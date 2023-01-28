Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Lady Cats Stunned By Visiting Roxana
The Salem Lady Wildcats opened their game at home with Roxana last night on a 31-6 run that ended with 2 minutes left in the 2nd quarter. Roxana then went on a 32-6 run of their own to take a 1 point lead in the 4th quarter that they would grow to double digits as the Shells left with a 54-48 win over Salem.
southernillinoisnow.com
Bobcats Open Post Season Tonight Against Centralia At Wesclin
The Franklin Park Bobcats will open up the post season tonight as the 2 seed in the Wesclin Class L Regional. Salem enters at 20-6 and will take on 3rd seed Centralia. The Tigers are fresh off a 3rd place finish in the O’Fallon Tournament to end their regular season. It will be the 2nd game of the night starting around 7pm following the opening game at 5:30 between top-seed Wesclin and Highland. The winners will play for a trip to state on Thursday night at 6pm.
southernillinoisnow.com
Lady Cats To Play Roxana In Varsity Only Game Tuesday On WJBD
The Salem Lady Wildcats will have their makeup game tonight with Roxana after yesterday’s game was moved due to the weather. This will be a varsity only contest on WJBD starting at 6pm. Last night, Freeburg won a big matchup in the Cahokia Conference with their win over Columbia...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County YMCA/City of Salem Coed Volleyball Scores
In City of Salem/Marion County YMCA coed volleyball it was You Got Served over Bierman’s General Store (25-6, 25-10), Loan Rangers beat the Donkey Kickers (25-17, 25-11), Zen Nails & Spa in 3-sets over Plumbers & Pipefitters (21-25, 25-6, 15-11), Allison Blacktop & Seal Coating needed 3 to beat Toss N Wash (19-25, 25-17, 15-10).
southernillinoisnow.com
Lady Cats Host Roxana Varsity Only Tonight At 6pm On WJBD
The Salem Lady Wildcats return to action tonight when they host Roxana trying to avenge an earlier season loss on the road. There will be no JV game tonight, so the varsity start on WJBD and WJBDradio.com will begin at 6pm. Also tonight, Christ Our Rock girls are at Maryville...
wgel.com
Comets Fall At Pinckneyville Showcase
The Greenville Comets fell behind 22-5 in the first quarter and lost Saturday morning at the Pinckneyville Showcase. Murphysboro defeated the Comets 51-27. Top scorer for GHS was Kaleb Gardner with 12 points. The Comets are now 15-10 for the season. Their next game is Friday night at Gillespie. The...
southernillinoisnow.com
Tuesday cancellations
Alternative Learning Academy in Centralia e-learning day. Apostolic Christian Academy in Salem late start at 10 am. BCMW Head Start and Early Head Start will be closed on Tuesday. Central City Grade will have an e-learning day. Centralia City Schools and Centralia Junior High E-Learning. Centralia High School e-learning day.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 02/02 – Linda K. Johnson
Linda K. Johnson, 79, of Salem, Illinois passed away on January 29, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. She was born on May 3, 1943 at Salem Memorial Hospital, the daughter of Wm. Howard and Helen (Herdt) Berry. She married Denzil ‘Leroy’ Decker on September 2, 1962 and they had one son, Mark Allen Decker of Salem. They divorced. On July 20, 1968, she married Clifton James ‘Jim’ Johnson, Jr. in Shawnee, OK. He survives her in Salem. They had one son, Clifton ‘Cliff’ James Johnson, III of Salem.
southernillinoisnow.com
Charlie Hunter Leads Salem To 2nd State Title In School History
The Salem Wildcats are the 2023 Bowling State Champions. The Cats trailed by 106 pins and were in 5th place after the first day, but put together 6 big games on Saturday to distance themselves from runner up O’Fallon by 189 pins and Mascoutah by 197. It’s the first time in IHSA State Bowling history that Southern Illinois teams have swept the State Competition. It’s also just the 2nd State Championship for Salem Community High School, with the Salem boys bowling team also winning in 2007.
southernillinoisnow.com
Casey Mt Vernon Wins Class L State Girls Title, TSJ Nashville Champs Of Class S
In middle school girls state basketball over the weekend in Class L, Casey Mt Vernon knocked off Marion in the title game 38-35, Wesclin won 3rd over Wolf Branch 47-35. In Class S it was TSJ Nashville winning the title over Bartelso 54-20 and New Hope won 3rd over Breese All Saints 45-33.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/31 – James Grimes
James Grimes, age 73 of Centralia, passed away at Helia Healthcare of Salem on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Funeral arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, February 1st, 2023
An 18-year-old Milford, Michigan resident has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for possession of methamphetamine. Skyler Carmon was taken into custody during a traffic stop Tuesday night on Mills Cart Road in Salem. 21-year-old Shah-heed Webster, who told authorities he was homeless, was arrested by Centralia Police...
Red Bud man wins $1.9 million in Waterloo Queen of Hearts
At the start of Tuesday night, everyone knew there would be a guaranteed millionaire at the Queen of Hearts drawing in Waterloo, Illinois, but no one knew how long it would take.
Benton, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Murphysboro High School basketball team will have a game with Benton High School on January 30, 2023, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 02/04 – Carol L. Schwartz
Carol L. Schwartz, 73 of Salem, Illinois passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 at St. Luke’s West Hospital in St. Louis, MO, surrounded by her family. Born September 12, 1949 in Centralia, Illinois, she was the daughter of Vurl and Anna (Roux) Easley who preceded her in death. A...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem home damaged by Monday afternoon fire
No injuries were reported when a fire started on the front porch of the Chris Johnson home at 432 East McMackin Street in Salem Monday afternoon. Salem Fire Protection District officials say Johnson and his son were in the home when the fire started that quickly spread to the entire front porch and into the attic.
advantagenews.com
Two car crash in Godfrey
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a head-on crash on Montclair Avenue in Godfrey Tuesday evening. One person was airlifted from the scene and traffic was blocked while the crasj was cleared and the investigation began. Police say the drivers were traveling in the 7400...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, January 30th, 2023
A 43-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on a 1998 Marion County failure to appear in court warrant on a residential burglary conviction. Shane Swindell of West 16th Street in Centralia is being held in lieu of $4,000 bond. 29-year-old Josiah Abbott of North Broadway in Salem was arrested by...
Up to $2M up for grabs in Waterloo Queen of Hearts raffle
WATERLOO, Ill. — Someone is going to walk away from the Queen of Hearts raffle in Waterloo, Illinois, with $2 million Tuesday night. The Monroe County town has a population just north of 11,000, and seemingly, all of them are at Outsiders with the same goal in mind. “To...
Comments / 0