Opelika-Auburn News
New owners plan to reopen Susie K’s restaurant in Opelika as Old Mill Country Kitchen in March
After hearing Susie K’s restaurant in Opelika was closing its doors at the end of December, two men decided to they would be the ones to keep it going. The previous owners Timothy Lowery and his wife Suzanne took over what was formerly Sara J’s restaurant and renamed it Susie K’s in 2017. The couple kept the menu similar to the previous restaurant, which is what many locals grew up eating, and the regular customers continued coming.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for January 30
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (6) updates to this series since Updated 32 min ago.
WSFA
Large home catches fire blocks from Alabama Governor’s Mansion
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a large brick home, located in Montgomery’s historic Garden District just blocks from the Alabama Governor’s Mansion, caught fire on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the 1500 block of South Perry Street just before 4 p.m. where they found heavy...
alabamanews.net
Robbery and Home Invasion Safety
Montgomery police have accredited the death of a mid town Montgomery woman to a robbery gone wrong. It’s unclear if Stephanie Stone was inside her home or simply on the premises… but just shy of one month into 2023 and there have already been 104 robbery and or burglary incidents reported across Montgomery with one count ending in murder.
WTVM
Big Brothers Big Sisters in need of mentors in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Big Brothers Big Sisters is in need of volunteers!. Since 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters has been changing the lives of children facing adversity in the local communities. Volunteers have the chance to develop community-based mentoring relationships that involve one-on-one outings and activities that Bigs and...
This Is Georgia's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Here's where you can find it.
WTVM
WTVM’s Jason Dennis participating in 2023 Dancing Stars of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A familiar face to everyone in the Chattahoochee Valley will put everything he’s got on the dance floor in just a few months. News Leader 9′s Jason Dennis is a Star dancer in this year’s Dancing Stars of Columbus gala - a fundraiser that benefits the Alzheimer’s Association.
WSFA
The Shoppes at EastChase to host a month-long fitness series
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Starting in February, the Shoppes at EastChase, along with lululemon, will host a month-long fitness series. People can enjoy a free community workout every Saturday in February from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at lululemon. The fitness series will feature a variety of workout styles, from...
WTVM
WTVM trailer, full of donated coats, stolen from Columbus dry cleaning business
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus authorities are searching for a trailer stolen from Master Kleen Dry Cleaners on River Road. The trailer, owned by WTVM-TV, was full of coats donated by viewers in the station’s recent Coat Drive. The theft occurred around 1AM Friday morning. The WTVM Coat Drive...
WTVM
Uptown Columbus to host Sip and Shop in February
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is bringing Sip and Shop to the Fountain City. The Sip and Shop event will be held at The Columbus Trade Center, on Thursday, February 2. Sip and Shop will last from 5pm until 8pm. While at the Sip and Shop, ticket holders may...
Local community group offering variety of free classes and resources to the Fountain City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One local community group and non-profit is working to help citizens of the Fountain City meet their physical, financial, relational, spiritual goals and much more at no cost. U.S. Army Maj. (Ret.) Dewayne Webb founded Lakebottom All About Family Fitness (AAFF) in Oct. 2020, which offers free workouts to everyone in the […]
WTVM
Police on scene of 18-wheeler wreck on Hwy. 280 in Smiths Station
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Police are on the scene of a wreck on Highway 280 in Smiths Station. According to officials, the wreck involving an 18-wheeler and a car, happened near the intersection of Highway 280 and Lee Road 379. Our crews tell us that ambulance have arrived on...
Alabama: Fatal crash claims life of Tallassee man
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Over the weekend, a two-vehicle crash left one Tallassee man dead, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened on Friday, Jan. 27, around 10:03 p.m. on Redland Road in Elmore County. 32-year-old Reymundo Teyes Brindis, of Tallassee, was driving a truck that struck the car of 41-year-old […]
opelikaobserver.com
Eli the Barber Makes Mark on Opelika
OPELIKA — For many people, their haircut is the foundation of their look. It is the beginning and end of their style. No one knows this better than Elijah Michel, better known as “Eli the Barber.”. Michel has a lot of experience cutting hair dating back to his...
Sunday Shooting on Buxton Drive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Buxton Drive in Columbus. Police say they responded to a shots fired call around 9:30am. The area near Buxton Drive and Glenmere Drive had been blocked off with crime scene tape. The residence was occupied at the time of the […]
Police: Witness puts Vickerstaff in Opelika during daughter’s estimated death
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Court documents are revealing new information regarding the Florida man accused of murdering his daughter Amore Wiggins in the decade-old Opelika Baby Jane Doe case. His wife was arrested for not reporting the child missing. According to Opelika police, Lamar Vickerstaff is charged with felony murder, and Ruth Vickerstaff, who was […]
Greater Beallwood Baptist Pastor Adrian Chester serves as Chaplain of the Day in Georgia House
ATLANTA (WRBL) — A Columbus pastor was the Chaplain of the Day last week for the Georgia House of Representatives. Greater Beallwood Baptist Church Pastor Andrian Chester delivered a lesson to House members at the invitation of Rep. Teddy Reese, a Columbus Democrat. He told the lawmakers how they have the opportunity to help those […]
Friday’s downtown Columbus protest draws heavy police presence; ends with no arrests
FINAL UPDATE A downtown Columbus protest that drew a heavy police presence went off Friday afternoon without a single arrest. About 11 protestors gathered in the Broadway median at about 3:30 and spent a little over an hour drawing attention to their cause. The group is protesting the death of activist Manuel Esteban Paez Terán […]
WSFA
I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville clear after crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A “major crash” is caused significant delays on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just past the Northern Boulevard. Significant delays could be seen in the area. Additional details surrounding the crash...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika’s Fox Run School is half way through with construction, goal for completion set for July
Opelika City Schools continues to make progress on the construction of the new sixth-grade Fox Run School, located on Fox Run Parkway. Tiffany Yelder, OCS assistant superintendent of administration, said the project is about 48% complete. The construction is expected to be finished in July and the school will be ready for students and teachers in the fall.
