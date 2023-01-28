ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, NY

Man Struck, Killed By SUV At Busy Brentwood Intersection

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RLY98_0kUU5dUg00
Wicks Road at the Intersection of Merrill Street in Brentwood. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/fsHH on Pixabay

Police are investigating an overnight crash at a Long Island intersection that left a man dead.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 in Brentwood.

A 32-year-old Franklin Square woman was driving a 2021 Acura RDX northbound on Wicks Road, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway at the intersection of Merrill Street, Suffolk County Police said.

The pedestrian, Jose Cruz, age 75, of Brentwood, was transported by Brentwood Legion Ambulance to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV, which was impounded for a safety check, was not injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives at 631-854-8352.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

40-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Copiague Crash

A bicyclist was seriously injured during a crash with a car on Long Island. The crash took place in Copiague around 6:20 p.m., Monday, Jan. 30 at the intersection of Dixon Avenue with Volta Street. According to Suffolk County Police, Isaac Flores, age 29, of Long Island City, was driving...
COPIAGUE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Man arrested for robbing M&T Bank in Centereach

Suffolk County Police arrested a Middle Island man who allegedly robbed a Centereach bank on Jan. 31. Ralph William Dominguez allegedly entered M&T Bank, located at 1919 Middle Country Road, and handed a note demanding cash to a bank teller. The employee complied and Dominguez fled on foot at approximately 3:20 p.m.
CENTEREACH, NY
Daily Voice

Duo Uses Stolen Target Credit Card To Place $1.2K Order For Pickup At Westbury Store: Police

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men accused of using a woman’s stolen credit card to buy merchandise from a Long Island Target. Nassau County Police said the victim discovered that her credit card and information had been stolen Saturday, Jan. 21, and used to place online orders for pickup from the Target in Westbury, located on Corporate Drive.
WESTBURY, NY
Daily Voice

Crazed Robber Beats Fair Lawn Gas Station Worker, 83, Fights Officers, Smears Feces At HQ: PD

A crazed female robber beat a defenseless 83-year-old gas station employee, fought with Fair Lawn police and then urinated and defecated at headquarters, authorities said. Sincere Wiley, 30, began arguing with the attendant at the BP station on Wagaraw Road before shoving him, kneeing him in the face and punching him in the eye shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, Detective Eric Eleshewich said.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Medford Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole from a Medford store in December. A man allegedly stole a portable heater and a tree stand from Lowes, located at 2796...
MEDFORD, NY
Daily Voice

Jewelry, Laptop, Cash Stolen In Ridgefield Home Burglary: Police

Ridgefield Police are searching for the person who broke into a home last week and stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry, cash, and electronics, authorities said. Officials released the photo of a vehicle (shown above) they say may be linked to the break-in on Ned's Mountain Road between Wednesday, Jan. 25, and Thursday, Jan. 26.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
467K+
Followers
66K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy