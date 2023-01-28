Man Struck, Killed By SUV At Busy Brentwood Intersection

Wicks Road at the Intersection of Merrill Street in Brentwood. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/fsHH on Pixabay

Police are investigating an overnight crash at a Long Island intersection that left a man dead.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 in Brentwood.

A 32-year-old Franklin Square woman was driving a 2021 Acura RDX northbound on Wicks Road, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway at the intersection of Merrill Street, Suffolk County Police said.

The pedestrian, Jose Cruz, age 75, of Brentwood, was transported by Brentwood Legion Ambulance to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV, which was impounded for a safety check, was not injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives at 631-854-8352.

