Norman, OK

Alabama at Oklahoma odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (18-2) battle the Oklahoma Sooners (11-9) Saturday. Tip from Lloyd Noble Center is set for 2 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Alabama vs. Oklahoma odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Rankings courtesy of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

This will be among the many games that headline the SEC-Big 12 Challenge, and it will feature the highest-ranked team in either conference, Alabama.

The Crimson Tide beat Mississippi State 66-63 Wednesday, failing to cover as a 12-point home favorite. Alabama is 12-7-1 against the spread (ATS) on the season and a perfect 6-0 straight up on the road. It is 7-1 ATS over its last 8 games. The Crimson Tide’s strength is defensive efficiency, ranking 4th in the nation in opponents’ field goal percentage (37.3%).

The Sooners, on the other hand, lost to TCU 79-52 Tuesday, failing to cover as a 5-point road underdog. Oklahoma is 9-10-1 ATS on the season and 0-3-1 ATS over its last 4 games. The Sooners’ strength is offensive efficiency, ranking 36th in the country in field goal percentage (47.7%).

Alabama at Oklahoma odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Alabama -270 (bet $270 to win $100) | Oklahoma +190 (bet $100 to win $190)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Alabama -6.5 (-105) | Oklahoma +6.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 146.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Alabama at Oklahoma picks and predictions

Prediction

Alabama 77, Oklahoma 64

PASS.

Alabama is far superior, and Oklahoma is just 6-4 straight up at home. Alabama is 6-0 straight up on the road. These odds are justified but unplayable.

BET ALABAMA -6.5 (-105).

The Crimson Tide have been electric as of late, and they are 7-1 ATS over their last 8, winning every game that they covered by at least double figures. They rank 11th in the country in points per game and are top 5 in opponents’ field goal and 3-point field goal percentage.

This team can do it all on both ends, and against a struggling Oklahoma team, they should have their way. The Sooners have scored 60 or fewer in 3 straight games and are not clicking offensively. Oklahoma is just 3-6-1 ATS at home this season as well.

Considering that and the Crimson Tide’s recent play, back ALABAMA -6.5 (-105).

LEAN UNDER 146.5 (-110).

The Sooners have gone Under in 2 straight games and are 3-4 O/U in their last 7. Oklahoma is 9-11 O/U on the season as well. It has struggled immensely on offense as of late as well, averaging 56 points per game over its last 3.

Alabama has an elite defense and is 9-10-1 O/U this season. It has gone Under in 3 straight and is 3-6-1 O/U in its last 10 games. Considering recent trends, back the UNDER 146.5 (-110).

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

