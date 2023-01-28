Outside group tapped to fight rising violence

It’s been a violent month for young people in Toledo.

Two teens have been fatally shot during the month, and a catastrophic tragedy was averted Tuesday when shots were fired at a bus carrying seven children in central Toledo. While no one was injured in that incident, police reported finding “numerous shell casings” at the scene of the 4:15 p.m. incident.

“Cities all around the countries are facing an increase in violence,” Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said this week.

Gun violence is indeed on the rise in America, according to the independent research group Gun Violence Archive, which reported a 30 percent jump in fatal gunshots from 2019 to 2020, when the pandemic struck. That number rose an additional 7 percent to a record-breaking 21,000 deaths in 2021 and 20,000 deaths in 2022, according to the group.

A coordinated effort is needed in Toledo not only to curb the violence but to improve the communities where it happens, City Councilman Tiffany Preston Whitman said.

As chairman of council’s Neighborhoods and Community Development Committee, she feels a personal responsibility to work toward finding a solution and has joined the mayor and other city leaders in reaching out to Cities United, a nationally recognized organization that works with cities nationwide to fight gun violence.

“I want everyone to have that sense that they live in safe neighborhoods. I want our young people to grow up and feel that no matter where they are in the city,” Ms. Whitman said last week. “The problem is immense, but I think there are key areas that we definitely need to hit on.”

Founded in 2011 by a small group of mayors, Cities United works to find solutions and build plans and strategies to reduce the number of homicides and increase the outcomes for those populations most impacted by community violence, said Anthony Smith, the organization’s executive director.

“What we try to help cities think about is a comprehensive public safety plan that would not only help them interrupt violence, but prevent it from happening in the future,” he said.

The goal, Mr. Smith said, is to interrupt the current cycle of community violence, eliminate systems that promote the violence, and invest in long-term strategies for long-term sustainability.

Mr. Smith met with city officials in Toledo last year and the two parties have held multiple Zoom meetings. In October, a Toledo delegation attended the Cities United conference in Baltimore, including Mayor Kapszukiewicz, Councilman Whitman, and deputy mayors Karen Poore and Abby Arnold.

Also part of Toledo’s conference delegation were Brian Byrd, public safety director; David Bush, commissioner of Save Our Community; Danielle Cisterino, commissioner of youth services; De’Aundra Owens, executive assistant to the safety team; and Avis Files, the director of family support services for Pathway Toledo. Toledo Public Schools, meanwhile, paid for Heather Baker, TPS executive director of community engagement and student support, to attend.

Thus far, Toledo has paid Cities United a preliminary $9,750 for organizational and program assessments and another $6,600 for conference-related costs.

While an average Cities United contract costs between $100,000 to $125,000, the Kapszukiewicz administration has not yet approved or presented a contract for council approval. If city leaders move forward with a proposal, initial work would focus on identifying the highest crime areas and assessing the capacities of crime-fighting organizations, Mr. Smith said.

Over the past decade, Cities United has worked with over 130 cities while taking a “deep dive” with 20 to 30 cities annually.

For example, Cities United helped guide Denver officials’ creation of a Youth Violence Prevention Action Table, which served as the city’s 2020 comprehensive plan to reduce gun violence and helped lead to an 8 percent drop in gun violence last year, Mr. Smith said.

Multiple agencies were involved in the initiative, including city departments, local courts, state and federal agencies, Denver Public Schools, Denver Public Health, higher education, and various community partners.

Youth violence prevention strategies implemented as a result of the program included parenting resources, youth centers, city employee mentorship programs, the creation of safe zones, and a program to promote safe-storage practices to reduce access to unsecured firearms.

Cities United has also worked with officials in Baton Rouge, where homicides were down 21 percent last year, and officials from the organization worked with officials in Louisville, which reported an 8 percent drop in 2022, although it was still the third deadliest year in the city’s history.

If a program were fully implemented in Toledo, it could take 12 to 18 months to realize a 5 to 10 percent drop in gun violence, Mr. Smith said.

“I want to make sure that folks don’t think this is overnight and quick,” he said. “It’s going to take us some time to get there, but we’ve got to stay the course and truly invest.”

Mr. Smith will visit Toledo next month to meet with city leaders and community groups to begin gathering information in order to identify “gaps” with the goal of discussing a long-term plan to help “close those gaps.”

For Mayor Kapszukiewicz, the partnership will help connect organizations in a more cohesive way while creating an “ecosystem” that supports the overall initiative.

“I hope everyone understands that there is not one simple solution to this problem; it involves a complex network of organizations and people moving in the same direction,” the mayor said. “I fundamentally believe that we have all of the pieces to the puzzle here in Toledo necessary to solve this problem, and Cities United can help us put those pieces together.”

Successful leaders can’t be afraid to try new things or admit when old ideas haven’t worked, he added.

“We’re going to continue to try things. We’re never going to stop trying,” he said.