Opelika, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

New owners plan to reopen Susie K’s restaurant in Opelika as Old Mill Country Kitchen in March

After hearing Susie K’s restaurant in Opelika was closing its doors at the end of December, two men decided to they would be the ones to keep it going. The previous owners Timothy Lowery and his wife Suzanne took over what was formerly Sara J’s restaurant and renamed it Susie K’s in 2017. The couple kept the menu similar to the previous restaurant, which is what many locals grew up eating, and the regular customers continued coming.
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Large home catches fire blocks from Alabama Governor’s Mansion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a large brick home, located in Montgomery’s historic Garden District just blocks from the Alabama Governor’s Mansion, caught fire on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the 1500 block of South Perry Street just before 4 p.m. where they found heavy...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Robbery and Home Invasion Safety

Montgomery police have accredited the death of a mid town Montgomery woman to a robbery gone wrong. It’s unclear if Stephanie Stone was inside her home or simply on the premises… but just shy of one month into 2023 and there have already been 104 robbery and or burglary incidents reported across Montgomery with one count ending in murder.
WTVM

Big Brothers Big Sisters in need of mentors in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Big Brothers Big Sisters is in need of volunteers!. Since 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters has been changing the lives of children facing adversity in the local communities. Volunteers have the chance to develop community-based mentoring relationships that involve one-on-one outings and activities that Bigs and...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

WTVM’s Jason Dennis participating in 2023 Dancing Stars of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A familiar face to everyone in the Chattahoochee Valley will put everything he’s got on the dance floor in just a few months. News Leader 9′s Jason Dennis is a Star dancer in this year’s Dancing Stars of Columbus gala - a fundraiser that benefits the Alzheimer’s Association.
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

The Shoppes at EastChase to host a month-long fitness series

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Starting in February, the Shoppes at EastChase, along with lululemon, will host a month-long fitness series. People can enjoy a free community workout every Saturday in February from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at lululemon. The fitness series will feature a variety of workout styles, from...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Uptown Columbus to host Sip and Shop in February

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is bringing Sip and Shop to the Fountain City. The Sip and Shop event will be held at The Columbus Trade Center, on Thursday, February 2. Sip and Shop will last from 5pm until 8pm. While at the Sip and Shop, ticket holders may...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Fatal crash claims life of Tallassee man

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Over the weekend, a two-vehicle crash left one Tallassee man dead, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened on Friday, Jan. 27, around 10:03 p.m. on Redland Road in Elmore County. 32-year-old Reymundo Teyes Brindis, of Tallassee, was driving a truck that struck the car of 41-year-old […]
TALLASSEE, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Eli the Barber Makes Mark on Opelika

OPELIKA — For many people, their haircut is the foundation of their look. It is the beginning and end of their style. No one knows this better than Elijah Michel, better known as “Eli the Barber.”. Michel has a lot of experience cutting hair dating back to his...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Sunday Shooting on Buxton Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Buxton Drive in Columbus. Police say they responded to a shots fired call around 9:30am. The area near Buxton Drive and Glenmere Drive had been blocked off with crime scene tape. The residence was occupied at the time of the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville clear after crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A “major crash” is caused significant delays on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just past the Northern Boulevard. Significant delays could be seen in the area. Additional details surrounding the crash...
PRATTVILLE, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika’s Fox Run School is half way through with construction, goal for completion set for July

Opelika City Schools continues to make progress on the construction of the new sixth-grade Fox Run School, located on Fox Run Parkway. Tiffany Yelder, OCS assistant superintendent of administration, said the project is about 48% complete. The construction is expected to be finished in July and the school will be ready for students and teachers in the fall.
OPELIKA, AL

