingly popular because of their value, relative ease to steal, and their lack of identifying markings,” according to a press release from the Department of Justice last year.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 30

Daniel McCoy
4d ago

Can start by getting rid of any democrat in office and get Trump back in office to get America's economy back on track.

Reply(2)
10
Ron Seymour
4d ago

do what az does no recycling without out a contractor license or if its over a certain amount they send you a check in the mail and it doesn't matter what your recycling

Reply(2)
6
Bob Samm
3d ago

The obvious answer is to go after the buyers. Close down any business caught buying stolen converters. Make mfg put vin number on every one, and recyclers have to have photo proof of every one they buy.

Reply(2)
4
Related
globalconstructionreview.com

Ferrovial strikes water in Texas with plant expansions worth $166m

Ferrovial, through PLW Waterworks, has won a $146m contract to expand the wastewater treatment plant in Pflugerville, Texas. The work will nearly double the plant’s current capacity of 113 million litres a day to meet the needs of a growing population. The project is scheduled to begin this year...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
B93

The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It

As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

KXAN

73K+
Followers
16K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy