ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Outside group tapped to fight rising violence

By By Nancy Gagnet / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fYceB_0kUU5cbx00

It’s been a violent month for young people in Toledo.

Two teens have been fatally shot during the month, and a catastrophic tragedy was averted Tuesday when shots were fired at a bus carrying seven children in central Toledo. While no one was injured in that incident, police reported finding “numerous shell casings” at the scene of the 4:15 p.m. incident.

“Cities all around the countries are facing an increase in violence,” Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said this week.

Gun violence is indeed on the rise in America, according to the independent research group Gun Violence Archive, which reported a 30 percent jump in fatal gunshots from 2019 to 2020, when the pandemic struck. That number rose an additional 7 percent to a record-breaking 21,000 deaths in 2021 and 20,000 deaths in 2022, according to the group.

A coordinated effort is needed in Toledo not only to curb the violence but to improve the communities where it happens, City Councilman Tiffany Preston Whitman said.

As chairman of council’s Neighborhoods and Community Development Committee, she feels a personal responsibility to work toward finding a solution and has joined the mayor and other city leaders in reaching out to Cities United, a nationally recognized organization that works with cities nationwide to fight gun violence.

“I want everyone to have that sense that they live in safe neighborhoods. I want our young people to grow up and feel that no matter where they are in the city,” Ms. Whitman said last week. “The problem is immense, but I think there are key areas that we definitely need to hit on.”

Founded in 2011 by a small group of mayors, Cities United works to find solutions and build plans and strategies to reduce the number of homicides and increase the outcomes for those populations most impacted by community violence, said Anthony Smith, the organization’s executive director.

“What we try to help cities think about is a comprehensive public safety plan that would not only help them interrupt violence, but prevent it from happening in the future,” he said.

The goal, Mr. Smith said, is to interrupt the current cycle of community violence, eliminate systems that promote the violence, and invest in long-term strategies for long-term sustainability.

Mr. Smith met with city officials in Toledo last year and the two parties have held multiple Zoom meetings. In October, a Toledo delegation attended the Cities United conference in Baltimore, including Mayor Kapszukiewicz, Councilman Whitman, and deputy mayors Karen Poore and Abby Arnold.

Also part of Toledo’s conference delegation were Brian Byrd, public safety director; David Bush, commissioner of Save Our Community; Danielle Cisterino, commissioner of youth services; De’Aundra Owens, executive assistant to the safety team; and Avis Files, the director of family support services for Pathway Toledo. Toledo Public Schools, meanwhile, paid for Heather Baker, TPS executive director of community engagement and student support, to attend.

Thus far, Toledo has paid Cities United a preliminary $9,750 for organizational and program assessments and another $6,600 for conference-related costs.

While an average Cities United contract costs between $100,000 to $125,000, the Kapszukiewicz administration has not yet approved or presented a contract for council approval. If city leaders move forward with a proposal, initial work would focus on identifying the highest crime areas and assessing the capacities of crime-fighting organizations, Mr. Smith said.

Over the past decade, Cities United has worked with over 130 cities while taking a “deep dive” with 20 to 30 cities annually.

For example, Cities United helped guide Denver officials’ creation of a Youth Violence Prevention Action Table, which served as the city’s 2020 comprehensive plan to reduce gun violence and helped lead to an 8 percent drop in gun violence last year, Mr. Smith said.

Multiple agencies were involved in the initiative, including city departments, local courts, state and federal agencies, Denver Public Schools, Denver Public Health, higher education, and various community partners.

Youth violence prevention strategies implemented as a result of the program included parenting resources, youth centers, city employee mentorship programs, the creation of safe zones, and a program to promote safe-storage practices to reduce access to unsecured firearms.

Cities United has also worked with officials in Baton Rouge, where homicides were down 21 percent last year, and officials from the organization worked with officials in Louisville, which reported an 8 percent drop in 2022, although it was still the third deadliest year in the city’s history.

If a program were fully implemented in Toledo, it could take 12 to 18 months to realize a 5 to 10 percent drop in gun violence, Mr. Smith said.

“I want to make sure that folks don’t think this is overnight and quick,” he said. “It’s going to take us some time to get there, but we’ve got to stay the course and truly invest.”

Mr. Smith will visit Toledo next month to meet with city leaders and community groups to begin gathering information in order to identify “gaps” with the goal of discussing a long-term plan to help “close those gaps.”

For Mayor Kapszukiewicz, the partnership will help connect organizations in a more cohesive way while creating an “ecosystem” that supports the overall initiative.

“I hope everyone understands that there is not one simple solution to this problem; it involves a complex network of organizations and people moving in the same direction,” the mayor said. “I fundamentally believe that we have all of the pieces to the puzzle here in Toledo necessary to solve this problem, and Cities United can help us put those pieces together.”

Successful leaders can’t be afraid to try new things or admit when old ideas haven’t worked, he added.

“We’re going to continue to try things. We’re never going to stop trying,” he said.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc24.com

City of Toledo offering grants for youth enrichment programs

Applications are open for fun community programs enhancing engagement, activity and wellness for Toledo youth and young adults throughout summer 2023 or the following academic year. The city has budgeted $2 million for this category of programming through spring 2024. Apply now at toledo.oh.gov/youth-programming.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Six Rogers High School students arrested following fight

TOLEDO, Ohio — Six Rogers High School students were arrested Monday after a brawl broke out after school. Toledo police were called to the school just before 3 p.m. for a large fight, according to a police report. Six students, whose ages range from 14 to 17, were arrested and charged with aggravated riot.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Fairview High School student asked to change after wearing a dress

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fairview student Dameion Mseis wore a dress to a school basketball game and was met by resistance from school officials. In fact, the Athletic Director Paul Yunker asked him to change or leave. “Mr. Yunker started walking over to us. He was like on the left...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo issues water boil advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo issued a boil water advisory Monday affecting the Imagination Station and the Renaissance Hotel downtown. A statement from city officials said it issued the boil advisory for only the two businesses because of a repair or disruption to the water system from scheduled maintenance. The Public Utilities department said there is no evidence the water system is contaminated.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Findlay rolls out details for annexation plan

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Findlay is rolling out a plan to annex nearly 400 properties into its city limits. The plan will include the following properties: properties that are surrounded by city corporations that have not been previously annexed, properties that are contiguous to the city’s corporation limits, and properties that have an existing annexation agreement.
FINDLAY, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo police officer involved in Oshae Jones arrest given reprimand

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo police officer involved in the arrest of Olympic boxer Oshae Jones was given a verbal reprimand for multiple comments she made during the incident. Records obtained by WTOL 11 show Officer Ashlyn Pluff was issued the reprimand on Nov. 18 for violating the "demeanor" section of the Toledo Police Department Manual. The department determined she made a "derogatory comment" to a woman holding a small child and criticized her parenting, and used profanity directed at Jones while trying to take her into custody.
TOLEDO, OH
waste360.com

Sunny Farms Landfill in Toledo Permit Denied Despite No Violations

Despite satisfactory inspections, Sunny Farms landfill in Toledo may have to close. WIN Waste, who operates the landfill, is fighting the recent denial of the permit. There are no outstanding violations at the landfill over the last two years. Residents say the landfill is polluting their groundwater, but the Ohio EPA says Sunny Farm is meeting "substantial compliance."
TOLEDO, OH
huroninsider.com

Woman allegedly stalked at Kroger

SANDUSKY – A 58-year-old man was charged after he allegedly sexually harassed his coworker outside Kroger Marketplace and then blocked the car she was in from leaving its parking space. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, on the afternoon of January 18, officers responded to...
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

Finds in the 419 - Historic Church of St. Patrick

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks learns the history behind the Historic Church of St. Patrick in Toledo. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Councilman Hobbs unveils designation of Elysian Avenue to Toledo resident

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Councilman John Hobbs III unveils the designation of Elysian Avenue to Toledo resident Dennis Hopson Saturday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m. The designation will take place on the corner of Elysian Avenue and Dorr Street, according to the City of Toledo’s press release. Designating Elysian Avenue as “Dennis Hopson Way” represents a token of gratitude from the city for what Hopson has and is doing for Toledo, the press release says.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledoans question need for more car washes

TOLEDO, Ohio — The eventual closure of Uncle John’s Pancake House on Secor Road in west Toledo to make room for an expansion of a neighboring car wash has Toledoans wondering about the spate of car washes that are opening or have recently opened in the area. Many,...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Hollister & Midwest Kids to hold pre-launch event at Franklin Park Mall

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hollister at Franklin Park Mall is having a party to celebrate the release of Hollister & Midwest Kids’ exclusive product drop on Wednesday. The event will take place on Feb. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. inside Hollister and will include exclusive merchandise and a meet and greet with Toledo-native Darryl Brown, who is the founder of Midwest Kids and the mind behind the one-of-a-kind collaboration.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Former Monroe ISD staffers facing charges: Victims’ families speaking out

MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) - Back in October, Monroe Intermediate School District (ISD) staffers were fired for allegedly mistreating children with special needs. Now two of the three are now facing criminal charges in connection to the case. Recently filed court documents say Cassandra Box and Hailey Govan face several misdemeanor...
MONROE, MI
13abc.com

Man takes police on 40-mile pursuit, police say.

OTTAWA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ottawa Police Department pursued a vehicle for 40 miles after it fled the scene of a traffic stop Saturday at 9:36 p.m. OPD’s press release says the officers stopped the vehicle on North Perry Street near Walmart for a traffic violation. The driver from Troy, Ohio then fled the scene almost hitting an officer.
OTTAWA, OH
huroninsider.com

Juvenile accused of robbing laundromat at knifepoint

SANDUSKY – A juvenile was arrested and charged with two felonies after he allegedly robbed a laundromat at knifepoint of around $150. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, on the morning of January 25, officers were dispatched to Maytag Home Laundry on Tiffin Avenue for a report of an individual loitering inside and asking for money. By the time officers arrived, according to the report, the clerk said she was just robbed at knifepoint and the suspect had left the area.
SANDUSKY, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy