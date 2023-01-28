MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--This time of year it's not uncommon to get a blast of snow followed by some major cold air. This is what's happening the next few days. Don't expect freezing temperatures until next weekend. In the meantime, highs will struggle to get into the 20s on Sunday and then only teens for Monday and Tuesday. The coldest of the air mass will be Tuesday morning with subzero numbers for most of us and wind chill temps near -20. A Wind Chill Advisory might even be issued. But at least it'll be dry, allowing for us to clean up after this snow storm.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO