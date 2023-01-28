ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Bear markets allow long-term investors the opportunity to pounce on high-quality businesses at discount. Buying stakes in these three industry-leading stocks would be a smart way to put $300 to work.
Motley Fool

This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth

Honeywell has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. A presence in growing markets like aviation and automation could fuel long-term growth.
Motley Fool

3 Juicy Dividend Stocks in Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio to Buy in February

Ares Capital offers an ultra-high dividend yield funded by lending to midsize companies. Enbridge is a midstream energy leader with predictable cash flow and an exceptional dividend. AbbVie is a Dividend King with an attractive dividend and solid long-term growth prospects.
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

Blackstone is seeing record demand for its management services while paying a nearly 4% yield. Prologis is the leading industrial operator in the world with room to keep growing. Iron Mountain's niche business model in the storage industry helps it weather all seasons of the economy.
Motley Fool

1 Supercharged Dividend Stock to Buy in 2023

American Express beat its fourth-quarter guidance and is expecting further growth in 2023. Its pivot to focusing on younger customers is generating strong performance, as well as giving it a long growth runway.
Motley Fool

Thinking of Buying Chip Stocks? Avoid This One at All Costs

The company missed estimates and forecast a first-quarter loss in its latest earnings report. Intel has vastly underperformed its peers over the last decade. Intel burned $9.4 billion in cash in 2022, putting its dividend at risk.
Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

Cathie Wood bought shares of Roku, Velo3D, and Teladoc on Monday. Shares of Roku and Teladoc have fallen 89% and 91%, respectively, from their all-time highs. Velo3D has languished since lowering its guidance in November.
Motley Fool

Why General Motors Stock Jumped Today

The company found a novel way to bolster its lithium supplies.
Motley Fool

1 Bargain-Basement Warren Buffett Stock Down 59% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

Snowflake continues to generate impressive growth, even in the face of macroeconomic headwinds. The company's transparent pricing continues to attract converts. Stellar execution, a significant addressable market, and a beaten-down stock price make this a compelling opportunity.
Motley Fool

Buy This Beaten-Down EV Stock Before It's Too Late

GM is ready to start ramping up its EV business, with major launches planned for this year. The company is targeting $50 billion in EV revenue and a production capacity of 1 million units by 2025. GM's longer-term goals are equally ambitious, and the company's EV initiatives can be funded
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023

Blue chip healthcare stocks were a top safe haven for investors in 2022. These three dividend-paying medical stocks aren't just an oasis for nervous investors, however. These companies offer shareholders top dividend programs, reliable free cash flows, and a strong long-term outlook.
Motley Fool

Why Peloton Stock Surged to Its Highest Price Since May Today

Peloton's cash flow is surging toward breakeven, which is why the market was so enthusiastic today. However, subscriber growth is supposed to be the company's driver going forward, and it's been slow. That may be a problem.
Motley Fool

Can Shiba Inu Hit $0.0001 in 2023?

Plenty of new developments are in store for the Shiba Inu ecosystem in 2023. These catalysts, combined with a risk-on sentiment among investors, could lead to positive near-term price action for SHIB. But this meme token may need to contend with a prolonged bear market if risk-off sentiment takes hold
Motley Fool

Why Marqeta Stock Rocked 3% Higher Today

It has agreed to purchase credit card management platform operator Power Finance.
Motley Fool

Why I Continue Buying These Top Dividend Stocks Like There's No Tomorrow

Blackstone's big fall has driven up its dividend yield. Both companies should be able to continue paying higher dividends in the future.
Motley Fool

The 10 Best Stocks to Buy in February 2023

Eric Cuka has positions in CrowdStrike, Nike, and Snowflake. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Bill.com, CrowdStrike, Intuitive Surgical, Lululemon Athletica, Nike, Palo Alto Networks, Snowflake, Texas Instruments, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool recommends Casey's General Stores and Enphase Energy and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $47.50 calls on Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel.
Motley Fool

The Best Aerospace and Defense Stock to Buy Now

Overcoming the supply chain challenge is an ongoing problem in 2023. The commercial original equipment manufacturing sector and its aftermarket are booming. Defense spending is becoming a priority for governments due to the ongoing conflict in Europe.

