Read full article on original website
Related
Germ Experts Share How Often You Should Really Be Washing Your Sheets
It's probably more often than you think.
homestyling.guru
How do Bed Bugs Get in Your House? Common Causes of Bed Bugs Infestation
These small, red-brown insects that are as small as an apple seed can suck your blood, feed on your pets’ blood, and infest your furniture but how do bed bugs get in your house? Well, bed bugs are natural hitchhikers and can travel with you from place to place eventually making a home in your home. We’re going to dive into where they come from and the steps to take if you have a bed bug infestation.
travelnoire.com
How To Avoid Bringing Home Pests From Your Travels
When thinking of souvenirs to bring back with us from a trip, creepy crawlers aren’t exactly what comes to mind. However, it is surprisingly easy to unknowingly pick up some unwanted hitchhikers. These freeloading pests find their way into our luggage bags and come home with us. Places like...
findingfarina.com
5 Reasons to Do Mold Testing in Your Home
Did you know that indoor air pollution inside homes causes close to 4 million premature deaths annually?. Something lots of people do not realize is that indoor pollution does not only refer to hazardous chemicals. In fact, some of the most serious cases of indoor pollution occur as a result of dangerous mold. To avoid serious health issues and potentially abandoning your home, consider mold testing your home for mold-related problems.
Cleaning expert shares three things you should bin in your house immediately
A group of cleaning experts have shared some pretty decent ideas to help make your home more eco-friendly. The TikTok account Purdy & Figg, a company who makes environmentally friendly cleaning products, has urged viewers to dispose of these three items in your home 'immediately'. Watch below to learn more:
heckhome.com
Best Way to Clean Tile Floors and Grout
Dirty floors are not the most appealing things to look at in this world. But what’s worse is tile floors with grout. Not only is it a hygiene problem, but tiles with grout are health concerns. Many people don’t pay enough attention. Hence years of grout get built. Yet, people complain about why their floors look dirty even though they clean often.
Watching This Bissell Deep Cleaner Remove Tough Stains Is 'So Disgusting Yet Satisfying,' and It's on Sale
It works on any type of soft surface, including carpets and couches If you have carpet or large area rugs in your home, then you know the dreaded feeling of witnessing spills or stains happen in real time. While it can be helpful to reach for a spray carpet cleaner, you can find more permanent results with a deep cleaner. Instead of a bulky, heavy carpet cleaning vacuum that tackles larger spaces, grab the Bissell Little Green ProHeat Portable Deep Cleaner that's currently on sale at Target. It...
How To Get Rid of Those Shower Drain Smells
A hot shower invigorates first thing in the morning and soothes aching muscles after a long day. Whether you jump in for five minutes or linger under a luxurious spa shower, the last thing you want to deal with is a gross, smelly shower drain. When I moved into my...
I Tried These New Plastic-Free, Zero-Waste Dishwasher Sheets — Here’s How It Went
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. More than 8,000 tons of polyvinyl alcohol-coated (PVA) dishwasher and laundry detergent pods pollute the environment each year, according to recent studies. While many cleaning companies claim pods are biodegradable, research has shown that sometimes only 25 percent break down, with as much as 75 percent of the PVA leaking into the environment.
homedit.com
How to Clean Your Baseboards
There are numerous ways to clean your baseboards. A simple wipe-down with warm water and mild soap is the easiest technique, safe for painted and wood trim work. Your baseboards give your room a finished look but don’t get cleaned as often as your floors or countertops. You can make your baseboards look clean and help them repel dust using one of the strategies below.
Why You Should Consider Adding Coffee Grounds To Your Fireplace
Coffee grounds are the unavoidable leftovers of freshly brewed joe, but what to do with them? Throw them out? If you have a fireplace, you could use them there.
Why putting a coffee filter in your flower pots is always a good idea
Plants turn a house into a home and enliven a space with their beauty and greenery. Being a plant parent isn’t exactly hard, but it does take time and care. Any time we can cut down on plant maintenance and save time, we’re game. So when we learned how putting coffee filters in your flower pots can help in many ways, we just had to share.
homestyling.guru
HVAC Air Balancing: What You Should Know
If you’re struggling with maintaining—or even attaining—a consistent temperature throughout your house, your HVAC system may be out of balance. This guide will explain the basics of air balancing, including how DIYers can tackle the job and when they should call a professional to sort out their home’s heating and air conditioning system.
homedit.com
Expert Tips for Using Latex Paint
Latex paint dries faster and smells less than oil-based paint. It has fewer VOCs than other paints. Latex paint is water-soluble, flexible, and porous. It’s suitable for doors, walls, trim, and windows. You can clean and thin latex paint using water. Latex paint comes in matte, gloss, and semi-gloss...
Why Blow Cinnamon through a Home's Front Door & How to Do It Right
According to spiritualists, Ayurvedic practitioners, and others, cinnamon has powerful magical properties that make it one of the most commonly used ritual elements. They believe that everyone should blow cinnamon into their home. The flavor, aroma, and energy powers of cinnamon have been used as a natural remedy for various...
icytales.com
How to Remove Oil Stains from Clothing in 6 Easy Steps
How to Remove Oil Stains from Clothing quickly and successfully? To remove oil stains from your clothes and mind, follow our step-by-step instructions. Stains from oil and grease on clothing are the worst kind of annoyance. It also occurs so unassumingly. You can quickly become a mess by taking a big bite out of a juicy hamburger or by standing over a splattering pan without an apron. Because we spend so much time in our favourite clothes, we can’t keep them looking good forever. You never anticipate stains, but they seem to have you in mind—like the grease that spills directly onto your shirt from a pan!
How To Get Pet Odors Out Of Your Home, According To An Expert
Does it seem like no matter what you do or how many times you clean from top to bottom, smelly cat and dog odors are still emanating throughout your house?
northernarchitecture.us
How To Clean Vinyl Siding With No Chemicals
It’s gross, nasty and embarrassing. You look the other way whenever it comes into view. The brown and green gunk kinda makes you wanna hurl. It shows up uninvited and slowly takes over the outside of your home and garage. I’m talking about the mold and mildew that is...
thespruce.com
How Much Does It Cost to Replace a Garbage Disposal?
One of the more common kitchen appliances is the garbage disposal. This unit is typically installed below one sink in the kitchen, allowing for quick disposal of citrus fruits, vegetables (without peels), and other soft or liquid foods. You can also use ice cubes to help loosen food residue that is stuck to the blades or you can put in frozen citrus peels to improve the smell of the garbage disposal.
ohsospotless.com
How to Remove Stains From Bluestone (With or Without Bleach)
Bluestone is a common stone used for pool decks, patios, walkways, or even table tops. This stunning landscaping choice can create a statement, but when it’s covered in stains, it looks dingy. Are you wondering how to remove stains from bluestone? We’ll share four methods for removing general stains,...
Comments / 2