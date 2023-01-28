Read full article on original website
Related
Sami Zayn Turns On Roman Reigns, Bloodline Destroys Sami And Kevin Owens At WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has made his choice. Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in the main event at WWE Royal Rumble, finishing him off with a spear inside the ring after tossing Owens back of the head first into the steps on the outside. The...
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns Responds To The Rock’s Claims He Won’t Be Ready For WrestleMania
Roman Reigns has addressed the rumours of him facing The Rock at WrestleMania 39 as the dream match appears to be looking less and less likely. For months – if not years – rumours have run rampant that The Rock would be the one to finally take down Roman Reigns in a WrestleMania clash for the ages, especially since Reigns began referring to himself as The Tribal Chief.
ComicBook
Jey Uso Responds to Dramatic Final Scene From WWE Royal Rumble 2023 With Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn
Jey Uso is teasing his departure from The Bloodline. The final scenes from Saturday night's Royal Rumble pay-per-view saw Sami Zayn finally turn his back on the rest of The Bloodline when, after watching the group repeatedly attack a helpless Kevin Owens, he cracked Roman Reigns across the back with a chair. This prompted Reigns, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to beat down Zayn while Jey broke down emotionally in the corner. When Reigns finally took notice, Uso left the ring and walked up the entrance ramp alone.
ringsidenews.com
Sonya Deville Shows Off Nasty Cut After WWE Royal Rumble Match
Sonya Deville made her comeback to WWE television back in January 2020 in a non-wrestling role. Fast forward two years, Deville is now an active in-ring competitor, but that’s not the only thing she does now. She was also part of the women’s Royal Rumble match and it sees Deville suffered a nasty cut as well.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Doesn’t Want Triple H To See His Father Dusty Rhodes When He Looks At Him
Cody Rhodes made a highly-anticipated return to WWE during WrestleMania 38, where he made an unforgettable impact. His entrance was captivating and set the stage for a thrilling match against Seth Rollins. He quickly established himself as a prominent figure within the company, earning widespread praise for his exceptional performances, both in the ring and on the mic. Following his return from injury at the Royal Rumble, Rhodes ended up winning the match. Now it seems Cody Rhodes himself didn’t want Triple H to see his father in him.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Hugged WOW Star After WWE Match
"Big Time Bex" offered up some support to a WWE hopeful following their company debut last summer. On July 11, current WOW Superhero Jazmin Allure received a huge opportunity to perform on the grand stage of WWE. Initially expecting simple extra work, Allure soon learned that she'd not only be wrestling in front of the San Antonio crowd but she'd also compete on "Main Event" against veteran Tamina.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoiler Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Future
As noted before, there was talk of Nia Jax returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble tonight. She turned down an appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble. In an update, PWInsider reports that Jax is now confirmed to be in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match later tonight. She has been at the arena in San Antonio for a few hours.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Royal Rumble Results 1/28/2023
– The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show opens live from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. A rabid crowd is behind her, chanting “Kayla!” now. Braxton is joined by WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler, along with Kevin Patrick and Peter Rosenberg. The crowd chants for each man. The panel goes over tonight’s matches and a “Cody!” chant breaks out when the Men’s Royal Rumble graphic is shown. They also chant for LA Knight over Bray Wyatt. We get the By The Numbers video for the Royal Rumble. We see footage of Zelina Vega and Lacey Evans picking their numbers off the lottery wall earlier. Lawler predicts a surprise entrant will win, while Rosenberg goes with Rhea Ripley, Patrick goes with Raquel Rodriguez. Matt Camp is now in the Cricket Fan Zone outside of the arena, where WWE memorabilia and trivia is on display.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Bray Wyatt Explains How The Fiend “Died”
So he’s gone? Gimmicks and characters are difficult things to figure out in wrestling as wrestlers have to find the right one for them. There are all kinds of different ways to present a star and balancing things out is quite the task. Sometimes a wrestler is able to put together something completely unique but now, one of those characters seems to be done completely.
Wrestle Zone
Nia Jax Returns At The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble
Nia Jax has made her return to WWE. The 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble saw Jax enter the match as the 30th entrant in the match. She did not last long in the match, but it did take the other 11 competitors in the match to eliminate her. Jax’s appearance...
wrestletalk.com
Cody Rhodes On What Sami Zayn Said To Him Before Royal Rumble
Cody Rhodes has recalled a conversation he had with Sami Zayn ahead of his return to the ring at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Rhodes made his in-ring comeback in the Royal Rumble match, entering in the final #30 spot. The American Nightmare was ultimately victorious, last eliminating GUNTHER to earn...
ringsidenews.com
WWE’s Current WrestleMania Direction For Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated and accomplished pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. He has achieved everything a WWE Superstar would ever want in his career, including winning the Royal Rumble match on two different occasions. He was not able to do it during last night’s Rumble match, but a match was teased for WrestleMania. That being said, it seems Lesnar vs GUNTHER is not the current plan for WrestleMania 39.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jey Uso Says “I’m Out” Following The Events Of The WWE Royal Rumble
Jey Uso says he’s out of The Bloodline. The WWE Superstar and one-half of the current reigning tag team champions posted to Instagram earlier today declaring that he is out of the company’s top faction, which is led by Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. This comes after the...
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Super Kicks Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown (Video)
Despite Roman Reigns’ specific instructions, Sami Zayn appeared on Friday’s WWE SmackDown. Zayn arrived early in the show to personally thank Jey Uso for saving him on RAW. Later in the episode, Jey and Jimmy were banned from entering the building, prompting Jey to make a phone call for a favor.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Pulled Rey Mysterio From Royal Rumble Due To Injury
Rey Mysterio is a true veteran in the world of professional wrestling, whose influence in the industry knows no bounds. He has sacrificed his body for the business and as a result, has suffered a slew of injuries over the years. In fact, it seems he suffered an injury very recently, which led to WWE changing plans for him at the Royal Rumble.
PWMania
Photo Of Off-Air Happenings After Royal Rumble Ended, Piper Niven On WWE Name Change
– For those who watched the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday night, you likely noticed the ring name change for former women’s wrestling star Doudrop. The pro wrestling veteran is now going by her former ring name of Piper Niven. After debuting under her new ring name for the first time in the women’s Royal Rumble match this past weekend, the women’s wrestling star took to social media to comment on the change. “LONG LIVE PIPER NIVEN,” she wrote via her official Twitter page. Check out the tweet below.
wrestletalk.com
Released WWE Star Returns & Sets Embarrassing Royal Rumble Record
Not only did one WWE star finally return ‘home’ at the 2023 Royal Rumble, she also set a Women’s Royal Rumble record!. After music hit and graphic were displayed, WWE fans finally caught a glimpse of a long to be rumored star returning to the women’s division.
sportszion.com
Randy Orton’s wife reportedly texted Nia Jax after her domination in Royal Rumble match got RKO’d
As WWE Royal Rumble is closing in, the anticipation regarding the event is mounting way higher as the 30-men Battle Royal comes with among the most talked about. Nia Jax has been long absent from the WWE ever since she got fired back on November 4th, 2021 at the age of 37. Of course, as is common practice for retired WWE stars, she has been appearing in different shows here and there. On such a similar appearance for the Wives of Wrestling podcast, the former wrestler talked about the time she got RKO’d by none other than the legend Randy Orton in a Royal Rumble Match.
PWMania
Drew McIntyre Has Drawn His WWE Royal Rumble Number and It’s Bad News
WWE SmackDown Superstar Drew McIntyre has drawn his number for tonight’s Men’s WWE Royal Rumble match, as seen in the video below, and it appears to be bad news for him. McIntyre did not read his entry number, but the expression on his face indicates that he will not enter the match late. McIntyre was walking away when he ran into an old friend who laughed off the BAD NEWS.
ComicBook
WWE Royal Rumble: Uncle Howdy Missed LA Knight on His Stage Dive (Video)
Bray Wyatt was victorious over LA Knight in the Pitch Black Match at Saturday night's Royal Rumble. But Wyatt's torment of Knight didn't stop there, as he debuted a brand new mask and chased Knight away from the ring to a portion of the stage near the entrance ramp. After no-selling a few kendo stick shots, Wyatt finally attacked Knight and left him prone on the stage. Uncle Howdy then appeared on a platform above the stage and dove onto Knight, prompting pyro and flames to shoot off around the ring.
