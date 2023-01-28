Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
As bitter cold settles in, how to keep your pipes from freezing
MILWAUKEE - A winter storm brought several inches of snow to southeast Wisconsin Saturday, Jan. 28, and as the week begins, the cold settles in. There are steps you can take to avoid frozen or burst pipes. "Even if the upper floors of the building are heated, if there are...
WISN
People begin snow cleanup after highest snowfall of season
MILWAUKEE — Sunday morning, folks across southeastern Wisconsin woke up to a fresh blanket of snow. Milwaukee Department of Public Work crews were out clearing the roads overnight for the early commuters. Armed with shovels, snowblowers and ice scrapers, people attempted to dig out their cars. Jim Gensler lives...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukeean’s clean up snowfall aftermath as multiple city snow emergencies are set to expire
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — After a snowfall blanketed Milwaukee on Saturday, Sunday residents were left to clean up the mess. Driving around Milwaukee’s east side neighborhoods, CBS 58’s Ellie Nakamoto-White stopped and spoke with neighbors about how they were handling the aftermath. Some were using snowblowers to...
CBS 58
The snow machine is shut off, and now we wait for the frigid air
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--This time of year it's not uncommon to get a blast of snow followed by some major cold air. This is what's happening the next few days. Don't expect freezing temperatures until next weekend. In the meantime, highs will struggle to get into the 20s on Sunday and then only teens for Monday and Tuesday. The coldest of the air mass will be Tuesday morning with subzero numbers for most of us and wind chill temps near -20. A Wind Chill Advisory might even be issued. But at least it'll be dry, allowing for us to clean up after this snow storm.
spectrumnews1.com
The Snow Emergency in Milwaukee will continue. Here are the parking rules you need to know
MILWAUKEE — Be careful where you park in Milwaukee on Monday night. The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works said it will continue its snow emergency through Tuesday morning. Where can I park?. During a snow emergency, no one can park on main streets from 10 p.m. to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bitter cold headed for Wisconsin; winter snowstorm totals add up
MILWAUKEE - The snow from a winter storm has moved out, and now southeast Wisconsin needs to brace for bitter cold. Several inches of snow were reported across the entire FOX6 News viewing area. Most spots were between 5 inches and 8 inches – with some spots exceeding that total. Monitor the latest snowfall totals.
wtmj.com
Snow emergency declared for City of Milwaukee until Monday
After at least half a foot of snow was dumped on the city of Milwaukee much of the day Saturday until early Sunday morning, officials with the Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) are trying to get ahead of the frigid temperatures and clear as much snow as possible. The...
kenosha.com
Snow problem: Kenosha Unified’s 65th Band-O-Rama is a hit amidst winter storm
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. On the night of a major winter snowstorm, Kenosha Unified School District had a difficult decision to make on...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Dangerous wind chills could reach 25 below zero for Racine, Kenosha this week
RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for portions of East Central Wisconsin, South Central Wisconsin and Southeast Wisconsin due to below-zero wind chills. This weather affects Racine, Kenosha, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Highest snow totals favored near Lake Michigan; forecast on track
Just about all of southeastern Wisconsin still has a good chance of at least 3 inches – or more – of snowfall by Sunday morning, Jan. 29. Many areas closer to Lake Michigan and near Illinois could be closer to 6 inches when it's all said and done.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Winter storm warning for 4 counties through Sunday morning, Jan. 29
MILWAUKEE - A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for four Wisconsin counties from 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, through 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. The National Weather Service says there is a significant threat to property or life in Kenosha County, Milwaukee County, Ozaukee County, and Racine County. Impacts:...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
3 Sheeps Brewing Company hosts fundraiser for Above & Beyond Children’s Museum | WFRV Local 5
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – 3 Sheeps Brewing Company hosted a fundraiser for Sheboygan’s Above and Beyond Children’s Museum. Parents attending the fundraiser say their kids cannot wait for the museum to reopen. “You know I think above and beyond children’s museum is a wonderful spot and our...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Snowfall totals across Washington Co., WI
Washington Co., WI – Mother Nature let go a blanket of winter white Saturday night across Washington Co., WI. Snow started initially Saturday morning in Germantown and by 1:30 p.m. started creeping further north into West Bend and Kewaskum. According to the Kennedy Space Center, Florida ruler the snowfall...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Today’s Kenosha County area events for Monday, Jan. 30
Channel your inner Parisian baker today and say “oui” to the buttery treats as it’s National Croissant Day. All that snow and where to go? Some of the best cross country skiing trails in this area can be found at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, across from Petrifying Springs County Park in Somers, just east of Green Bay Road (Highway 31) and north off of Highway E. There are also trails at Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol in Kenosha County and at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N Green Bay Road in Caledonia.
Channel 3000
Road conditions worsen across southern Wisconsin as snowfall continues
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin drivers can't catch a break this week as snow continues to make travel tricky. Just a day after an 85-vehicle pileup left one person dead and 21 people injured, roads across southern Wisconsin are still slippery. Maps provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation show that...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Explore Cast Iron Luxury Living in West Bend
West Bend, WI – Cast Iron Luxury Living took the retro industrial look of the old West Bend Company factory and paired it with beautiful modern accents to offer luxury living on the Milwaukee River in West Bend. Enjoy fine dining from brew pubs to supper clubs within walking...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Proposed Waukesha chicken ordinance ruffles feathers
WAUKESHA — An ordinance currently in the hands of the Ordinance & License Committee would regulate keeping chickens on residential properties within city limits. The committee discussed the proposal on Monday but chose not to take action and instead are asking for more time to hear feedback from residents. The goals of the proposed ordinance are to avoid public nuisance and other impacts on neighboring properties and control rodent infestation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine fatal fire: Man, 74, dead; smoke alarms sounded
RACINE, Wis. - A 74-year-old man died in a house fire in Racine Sunday, Jan. 29. Two others in the residence, also in their 70s, managed to get out safely. The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the home on Woodland Avenue just after 4 a.m. Sunday. Officials say smoke...
CBS 58
Contributing to the Share-A-Pair Shoe Drive can give gently used shoes a new purpose
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Have a pair, or more, of unused shoes that are just taking up space? Revitalize them by donating to those in need, rather than letting them continue to gather dust. Milwaukee-area shoe store, Stan's Fit For Your Feet, is hosting its annual Share-A-Pair Shoe Drive throughout...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeast Wisconsin accumulating snow Saturday, Jan. 28
MILWAUKEE - A more organized storm system eyes southeast Wisconsin for several inches of snow on Saturday, Jan. 28. This will be a fairly narrow area of snow, setting up over southern Wisconsin and parts of northern Illinois. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 3 a.m. Sunday for...
