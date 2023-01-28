Read full article on original website
Related
Jurgen Klopp sends defiant message after Liverpool exit FA Cup
Jurgen Klopp refuses to give up hope after Liverpool crashed out the FA Cup.
Last time Newcastle won a trophy: List of titles in Magpies history as they chase Carabao Cup 2023
Newcastle United are on the cusp of being in a cup final, 24 years on from their last one. How likely are they to get there?
Why Man City fans boo the Champions League anthem
Manchester City fans always boo the UEFA Champions League anthem at every game it is played, but why is that?
Arsenal agree fee with Chelsea for signing of Jorginho
Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Jorginho after agreeing a fee with Chelsea.
Andre Ayew arrives in England for Premier League talks
Andre Ayew arrives in England for talks with a number of Premier League clubs
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Jose Mourinho sends warning to Victor Osimhen over Premier League transfer
Jose Mourinho sends a warning to Victor Osimhen ahead of a possible transfer to the Premier League.
Manchester United confirm loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer
Manchester United confirm loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest - EFL Cup
How Man Utd could line up against Nottingham Forest in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final.
Marcel Sabitzer's potential shirt number at Man Utd
Marcel Sabitzer's potential shirt number at Manchester United after joining on loan from Bayern Munich.
Marc Skinner praises Alessia Russo's attitude following rejected Arsenal bids
Everything Marc Skinner said about Alessia Russo and her Man Utd future following Arsenal transfer saga.
Why Chelsea can only register 3 January signings for the Champions League
A look at how UEFA's Champions League squad registration rules will impact Chelsea after the January transfer window.
Vicky Losada departs Man City for Roma
Vicky Losada has joined Roma from Manchester City, calling time on her 18 months with the Sky Blues.
Which Premier League team had the best January transfer window?
A lot of money was sent in the Premier League during the January transfer window. Here's how the 20 Premier League teams fared when spending all that money. Bournemouth spent more money than anyone was really expecting this January - particularly on deadline day when they brought in Hamed Traore and Illia Zabarnyi for around £40m.
Enzo Fernandez's Chelsea shirt number leaked
Enzo Fernandez's Chelsea shirt number is leaked after he concluded a British-record move to Stamford Bridge.
Tottenham continue late Pedro Porro talks; Djed Spence due for Rennes medical
Tottenham Hotspur are continuing their late transfer window activity with a focus on the right-back position, sources have told 90min.
Crystal Palace hoping to sign Arsenal midfielder on loan
Crystal Palace want to sign Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga on loan prior to Tuesday's 11pm transfer deadline, sources have told 90min.
Why Tottenham mutually terminated Matt Doherty's contract instead of loaning him out
Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Matt Doherty's move to Atletico Madrid is on a permanent deal and not a loan.
Matthew Hoppe: Why did the USMNT striker join Hibernian on loan?
Matthew Hoppe completed a loan move from Middlesbrough to Scottish Premiership side Hibernian late on transfer deadline day.
90min
2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0