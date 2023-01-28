Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Did the refs screw the Bengals on Patrick Mahomes late hit out of bounds?
The Patrick Mahomes late hit out of bounds set up the Chiefs’ game-winning kick in the AFC Championship Game. Did the Bengals get screwed?. The Chiefs beat the Bengals in a thrilling AFC Championship Game on Sunday night but the focus for many after the game wasn’t on the Super Bowl matchup. It was on the refs.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Kellen Moore’s new job makes Cowboys departure look even worse
Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has a new gig, as he’ll take on the same duties with the Los Angeles Chargers. Kellen Moore’s departure from Dallas was odd to say the least, as the two sides mutually agreed to part ways. Per NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Moore wanted a new challenge, and Jerry Jones let him out of his contract.
Cowboys book shocking first interview to replace Kellen Moore
The Dallas Cowboys are taking an interesting approach to backfill Kellen Moore’s role on the team as they start offensive coordinator interviews. The Dallas Cowboys and Kellen Moore agreed to part ways earlier this week. Right away, Moore found another job as an offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers that made the whole thing look rather regrettable for Dallas.
Derek Carr has a hilarious reaction to his Pro Bowl invite
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr received an invite to the Pro Bowl Games, and he poked fun at the news on Twitter. The Las Vegas Raiders benched quarterback Derek Carr for the final two games of the 2022 season in favor of Jarrett Stidham. Reports indicated that this decision was made to preserve Carr’s health, as they explore a trade by the Feb. 15 deadline, as he is due to $40 million guaranteed total between the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Carr confirmed his impending departure in a statement, thanking the Raiders organization and fanbase at the end of the season.
Biggest 2023 Super Bowl bets placed on Eagles vs. Chiefs
Billions will be bet on the Super Bowl this year and, in several cases, a million or more of that will come from a single source. While most of us peons don’t have that kind of disposable cash to risk, it’s fun to see which bets attract the big bucks and live vicariously through their elation…or pain.
Chiefs vs Eagles Super Bowl OVER/UNDER odds have changed
Betting sharps are on the prowl looking for any opportunity to pounce on what they believe is the winning side of a bet for Super Bowl LVII. One of the first areas they attacked? The OVER/UNDER. After opening the week at 49.5 points, the total for Chiefs vs Eagles in...
Here are Sean Payton’s first comments after accepting Broncos job
After he was hired by the Denver Broncos to return to coaching, here’s what Sean Payton had to say. Last year, Denver Broncos fans entered the year with tons of excitement over what a new star quarterback would do for their chances of competing deep in the playoffs. In the end, the Russell Wilson-led Broncos finished 5-12, last in the AFC West. They didn’t sniff the postseason.
3 teams that should steal Lamar Jackson from the Ravens in free agency
With all of the drama surrounding Lamar Jackson’s end-of-season, will the Baltimore Ravens really risk losing him?. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. They just go together. Why would either side want a split? It wouldn’t look right. But, it’s certainly a possibility. The way the end...
Bears are guaranteed to make major moves in free agency this offseason
With the most cap space in the league and a requirement to spend heavily to meet a threshold, the Chicago Bears will look to make aggressive moves this offseason. While Kansas City and Philadelphia get set for Super Bowl LVII, the Chicago Bears are gearing up for their biggest offseason in recent memory.
Eagles get phenomenal injury news for Super Bowl date with Chiefs
Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Landon Dickerson has been cleared to play in Super Bowl LVII against Kansas City. Philadelphia Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson suffered a hyperextended elbow injury in the NFC Championship victory, but Dickerson is trending toward playing in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. With...
The Miami Dolphins should slam the door on hiring Vic Fangio
It pains me to write this considering Vic Fangio is a fellow northeast PA man. I know that after this gets published I will have virtually zero chance of sharing a bucket of suds at The Roosevelt Beer Garden. Still, given how he is reportedly jerking the Miami Dolphins around, the Miami Dolphins need to look elsewhere to fill their defensive coordinator position.
