ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grays Harbor County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
GraysHarborTalk

Olympia Thriftway Stores Makes Hearts Smile this Valentine’s Day

Americans are predicted to spend $26 billion celebrating their love this Valentine’s Day. That’s an increase of nearly $2 billion over last year’s spending alone. Whether you plan an ornate night on the town or some stay-at-home snuggling, let Ralph’s and Bayview Thriftway stores provide exactly the right gifts for your special someone – even if that someone is you!
OLYMPIA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Lacey police looking for runaway child last seen Friday

Lacey Police are looking for Taelyn Winkelman after she ran away from North Thurston High School on Friday. She was last seen walking toward the Boys & Girls Club in the Kasey Keller Drive Northeast area. Winkelman has cut contact with her mother, but her mother last heard that she might be in the Seattle or Snohomish area. Winkelman recently dyed her hair brown and is around 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black crop-top shirt, blue camo pants with a skull design, black crocs, and carrying a blue backpack.
LACEY, WA
q13fox.com

Hundreds gather to mourn 5 family members killed in a fire

TUMWATER, Wash. - Hundreds of people packed the Tumwater District Stadium on Sunday night – not for a football game, but for a goodbye. On Saturday, January 21st a fire ripped through the Cox family home in rural Thurston County. Steven and Destiny Cox were killed along with three of their children.
TUMWATER, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies seek 2 suspects in Shelton gas station robbery

SHELTON, Wash. - Mason County Sheriff’s deputies need help identifying two suspects in a gas station robbery in Shelton. According to authorities, two men robbed the Taylor Towne 76 Gas Station around 9:37 p.m. Saturday night. The sheriff’s office says the men stole beer and attacked the clerk, then...
SHELTON, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Monday, January 30, 2023

On 01/30/23 at 8:40 p.m., Sheriff's deputies booked Semajo Bayemake Mahop, 33, for a warrant. On 01/30/23 at 3:21 p.m., Sheriff's deputies booked Mario McCurley Jr., 40, for 1) fourth-degree assault, 2) assault in violation of a no-contact order, 3) second-degree assault, 4) residential burglary and 5) two warrants. On...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

All Five Bodies Recovered From Saturday House Fire

The bodies of two adults and three children have been recovered from a fatal house fire Saturday morning near Capitol Forest, the Thurston County Coroner said Tuesday. Medical examinations are set for Friday, he said. Although the Thurston County Coroner hasn't officially identified those who died, a relative has identified...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KXRO.com

Vehicle burns in South Aberdeen with man inside

A vehicle fire in South Aberdeen on Wednesday took the life of a local man. At approximately 11:30 am, a fire started within a van parked at the corner of Marion and Clark streets in Aberdeen. White smoke could be seen coming from the vehicle, but by the time the...
ABERDEEN, WA
Chronicle

Onalaska Woman Pleads Not Guilty to Mail Theft Charges

The Onalaska woman accused of stealing a substantial amount of mail in Lewis County has pleaded not guilty to 30 separate felony charges in Lewis County Superior Court. The defendant, Amber K. Ingram, 40, entered her pleas during an arraignment hearing on Thursday, Jan. 19. She is currently out of custody after posting $10,000 bail earlier this month.
ONALASKA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy