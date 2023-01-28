Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Burlington to Replace Shopping Mall Anchor Piggy WigglyJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Video Captures Black Man Being Shot In The Back By Police In Wisconsin, Sparking Outrage And ProtestsWestland DailyKenosha, WI
Illinois witness says hovering oval-shaped object suddenly disappearedRoger MarshWauconda, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KenoshaTed RiversKenosha, WI
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Dangerous wind chills could reach 25 below zero for Racine, Kenosha this week
RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for portions of East Central Wisconsin, South Central Wisconsin and Southeast Wisconsin due to below-zero wind chills. This weather affects Racine, Kenosha, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
UPDATE: Robert Badillo found safe
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) — Kenosha police are looking for 86-year-old Robert Badillo. Robert Badillo is described as a 5’9″ 230-pound white male with brown eyes and partially balding short gray hair. He was last seen wearing a red ballcap, brown buttoned shirt, black jacket and blue...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine house fire injures two, kills one; victim identified
RACINE, Wis. — Police identified the 74-year-old man who was killed in a house fire in Racine over the weekend as Johnnie Edison. Racine Police Department’s public information officer said Edison’s relatives in Illinois were notified of his death. Cell phone video captured the flames and smoke...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Man, 74, dies after being found in burning Racine home
A 74-year-old Racine man died Sunday morning after being found in a burning home. Racine firefighters were called to 1833 Woodland Ave. at about 4:10 am There were reports of people still in the home.When they arrived, they found a husband and wife in their 70s outside. Then firefighters found the other man unresponsive in the rear of the house.All three people were taken to Ascension All Saints Racine, where the 74-year-old man died.As of about noon Sunday, the husband was in stable condition and expected to be discharged later in the day. His wife was taken to the Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center in Milwaukee as a precaution to receive specialized care for smoke inhalation sustained at the scene. The house had working smoke detectors, the fire department said, but the house was a total loss . The cause of the fire is still undetermined, but initial investigations indicate it was not a result of foul play.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Drone footage shows arrest of reckless driving suspect in Kenosha
Drone footage from the Wisconsin State Patrol shows a suspect from a vehicle crash that was reported at 9:39 am at Interstate 94 and Highway C on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Two people are in custody after driving recklessly on Interstate 94, losing control, then fleeing a crash scene Monday morning, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha police deploy Taser after man flees traffic stop; officer suffers minor injuries
A 26-year-old man was arrested after he attempted to flee police who deployed a taser to subdue him following a traffic stop in the 2100 block of 50th Street on Tuesday. The Kenosha man was a passenger in the vehicle that officers had stopped at 4:44 pm for an equipment violation, according to Lt. Josh Hecker of the Kenosha Police Department.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Downtown Racine sees small business growth
RACINE, Wis. — Downtown Racine is seeing a lot of growth when it comes to new small businesses. They’re collaborating on efforts to help promote other businesses. According to data from the Downtown Racine Corporation, which works to promote business downtown, 35 new businesses opened up in 2022.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee and Green Bay’s declining winter ice
Temperatures outside might be cold, but for two Wisconsin cities, the average winter temperature has increased more than almost anywhere else in America. Part of the climbing temperature comes from Lake Michigan, which has seen a decline in ice coverage over the last 50 years. However, Wisconsin’s coast isn’t the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Rep receives $5M donation for new student, community space
MILWAUKEE — The Richard and Ethel Herzfeld Foundation donated $5 million to Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s renovation into its new theater and education complex, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal. The Milwaukee Rep’s $75 million project will replace its Patty & Jay Barker Theater Complex. They...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Free Golf For Parks Employees? » Urban Milwaukee
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee. Milwaukee County Parks is looking to give its employees a new benefit to thank them for their hard work: free or reduced rounds of golf. In recent years, golf courses have become some of the most valuable amenities the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Armed robberies and car break-ins
> AND THERE ARE A LOT OF PEOPLE TALKING ABOUT IT. IT IS SAD. IT TRULY IS. KENDALL: WALKING POLICE WARNING OF A CRIME TREND. ARMED ROBBERIES AND CAR BREAK-INS IN DOWNTOWN MILWAUKEE. >> IT CAN BE STRESSFUL. YOU WANT TO BE ABLE TO GO ABOUT YOUR DAY AND PARKER EVERYONE. >> — KENDALL: POLICE ALERTING THE PUBLIC THAT THE HOURS BETWEEN 4:00 PM TO 7:00 PM AND AGAIN BETWEEN 11 PM AND 2 AM ARE THE PRIME TIMES THAT PEOPLE DRIVING STOLEN KIAS OR HUNDAIS ARE TARGETING DRIVERS GETTING IN AND OUT OF THEIR CARS. THEY SAY IT’S HAPPENING WITHIN DOWNTOWN ENTERTAINMENT AREAS. LIKE NEAR FISERV FORUM. >> IT’S A LOT OF CONCERN. I HOPE MY CAR TONIGHT WILL BE OK. BUT, YEAH, THAT’S THAT’S IT’S NOT A GOOD THING TO COME AND VISIT A CITY LIKE THIS AND HAVE THAT THREAT. KENDALL: A12 NEWS REPORTED ON A SLEW OF CAR BREAK-INS LAST MONTH WINDOW AFTER WINDOW BROKEN INTO. AND AGAIN, EARLIER THIS MONTH, WHEN THIEVES TARGETED THE THIRD WARD. >> A LOT OF TIMES YOU HEAR PEOPLE SHOUTING, AND COME CARS THAT ARE SMASHED. HE WALKED DOWN THE STREET, AFTER A BAR CLOSE DC SMASH. KENDALL: THE TREND HAS SOME VISITING DOWNTOWN MILWAUKEE AVOIDING STREET PARKING. LIKE DAVID NOMMENSEN CHOOSING VALET. >> THERE’S BREAK INS AND THINGS ARE BEING STOLEN. IT’S YOU KNOW, YOU COME OUT OF A NICE RESTAURANT AND GET TOGETHER AND FIND YOUR CAR DAMAGED AND YOUR WINDOW BROKEN. AND THAT’S GOING TO RUIN THE ENTIRE EXPERIENCE, OBVIOUSLY. KENDALL: PLEASE RECOMMEND PARKING UNDER CAMERA. AND REDUCE DISTRACTION BY NOT BEING ON YOUR PHONE WALKING TO OR IN YOUR CAR. IF YOU STORE A GUN, MAKE SURE IT IS LOCKED AWAY.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Fiberoptic network installation on schedule; ultra-high-speed internet in Kenosha expected by late summer in some areas
Better, faster internet that would be accessed exclusively from homes and businesses within the City of Kenosha continues to progress as crews have been busy since the fall installing a 600-mile underground fiberoptic network that is expected to be completed over next two and half years. If all goes as...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukeean’s clean up snowfall aftermath as multiple city snow emergencies are set to expire
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — After a snowfall blanketed Milwaukee on Saturday, Sunday residents were left to clean up the mess. Driving around Milwaukee’s east side neighborhoods, CBS 58’s Ellie Nakamoto-White stopped and spoke with neighbors about how they were handling the aftermath. Some were using snowblowers to...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
SiFi Networks `huts’ planned for operation this spring
SiFi Networks is preparing for the operation of three “huts” strategically placed throughout Kenosha to serve as conduits and to support the citywide fiberoptic network. Each hut is capable of servicing 25,000 households with ultra-fast internet. The hut locations are at:. • Nash Park, on the northwest corner...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Cedarville University Fall 2022 Dean’s List includes Mount Pleasant student
CEDARVILLE, OH — Students were recently named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Cedarville University. Students receive this recognition for obtaining a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours. Mount Pleasant. Luke Bowers, majoring in Finance. About Cedarville University.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Patrizia smart cities fund adds Kenosha in latest US fibre rollout deal | News
Patrizia’s Smart Cities Infrastructure Fund (SCIF) is investing in a fiber-to-the-premise rollout project in upper Midwestern US. The APG-backed SCIF through its partnership with SiFi Networks is investing in Kenosha FiberCity, a network project that will bring high-speed internet to the city of Kenosha in Wisconsin. The project, which...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Wave dampen Comets in overtime thriller
MILWAUKEE – For the fourth time this season, the Milwaukee Wave took on the Kansas City Comets Sunday, Jan. 29. Before the game, the Wave was 1-1-1 in their Comets’ history this season. While there was no official theme for the game, the black and yellow crowds of Wave fans declared it to be “Huff the Stuff Day,” sporting posters and jerseys full of famous catchphrases of the defender.
Comments / 0