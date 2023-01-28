ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Iowa State at Missouri odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YsCdv_0kUU2Qn400

The No. 13 Iowa State Cyclones (15-4) battle the Missouri Tigers (15-5) Saturday. Tip from Mizzou Arena is set for 2 p.m. ET (ESPN2). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Iowa State vs. Missouri odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Rankings courtesy of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

The Big 12/SEC Challenge is this weekend, and this will be among the premier games in the contest.

Iowa State is coming off a win over No.5 Kansas State Tuesday, beating it 80-76 yet failing to cover as a 5.5-point home favorite. The Cyclones have failed to cover 2 straight games but are 6-2 against the spread (ATS) over their last 8 and 12-7 ATS on the season. Iowa State ranks 9th in the nation in opponents’ points per game (59.5).

The Tigers beat Ole Miss 89-77 Tuesday, covering as 2-point road favorites. Missouri has covered 2 of its last 3 games and although it is just 2-4 ATS over its last 6 it has rewarded bettors this season with an 11-9 ATS record. It is 11-2 straight up at home. The Tigers rank 10th in points per game (83.4).

Can you survive? New pro and college basketball survivor pools are here at USA TODAY Sports! Free to play; terms and conditions apply. Join now!

Iowa State at Missouri odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:05 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Iowa State -125 (bet $125 to win $100) | Missouri +105 (bet $100 to win $105)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Iowa State -1.5 (-110) | Missouri +1.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 141.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Double Down, Ohio! Deposit $200, Get $250. Bet now!

In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now. Bet now!

Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Iowa State at Missouri picks and predictions

Prediction

Iowa State 75, Missouri 72

BET IOWA STATE (-125).

The Tigers have been a solid team at home this season, posting an 11-2 straight-up record. Their two losses were 85-64 against current-No. 2 Alabama (Jan. 21) and 95-67 against current-No. 9 Kansas (Dec. 10). Missouri hasn’t played another top-25 team at home with Arkansas just dropping from the ranks before they met.

Iowa State is 2-3 straight up on in straight road games, but losses to Oklahoma State and Kansas both came by 2 points. The Cyclones have road wins over TCU and Oklahoma in early January and have a far more impressive road resume than Missouri has at home.

Given their tenacious defense coupled with an offense that has scored 78 or more points in 3 of their last 5 games, play the red-hot CYCLONES (-125) to win outright.

Stream select live college basketball games and full replays: Get ESPN+

PASS.

Let’s avoid the close spread and just play Iowa State to win outright. It should be a close battle.

LEAN OVER 141.5 (-115).

The Cyclones’ offense has erupted lately, topping the projected total in 4 of their last 6 games. Iowa State has allowed at least 65 points in 2 of its last 3 games. Missouri plays at an ultra-fast pace and is efficient in its offense. It ranks 24th in the nation in field goal percentage (48.1%).

The Tigers are 12-8 O/U this season and 5-4 O/U in their last 9. They have both scored and allowed at least 75 points in 2 of their last 3 games. Considering recent trends, back the OVER 141.5 (-115).

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this basketball game or any other sports contest? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @nathanbeighle_ on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjluradio.com

University of Missouri launching program for students with disabilities this fall

The University of Missouri in Columbia is launching a new program designed for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities and is currently accepting applications for its first class. Starting this fall, four students will be accepted into the Preparing Adults for Work and Society or PAWS program. Program Director Maggie...
COLUMBIA, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House in Jefferson City, Missouri was built in 1869

The Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House located at 924 Jefferson Street in Jefferson City, Missouri (Cole County) was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2003 and is inclusive of the Multiple Property Listing of Historic Southside (Munichburg). It's also been referred to as the Smith House or the Sandy House. The two-story house was built in 1869. The architectural style is Italianate. It has a stone foundation and brick walls.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Missourinet

Missouri Senate leader meeting with Columbia school leaders about drag show controversy

Missouri’s Senate President Pro Tem said he planned to meet this week with the Superintendent of Columbia Public Schools and President of the school board to discuss what led to students attending a drag queen performance at a Martin Luther King diversity event. The event was organized by the City of Columbia and included awards, student projects, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, church leaders, and former WNBA star Renee Montgomery.
COLUMBIA, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Missouri attorney general calls for Columbia Public Schools staff to resign after drag show incident

COLUMBIA, Mo. — On the radio program 93.9 The Eagle’s “Wake up Mid-Missouri” with Branden Rathert and 104.5 NewsRadio KWOS, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey called for the resignation of some Columbia Public Schools officials after sending school children the 2023 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration that included a drag show presentation that took place on the morning of Thursday, January 19.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

LiUNA holds rally at Columbia City Hall

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) LiUNA Local 955 members and Missouri Jobs with Justice held a rally on Monday in protest of pending cuts to transit services and are demanding emergency wage increases. The protest started at 5 p.m. Monday in front of Columbia City Hall. Roughly 50 Union members and allies attended the rally for a The post LiUNA holds rally at Columbia City Hall appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.org

Tracking a drastic shift in temperatures for the week

TONIGHT: Our area will experience winds of 12-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 as a cold front moves in. Along with this, Columbia could start seeing light showers late tonight, which will shift into freezing rain and snow later in the night. As for totals and affects, I'm not expecting much, as total freezing rain accumulation is less than 1/10th of an inch. If we see any snow, it'll be a light dusting, but still make sure to drive careful tomorrow morning.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Saturday night's weather update

The Show-Me state is about to be hit with a strong cold front this evening, looking to drop our temperatures significantly and bring some light winter precipitation:. This system has trended much weaker. Although this is a strong frontal passage interacting with a warm front from the South, the potential Winter Storm Severity Index (WSSI) shows minor impacts for areas along and South of I-70.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One arrested, one shot near West Business Loop 70 in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One person was arrested after allegedly shooting another person Monday night at Park Trailer Court near West Business Loop 70 and Cosmo Park, according to the Columbia Police Department. The Columbia Police Department responded to a shots-fired call before 7 p.m. Monday. Lt. Scott Alpers, of CPD, told ABC 17 that they The post One arrested, one shot near West Business Loop 70 in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man charged in relation to Monday night mobile home shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged Tuesday in relation to a Monday night shooting that took place at Park Trailer Court off of Business Loop 70 West. Sean Colton, 21, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of armed-criminal action and first-degree domestic assault. He is being held at the The post Man charged in relation to Monday night mobile home shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Warrensburg man seriously injured in crash just south of Marshall

Three people are injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle crash in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports David Borgstadt, 35, of Warrensburg, was driving on Highway 65 just south of Marshall on Friday night when a SUV turned into his path. Borgstadt was flown to a Columbia hospital...
WARRENSBURG, MO
kmmo.com

BOONVILLE SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO LEAVE DISTRICT

Boonville Schools Superintendent Dr. Sarah Marriott announced recently her intention to leave the district. Dr. Marriott informed the Boonville Board of Education she will be assuming the role of Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources in the Liberty School District. Dr. Marriott assumed the position of Boonville Superintendent in July 2018.
BOONVILLE, MO
kjluradio.com

Slick roads contribute to serious injuries in Miller County crash

A Pulaski County woman suffers serious injuries last night when the car she’s riding in wrecks on icy roads in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Myra Logan, 43, of Crocker, was riding in a car driving on Route U when the driver traveled off the side of the road, overturned, and struck a fence.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Man convicted in Ben Renick murder claims key witness testimony hearsay

ST. LOUIS (KMIZ) The man convicted of helping kill a prominent snake breeder in Montgomery County is asking for a new trial. Attorneys for Michael Humphrey filed his appeal on Jan. 26 in the state's Eastern District Court of Appeals. The appeal says Judge Jason Lamb should not have allowed a key witness to testify about what a co-defendant in the murder case of Ben Renick told him about who did it.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Columbia police reopen nearly 30-year-old homicide investigation

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department announced Tuesday it is reopening the investigation into the murder of Virginia Davis. Davis, who was 43 years old at the time of her death, was found deceased in a residence at 1508 Patsy Lane on June 6, 1994. Although her death was...
COLUMBIA, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

211K+
Followers
262K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy