Hamilton Township, NJ

92.7 WOBM

NJ woman vanishes — authorities need your help

🔴 A young New Jersey woman has vanished and authorities are asking for your help. 🔴 Imani Glover of Morristown was last seen in NYC but has ties to several NJ cities. 🔴 Anyone with info is asked to contact Morristown Police and you can remain anonymous.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
CBS Philly

NJ man gets 55 years in slaying of co-worker on lunch break

PLAINSBORO, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in the stabbing death of a co-worker, authorities say was slain on her lunch break 3 1/2 years ago.Kenneth Saal, 33, of Lindenwold pleaded guilty last fall in Middlesex County to first-degree murder and other charges in the June 2019 death of 26-year-old Carolyn Byington in her Plainsboro apartment.Superior Court Judge Pedro Jimenez Jr. sentenced him last week to 45 years on murder and burglary charges and a consecutive 10-year sentence on conspiracy to commit murder...
LINDENWOLD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hamilton Man Dies After Being Struck by a Car in Ewing

EWING, NJ -- A Hamilton Township man has died after being struck by a motor vehicle at an Ewing intersection during the Wednesday evening commuting hours according to the Ewing Township Police Department (ETPD.) At approximately 5:48 p.m, Ewing police officers responded to a call that a pedestrian was involved in a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Pennington Road and Somerset Street. The victim, Michael Roche, 60, of Hamilton, whose identity was confirmed to TAPinto by ETPD, was struck by a single vehicle. ETPD says that the unidentified driver stopped the vehicle, remained at the scene, and is cooperating with the investigation.  Roche was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center for treatment but passed away from injuries sustained in the accident.  The crash is being investigated by Officer Stephen Arnold of the Ewing Police Department with the assistance of the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office Serious Collision Response Team (SCRT.)  Members of the public who may have witnessed the crash or have additional information should contact Detective Justin Quinlan at (606) 882-1313 ext. 7512 or via email at jquinlan@ewingnj.org. Information also can be confidentially reported to the ETPD tip line at (609) 882-7530 or via email to policetipline.org.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
Rock 104.1

5 Places in South Jersey That Pamper Your Dog

Anyone who has a 4-legged member in their family knows that there are times when our fur babies sometimes feel like they're just another kid in the family. As with our traditional kids, our pups get dirty and sometimes it's just easier letting someone else deal with the challenge of cleaning up our pups.
ABSECON, NJ
Bridget Mulroy

NJ's Four Most Wanted Fugitives

NJ's four most wanted fugitives.Photo by(@blackred/iStock) The following four individuals have made New Jersey’s Most-Wanted List. They all remain at large and the state needs help finding them. Of course, they could be anywhere in the world, but anyone with information is urged to contact the channels linked below. All four are considered armed and dangerous, by no means should anyone attempt apprehending these people on their own.
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
