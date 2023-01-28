ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups, Predictions, Injuries

By Aaron Abhishek
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e61pu_0kUU2xiv00

The struggling Celtics host a belligerent Lakers outfit and will look to snap their three-game losing slide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EUvR2_0kUU2xiv00

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers take on historic rivals, the Boston Celtics as the NBA RivalsWeek continues. The last time these two teams met, the Celtics walked away with a 122-118 win in overtime.

A lot has changed since then, especially for the Lakers. They lost Anthony Davis for a few games to a stress fracture and now have him back as well . Add to that their first trade move in acquiring Rui Hachimura , and LeBron James continuing to dish out stellar numbers, they will look to make things right against Boston at the TD Garden.

Meanwhile, the hosts, who have been the team to beat this season , are on a three-game losing slump after notching up nine-straight wins. They head into the contest on the back of an overtime loss to the New York Knicks.

As the second half of the season gets underway, LA will feel the heat to get a few more wins under their belt, especially since they haven’t hit the .500 mark yet. They’re 23-26 heading into Boston and will look to inch closer to that mark by propping up a win against their old rivals.

On that note, here’s a look at the projected starters, the injury report, and the predicted outcome of the marquee Saturday night blockbuster.

Boston Celtics Expected Lineups And Injuries Updates

The Celtics will be without the services of Marcus Smart during their tussle against LA. The guard suffered an ankle sprain during their game against the Toronto Raptors and will continue recovery. Also missing out will be Danilo Gallinari (knee). The rest of the team is cleared to take the floor.

Expect the Celtics to go with the same lineup from their previous game. Derrick White (G), Jaylen Brown (G), Jayson Tatum (F), Al Horford (F), and Robert Williams III (C).

Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups And Injuries Updates

Lonnie Walker IV (knee) and LeBron James (ankle) are listed as questionable ahead of the game against the Celtics. Per ESPN’s updated injury report , Anthony Davis is probable despite his stress fracture, and it remains to be seen if he does have any minutes regulation. Austin Reaves (hamstring) will continue to be on the sidelines.

The Lakers will have a familiar lineup in Patrick Beverley (G), Dennis Schroder (G), Troy Brown Jr. (F), LeBron James (F), and Thomas Bryant (C).

Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers Predictions

The Lakers have seen better days lately, winning three of their last five games. But with the injury report putting James’ availability under doubt, and Davis still working his way to full fitness, the onus will be on the likes of Dennis Schroder and Russell Westbrook to score.

Thomas Bryant has been instrumental in Davis’ absence, but he will be tested against the Celtics' free-flowing offense courtesy of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

While it might look like they are struggling, the Celtics still have the firepower to pip LA. They are ninth in 3P% and have their defensive act sorted.

They might miss Smart on that end, but the remainder of the roster has played their part in protecting the ball well. They are expected to come out on top and arrest their losing slide.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Nia Long holds back tears over ‘devastating’ months following Ime Udoka split

Nia Long fought back tears as she reflected on the “devastating” months following her split from fiancé Ime Udoka. “I’ve had some pretty devastating moments in my life over the last couple of months,” she told Yahoo! Entertainment over the weekend. “And I’ve had to just say, ‘It’s alright. You’ll pick yourself back up and’ — oh my god. I’m about to cry. ‘You’ll pick yourself back up and keep moving,'” she added as she fanned her face with her hands to stop herself from crying. The “Best Man” actress’ emotional revelation comes four months after the Boston Celtics announced that Udoka, 45,...
Larry Brown Sports

Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team?

The Boston Celtics have been all biscuits and gravy over the last year or so, but one player on their roster may soon be looking to dip. Celtics guard Payton Pritchard appeared this week on Andre Iguodala’s “Point Forward” podcast and made some comments hinting at a possible departure from the team. “Obviously after I’m... The post Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy