ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Not Happy With Tony Romo Tonight

The NFL world doesn't seem to be as all-in on Tony Romo as it was when the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback first joined the broadcasting booth. Sunday night, CBS has the call of the AFC Championship Game, featuring the Chiefs and the Bengals, with Romo and his play-by-play man, Jim Nantz, on the ...
MISSOURI STATE
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to crazy on-field fight

The San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles just got into a huge fight as the NFC Championship Game winded down. With less than 5 minutes to play, the 49ers and Eagles were getting a bit chippy. The Niners had the ball and tried proceeding down the field. After a play, things got dicey. Niners offensive Read more... The post NFL world reacts to crazy on-field fight appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Where to get Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship gear: Shirts, hats, jerseys & more

Following a dominate win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, January 29, the Philadelphia Eagles have won the 2023 NFC Championship game and are headed to Super Bowl LVII. The Super Bowl will be held in just two weeks at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. For those looking to get a new hat, shirt or jersey ahead of the game, Fanatics has released the Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship gear.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

49ers Announce Injury Update For QB Josh Johnson

San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback Josh Johnson struggled under center after taking over for Brock Purdy. Unfortunately, it appears he won't be able to finish the game. In the third quarter, Johnson was hit hard in the backfield on a passing play and slammed the back of his head against the ...
sportszion.com

“Erin Andrews has interviewed Saquon Barkley and Dak Prescott and both lost” NFL Fans react to 49ers QB Brock Purdy interview prior to NFC game vs Eagles

The Eagles looked like one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year with a balanced team. The team has been destroying their opponents from the start of the tournament. While the San Francisco 49ers seemed a formidable opponent, Erin Andrews’ interview with QB Brock Purdy assured fans that the Eagles would be headed to the Super Bowl even before the game started.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Empire State Building confuses everyone with bizarre move

The Empire State Building left sports fans confused with a bizarre move they pulled on Sunday. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championsip Game to advance to the Super Bowl. Eagles fans around the city of Philadelphia and elsewhere were elated. They climbed up street poles to celebrate the... The post Empire State Building confuses everyone with bizarre move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Athlon Sports

Look: Philadelphia Eagles Unveil Super Bowl Uniforms

The Philadelphia Eagles will hope to enjoy a repeat of their improbable Super Bowl LII victory, in which Nick Foles and company topped Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. To that end, the team is using identical uniforms from their historic 2017 upset. Eagles fans will watch their team compete ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

CMC's heartfelt message to 49ers after 'very special' season

Ever since Christian McCaffrey arrived in the Bay Area back in October, the 49ers were nearly perfect up until their heartbreaking NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. As the wild ride came to a disappointing end, the star running back reflected on the last three months. “There’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLive.com

Early Super Bowl 57 odds and opening spread for Eagles vs. Chiefs

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There’s only one game left in the 2022-23 NFL season, and Super Bowl 57 will feature the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Jimmy G laments not being available after 49ers' QB injuries

PHILADELPHIA — After both 49ers quarterbacks left the game due to injuries in the club’s 31-7 NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Jimmy Garoppolo stood helplessly on the sidelines wishing his timeline to return was sooner. “I wish I had a helmet,” Garoppolo told NBC Sports Bay...
Digital Trends

Sling is now 50% off — stream live sports without cable

If you’re looking for a way to drop your expensive cable subscription and start streaming your favorite sports 2teams instead, we’ve got the ideal solution for you. Sling is one of the best streaming options around for sports fans and right now, you can sign up for it for 50% off the first month meaning it costs just $20. The service offers access to dozens of channels with a choice between Orange or Blue packages giving you different channels but always providing you with 50 hours of DVR storage. This latest deal is the perfect opportunity to see if it’s the service for you. Let’s take a deeper look at why it’s so highly recommended.

Comments / 0

Community Policy