Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia and Union counties part of winter storm warning with potential one-fourth-inch icing
The weather forecast for the Magnolia area has been upgraded in severity to a winter storm warning. The National Weather Service in Shreveport on Tuesday afternoon added Columbia and Union counties to the winter storm warning area that will be in effect until noon Wednesday. Significant icing is expected. Additional...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, January 27, 2023
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during January 2023 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Donald Barge vs. Shirley Venard. January 2. Amy Mills vs. Brandon Mills. January 4. Married November 13, 2012 Plaintiff is restored...
magnoliareporter.com
Southern Airways Express gets four-year deal to serve El Dorado, Hot Springs, Harrison
Southern Airways Express has been selected to continue as the Essential Air Service provider to airports in El Dorado, Hot Springs and Harrison. Passengers will continue to enjoy round-trip commercial flights to Dallas and Memphis courtesy of Southern Airways Express, LLC, as the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) selected Southern to provide Essential Air Service (EAS) for a four-year term to expire on February 28, 2027.
This Arkansas City Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in the United States
Big cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago get all the attention when it comes to popular destinations, but some of the best small towns in America offer their own unique set of experiences.
magnoliareporter.com
Ice possible Monday night/Tuesday morning in Magnolia area
Areas of rain will increase by Monday evening across Southwest Arkansas, and may eventually change over to freezing rain across the northern and eastern sections of Southwest Arkansas late tonight. While temperatures are expected to climb back above freezing over this area by Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service in...
mysaline.com
Interfering and Battering in Monday’s Saline County Mugshots on 01312023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Benton 13-year-old hit-and-run laid to rest amid investigation
The casket is now closed but the investigation is still open into the death of a 13-year-old in Benton. Saturday, Family and friends remembered the teen's life.
Grant County sheriffs searching for missing 78-year-old man
Troopers with the Arkansas State Police and deputies with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office have activated a Silver Alert for a missing 78-year-old man.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas cattle prices surge as supply falls, demand holds steady
FRIENDSHIP, Ark. — If you ask James Mitchell about the bright side of the 2022 drought, he’ll tell you this: Better now than then. “I’d much rather be having the conversation about current prices than about what they were one or two years ago,” Mitchell said on Jan. 23, addressing about two dozen attendees at the year’s first livestock and forage production meeting, held in Friendship, Arkansas.
magnoliareporter.com
Drug Task Force says 61 people charged in regional drug sweep
The 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force has released a statement detailing a three-month regional narcotics investigation conducted in cooperation with local, state and federal agencies. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office previously announced the arrests of five county residents in connection with the operation. They are charged with a variety...
magnoliareporter.com
Smith Street murder suspect among three Columbia County jail escapees still at large
(Editor's Note: This article has been outdated by developing events but is retained in our database for historical reference.) Four prisoners, including one murder suspect, escaped Monday morning from the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia. One of the prisoners, Denickolas Maurice Brown, was captured late Monday morning,...
KTBS
All 4 Arkansas jail escapees captured; injured jailers recovering
MAGNOLIA, Ark. - The four escapees from an Arkansas jail have been captured, according to Columbia County Sheriff's Office officials. Rico Rose, 32, was the final inmate to be rounded up. He was re-arrested early Tuesday according to dispatch, though details of his capture haven't been released. He was being held for capital murder out of Magnolia, Ark.
magnoliareporter.com
Tom's Korner Store cited for alcohol sale to minor
A Magnolia retailer was cited this month by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board for selling alcoholic beverages to a minor. The ABC is a division of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. According to the ABC website posting on January 20, Tom's Korner Store at 3860 Hwy. 344 in...
arkadelphian.com
Sanders’ order delays broadband expansion in SW Arkansas
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders has issued a new executive order 23-14 which has delayed and may possibly eliminate broadband expansion in eight Arkansas counties including Clark, Columbia and Hot Spring counties where the lack of broadband access is an issue in many rural areas. In comments before the joint performance...
Police: Two men arrested in Benton, stolen items recovered
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Benton Police Department arrested two men early Sunday morning for multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance, as the men were stealing items with a U-Haul truck. According to a press release, officers responded to a call on East Maple just before 3:30...
Beaware! 4 Arkansas Imates Escape & Considered Armed & Dangerous
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office in Magnolia, Arkansas issued an alert this morning about four inmates escaping from the Columbia County Detention Facility. They are considered Armed and Dangerous. They are in vehicles not on foot so that means they could be anywhere. They are driving a gold Ford Escape with Arkansas plates AR 929 ZER and a white Toyota Corolla with Arkansas plates AEP 12K.
salineriverchronicle.com
Warren arrest report for January 23-30, 2023
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. James Atchinson / 604 Cherry St. / DOB 10-29-2000 / re. burglary on 1-23-23 Robert Anderson / 509 York St. / DOB 10-8-75...
Comments / 0