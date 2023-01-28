ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
He's setting the bar for what an athlete can be, not everyone can do this" - Kevin Durant speaks on LeBron James' legacy and longevity

By Damien Peters
BasketballNetwork.net
 4 days ago

Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant recently praised Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James for his scoring ability, longevity and lasting NBA legacy

LeBron James & Kevin Durant

© Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant isn't buying that LeBron James is a pass-first player and believes what "The King" is doing is rewriting the definition of an athlete.

Durant is inspired by The King

Durant appeared on NBA Hooper Vision for live commentary on his former ball club, the Oklahoma City Thunder , as they took on the Cleveland Cavaliers . He was asked about LeBron's scoring, legacy, and longevity.

"You see I never really fall for that pass-first stuff because LeBron was always a scorer that could pass. I think he was a scorer first. When you can get 50 points like that and average 27 for your career I really think you're a scorer in my opinion. And on top of having longevity that brings you to being the number one scorer of all time. I just think he's a scorer first that can make plays passing. I think that's underselling him by calling him a pass-first player in my opinion.

But the longevity is inspiring. When you look up and you still see he's averaging 30 points at 38 years old, still making plays on both ends of the floor, it's truly inspiring. He's setting the bar for what an athlete can be. Not everyone can do this," he said.

Rewriting the definition of an athlete

It's extremely high praise from Durant, who himself is an all-time scorer in league history. Despite being rivals for over a decade, there has always been mutual respect between the two future Hall of Famers.

"KD" is correct in his assessment that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is rewriting what it means to be a professional athlete every year.

In year 20, LeBron is averaging just shy of 30 points per game, along with 8.5 rebounds and 7 assists. He's shooting 50% from the field, and his scoring and rebounding numbers are comfortably above his career averages.

Recently named an All-Star captain and receiving the honor for a record-equalling 19 times, James is likely to be celebrated come All-Star weekend as he's set to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA's all-time scoring record in the next 10 to 12 games.

Don't take it for granted

It's a shame for NBA fans that KD and LeBron have not faced off since Christmas Day 2018, and they are likely to extend that dry spell as Durant is currently sidelined with an MCL sprain that will only be re-evaluated in two weeks.

This a lasting reminder to appreciate greatness while it lasts, as you never know when it may be the last time two legends match up against each other.

