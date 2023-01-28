Lacey Police are looking for Taelyn Winkelman after she ran away from North Thurston High School on Friday. She was last seen walking toward the Boys & Girls Club in the Kasey Keller Drive Northeast area. Winkelman has cut contact with her mother, but her mother last heard that she might be in the Seattle or Snohomish area. Winkelman recently dyed her hair brown and is around 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black crop-top shirt, blue camo pants with a skull design, black crocs, and carrying a blue backpack.

LACEY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO