Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups, Predictions, Injuries

The struggling Celtics host a belligerent Lakers outfit and will look to snap their three-game losing slide.

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers take on historic rivals, the Boston Celtics as the NBA RivalsWeek continues. The last time these two teams met, the Celtics walked away with a 122-118 win in overtime.

A lot has changed since then, especially for the Lakers. They lost Anthony Davis for a few games to a stress fracture and now have him back as well . Add to that their first trade move in acquiring Rui Hachimura , and LeBron James continuing to dish out stellar numbers, they will look to make things right against Boston at the TD Garden.

Meanwhile, the hosts, who have been the team to beat this season , are on a three-game losing slump after notching up nine-straight wins. They head into the contest on the back of an overtime loss to the New York Knicks.

As the second half of the season gets underway, LA will feel the heat to get a few more wins under their belt, especially since they haven’t hit the .500 mark yet. They’re 23-26 heading into Boston and will look to inch closer to that mark by propping up a win against their old rivals.

On that note, here’s a look at the projected starters, the injury report, and the predicted outcome of the marquee Saturday night blockbuster.

Boston Celtics Expected Lineups And Injuries Updates

The Celtics will be without the services of Marcus Smart during their tussle against LA. The guard suffered an ankle sprain during their game against the Toronto Raptors and will continue recovery. Also missing out will be Danilo Gallinari (knee). The rest of the team is cleared to take the floor.

Expect the Celtics to go with the same lineup from their previous game. Derrick White (G), Jaylen Brown (G), Jayson Tatum (F), Al Horford (F), and Robert Williams III (C).

Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups And Injuries Updates

Lonnie Walker IV (knee) and LeBron James (ankle) are listed as questionable ahead of the game against the Celtics. Per ESPN’s updated injury report , Anthony Davis is probable despite his stress fracture, and it remains to be seen if he does have any minutes regulation. Austin Reaves (hamstring) will continue to be on the sidelines.

The Lakers will have a familiar lineup in Patrick Beverley (G), Dennis Schroder (G), Troy Brown Jr. (F), LeBron James (F), and Thomas Bryant (C).

Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers Predictions

The Lakers have seen better days lately, winning three of their last five games. But with the injury report putting James’ availability under doubt, and Davis still working his way to full fitness, the onus will be on the likes of Dennis Schroder and Russell Westbrook to score.

Thomas Bryant has been instrumental in Davis’ absence, but he will be tested against the Celtics' free-flowing offense courtesy of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

While it might look like they are struggling, the Celtics still have the firepower to pip LA. They are ninth in 3P% and have their defensive act sorted.

They might miss Smart on that end, but the remainder of the roster has played their part in protecting the ball well. They are expected to come out on top and arrest their losing slide.

