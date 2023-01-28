ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SZA's 'SOS' tops U.S. album chart for 6th week

By Karen Butler
 4 days ago

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- SZA's SOS is the No. 1 album in the United States for a sixth, consecutive week.

SZA's "SOS" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart for a sixth week. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Taylor Swift 's Midnights , followed by Metro Boomin's Heroes & Villains at No. 3, Drake & 21 Savage's Her Loss at No. 4 and The Weeknd's The Highlights at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti at No. 6, Morgan Wallen 's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 7, Zach Bryan's American Heartbreak at No. 8, Lil Baby's It's Only Me at No. 9 and Harry Styles' Harry's House at No. 10.

