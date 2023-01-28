Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Fake Florida Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington, NJ
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, SteakhouseMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
This Stunning Landmark Along The River Is Worth Visiting [Pennsylvania]Melissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Look: NFL World Not Happy With Tony Romo Tonight
The NFL world doesn't seem to be as all-in on Tony Romo as it was when the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback first joined the broadcasting booth. Sunday night, CBS has the call of the AFC Championship Game, featuring the Chiefs and the Bengals, with Romo and his play-by-play man, Jim Nantz, on the ...
NFL world reacts to crazy on-field fight
The San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles just got into a huge fight as the NFC Championship Game winded down. With less than 5 minutes to play, the 49ers and Eagles were getting a bit chippy. The Niners had the ball and tried proceeding down the field. After a play, things got dicey. Niners offensive Read more... The post NFL world reacts to crazy on-field fight appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
49ers' roughing the punter penalty draws scrutiny in intense NFC Championship
In the third quarter, NFL officiating came under fire once again in the NFC Championship between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.
Video: Anita Baker Sings National Anthem Ahead Of 49ers-Eagles
The NFC Championship between the 49ers and Eagles is officially underway. The game's winner will advance to the Super Bowl where it will play the winner of Bengals-Chiefs. Before Sunday's NFC Championship Game began, Detroit legend Anita Baker sang the national anthem. Take a ...
49ers fans react to loss against Philadelphia Eagles
The 49er faithful became the 49er hopeful after Sunday's loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. The post 49ers fans react to loss against Philadelphia Eagles appeared first on KYMA.
Where to get Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship gear: Shirts, hats, jerseys & more
Following a dominate win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, January 29, the Philadelphia Eagles have won the 2023 NFC Championship game and are headed to Super Bowl LVII. The Super Bowl will be held in just two weeks at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. For those looking to get a new hat, shirt or jersey ahead of the game, Fanatics has released the Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship gear.
49ers Announce Injury Update For QB Josh Johnson
San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback Josh Johnson struggled under center after taking over for Brock Purdy. Unfortunately, it appears he won't be able to finish the game. In the third quarter, Johnson was hit hard in the backfield on a passing play and slammed the back of his head against the ...
sportszion.com
“Erin Andrews has interviewed Saquon Barkley and Dak Prescott and both lost” NFL Fans react to 49ers QB Brock Purdy interview prior to NFC game vs Eagles
The Eagles looked like one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year with a balanced team. The team has been destroying their opponents from the start of the tournament. While the San Francisco 49ers seemed a formidable opponent, Erin Andrews’ interview with QB Brock Purdy assured fans that the Eagles would be headed to the Super Bowl even before the game started.
Empire State Building confuses everyone with bizarre move
The Empire State Building left sports fans confused with a bizarre move they pulled on Sunday. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championsip Game to advance to the Super Bowl. Eagles fans around the city of Philadelphia and elsewhere were elated. They climbed up street poles to celebrate the... The post Empire State Building confuses everyone with bizarre move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs heading to Super Bowl
We now know who will play in the Super Bowl next month.
Look: Philadelphia Eagles Unveil Super Bowl Uniforms
The Philadelphia Eagles will hope to enjoy a repeat of their improbable Super Bowl LII victory, in which Nick Foles and company topped Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. To that end, the team is using identical uniforms from their historic 2017 upset. Eagles fans will watch their team compete ...
Riot Police Show Up in Philadelphia After Eagles Celebrations Get Out of Control
Things got a bit too rowdy in the streets of downtown Philadelphia following the Eagles’ 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game Sunday. Per video taken at the scene, police began putting on their riot gear as the celebration continued more than three hours after the Eagles clinched a Super Bowl LVII berth.
NBC Sports
CMC's heartfelt message to 49ers after 'very special' season
Ever since Christian McCaffrey arrived in the Bay Area back in October, the 49ers were nearly perfect up until their heartbreaking NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. As the wild ride came to a disappointing end, the star running back reflected on the last three months. “There’s...
MLive.com
Early Super Bowl 57 odds and opening spread for Eagles vs. Chiefs
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There’s only one game left in the 2022-23 NFL season, and Super Bowl 57 will feature the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G laments not being available after 49ers' QB injuries
PHILADELPHIA — After both 49ers quarterbacks left the game due to injuries in the club’s 31-7 NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Jimmy Garoppolo stood helplessly on the sidelines wishing his timeline to return was sooner. “I wish I had a helmet,” Garoppolo told NBC Sports Bay...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoff schedule, bracket: Date, time, live stream, TV for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII
The Super Bowl is officially set: The Kansas City Chiefs will be facing the Philadelphia Eagles to see who takes home the Lombardi Trophy. One of these two teams will be winning their second Lombardi Trophy over the past six seasons. The Chiefs punched their ticket to Arizona on Sunday...
Digital Trends
Sling is now 50% off — stream live sports without cable
If you’re looking for a way to drop your expensive cable subscription and start streaming your favorite sports 2teams instead, we’ve got the ideal solution for you. Sling is one of the best streaming options around for sports fans and right now, you can sign up for it for 50% off the first month meaning it costs just $20. The service offers access to dozens of channels with a choice between Orange or Blue packages giving you different channels but always providing you with 50 hours of DVR storage. This latest deal is the perfect opportunity to see if it’s the service for you. Let’s take a deeper look at why it’s so highly recommended.
Comments / 5