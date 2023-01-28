Read full article on original website
GraysHarborTalk
A Delicious History: Chocolate in Turn of the Century Grays Harbor
Chocolate was all the rage in the United States at the turn of the century. In an era before mass produced commercial chocolate candy had taken over, how did people in Grays Harbor County enjoy one of the country’s favorite desserts?. Chocolate’s Origins. Chocolate has a long history....
GraysHarborTalk
Olympia Thriftway Stores Makes Hearts Smile this Valentine’s Day
Americans are predicted to spend $26 billion celebrating their love this Valentine’s Day. That’s an increase of nearly $2 billion over last year’s spending alone. Whether you plan an ornate night on the town or some stay-at-home snuggling, let Ralph’s and Bayview Thriftway stores provide exactly the right gifts for your special someone – even if that someone is you!
KXRO.com
Relay for Life of Grays Harbor no longer exists; for now
The Relay for Life of Grays Harbor is no more, at least for this year. According to a post from the local event, they say that it was brought to their attention over the weekend by an American Cancer Society representative that Grays Harbor no longer has a Relay. The...
KOMO News
118-unit hotel to become enhanced homeless shelter for those in Thurston County
LACEY, Wash. — What was once known as Days Inn on Quinault Drive NE in Lacey will become an enhanced shelter for those experiencing homelessness in Thurston County after the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) purchased the building. "With purchase of the Days Inn in Lacey we have a...
Aberdeen, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Aberdeen. The North River High School basketball team will have a game with Wishkah Valley High School on January 31, 2023, 17:45:00. The North River High School basketball team will have a game with Wishkah Valley High School on January 31, 2023, 19:00:00.
'So full of life:' Hundreds remember the Cox family in candlelight vigil
TUMWATER, Wash. — Investigators continue their search for answers after a house fire in Thurston County resulted in the deaths of two parents and three of their children earlier this month. Meanwhile, the tight-knit, heartbroken community poured into the stadium at Tumwater High School for a candlelight vigil on...
For Under $200K, You Can Transform a Gig Harbor Church Into Your Dream Home
Finding a house that meets all your needs in this day and age is almost impossible to do within the budget you have. This is especially true for those like me, who are not the handyman type. Personally, I find the word "remodel" to be terrifying. However, if you dream of a conversion project with open space, maybe you would find this interesting.
KXRO.com
Gov. Inslee issues another emergency proclamation for local extreme winter weather and flooding
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Jan. 31, 2023 related to extreme winter weather and flooding that occurred between December 18, 2022 and December 28, 2022, in Grays Harbor, Pacific, Chelan, Clallam, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Okanogan, Pierce, Snohomish, Stevens and Whatcom counties. According to the proclamation, these...
Chronicle
Chehalis Woman Who Suffered Coma in Costa Rica Could Be Flown to U.S. This Weekend
Michelle Mackey, a Chehalis resident and owner of the Rise & Grind coffee stand in Ashford, remains in Costa Rica but has now been transferred to a public hospital, San Juan de Dios, in San José. While she is still lightly sedated, her condition continues to improve and she...
Lacey police looking for runaway child last seen Friday
Lacey Police are looking for Taelyn Winkelman after she ran away from North Thurston High School on Friday. She was last seen walking toward the Boys & Girls Club in the Kasey Keller Drive Northeast area. Winkelman has cut contact with her mother, but her mother last heard that she might be in the Seattle or Snohomish area. Winkelman recently dyed her hair brown and is around 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black crop-top shirt, blue camo pants with a skull design, black crocs, and carrying a blue backpack.
q13fox.com
Hundreds gather to mourn 5 family members killed in a fire
TUMWATER, Wash. - Hundreds of people packed the Tumwater District Stadium on Sunday night – not for a football game, but for a goodbye. On Saturday, January 21st a fire ripped through the Cox family home in rural Thurston County. Steven and Destiny Cox were killed along with three of their children.
Chronicle
Mountain View Cemetery in Centralia Repossessed by Lewis County After Foreclosure
Presumably there is more to the name on a headstone at Mountain View Cemetery in Centralia that reads “Edith M. Capp—” but the final letters are obscured by ivy. We know a few things. She was born July, 1909 or 1908, and died in July 1927. Whether she lived to the day of her 18th birthday, the ivy, again, conceals.
Crash closes Highway 30 just west of Astoria
OR Highway 30 may be closed for several hours at Mile Point 94, just west of Astoria, due to a crash. Please use an alternate route, delay your trip if you can, and watch for emergency responders. More Info Here
q13fox.com
Deputies seek 2 suspects in Shelton gas station robbery
SHELTON, Wash. - Mason County Sheriff’s deputies need help identifying two suspects in a gas station robbery in Shelton. According to authorities, two men robbed the Taylor Towne 76 Gas Station around 9:37 p.m. Saturday night. The sheriff’s office says the men stole beer and attacked the clerk, then...
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Monday, January 30, 2023
On 01/30/23 at 8:40 p.m., Sheriff's deputies booked Semajo Bayemake Mahop, 33, for a warrant. On 01/30/23 at 3:21 p.m., Sheriff's deputies booked Mario McCurley Jr., 40, for 1) fourth-degree assault, 2) assault in violation of a no-contact order, 3) second-degree assault, 4) residential burglary and 5) two warrants. On...
Chronicle
All Five Bodies Recovered From Saturday House Fire
The bodies of two adults and three children have been recovered from a fatal house fire Saturday morning near Capitol Forest, the Thurston County Coroner said Tuesday. Medical examinations are set for Friday, he said. Although the Thurston County Coroner hasn't officially identified those who died, a relative has identified...
KXRO.com
Vehicle burns in South Aberdeen with man inside
A vehicle fire in South Aberdeen on Wednesday took the life of a local man. At approximately 11:30 am, a fire started within a van parked at the corner of Marion and Clark streets in Aberdeen. White smoke could be seen coming from the vehicle, but by the time the...
Chronicle
Onalaska Woman Pleads Not Guilty to Mail Theft Charges
The Onalaska woman accused of stealing a substantial amount of mail in Lewis County has pleaded not guilty to 30 separate felony charges in Lewis County Superior Court. The defendant, Amber K. Ingram, 40, entered her pleas during an arraignment hearing on Thursday, Jan. 19. She is currently out of custody after posting $10,000 bail earlier this month.
KING-5
Washington’s first residential treatment facility for mentally ill defendants opens
CENTRALIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee and DSHS Secretary Jilma Meneses were among the state officials who opened the Civil Center for Behavioral Health at Maple Lane on Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony in Centralia. This is the state’s first treatment center located in a community setting to...
Chronicle
$250K Warrant Issued for Man Accused of Breaking Woman’s Back at Centralia Health Care Facility
A Lewis County Superior Court judge has issued a $250,000 warrant for the arrest of a man accused of grabbing a woman by her throat and throwing her against a wall, breaking her back, at a medical facility in Centralia last May. The defendant, Joshua D. Rockwell, 37, of Edmonds,...
