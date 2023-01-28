ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
WECT

What happens to NFL champions gear pre-printed for the losing team?

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – Any time an NFL team goes to a championship game, products are created ahead of time for both teams in preparation to be sold immediately after it ends. But what happens to the gear of the team that ultimately loses the game?. The NFL is...

