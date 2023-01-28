Read full article on original website
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
WECT
What happens to NFL champions gear pre-printed for the losing team?
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – Any time an NFL team goes to a championship game, products are created ahead of time for both teams in preparation to be sold immediately after it ends. But what happens to the gear of the team that ultimately loses the game?. The NFL is...
WECT
Deputies clear New Hanover High School gym after fights break out in stands during basketball game
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputies had to clear Brogden Hall during a basketball game Tuesday night after a pair of fights broke out in the stands. A sheriff’s office spokesman says the fights broke out during the girls’ basketball game between New Hanover High...
Comments / 0