Sparkman, AR

magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, January 27, 2023

Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during January 2023 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Donald Barge vs. Shirley Venard. January 2. Amy Mills vs. Brandon Mills. January 4. Married November 13, 2012 Plaintiff is restored...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Southern Airways Express gets four-year deal to serve El Dorado, Hot Springs, Harrison

Southern Airways Express has been selected to continue as the Essential Air Service provider to airports in El Dorado, Hot Springs and Harrison. Passengers will continue to enjoy round-trip commercial flights to Dallas and Memphis courtesy of Southern Airways Express, LLC, as the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) selected Southern to provide Essential Air Service (EAS) for a four-year term to expire on February 28, 2027.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Ice possible Monday night/Tuesday morning in Magnolia area

Areas of rain will increase by Monday evening across Southwest Arkansas, and may eventually change over to freezing rain across the northern and eastern sections of Southwest Arkansas late tonight. While temperatures are expected to climb back above freezing over this area by Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service in...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas cattle prices surge as supply falls, demand holds steady

FRIENDSHIP, Ark. — If you ask James Mitchell about the bright side of the 2022 drought, he’ll tell you this: Better now than then. “I’d much rather be having the conversation about current prices than about what they were one or two years ago,” Mitchell said on Jan. 23, addressing about two dozen attendees at the year’s first livestock and forage production meeting, held in Friendship, Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Drug Task Force says 61 people charged in regional drug sweep

The 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force has released a statement detailing a three-month regional narcotics investigation conducted in cooperation with local, state and federal agencies. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office previously announced the arrests of five county residents in connection with the operation. They are charged with a variety...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
KTBS

All 4 Arkansas jail escapees captured; injured jailers recovering

MAGNOLIA, Ark. - The four escapees from an Arkansas jail have been captured, according to Columbia County Sheriff's Office officials. Rico Rose, 32, was the final inmate to be rounded up. He was re-arrested early Tuesday according to dispatch, though details of his capture haven't been released. He was being held for capital murder out of Magnolia, Ark.
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Tom's Korner Store cited for alcohol sale to minor

A Magnolia retailer was cited this month by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board for selling alcoholic beverages to a minor. The ABC is a division of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. According to the ABC website posting on January 20, Tom's Korner Store at 3860 Hwy. 344 in...
MAGNOLIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Sanders’ order delays broadband expansion in SW Arkansas

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders has issued a new executive order 23-14 which has delayed and may possibly eliminate broadband expansion in eight Arkansas counties including Clark, Columbia and Hot Spring counties where the lack of broadband access is an issue in many rural areas. In comments before the joint performance...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Police: Two men arrested in Benton, stolen items recovered

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Benton Police Department arrested two men early Sunday morning for multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance, as the men were stealing items with a U-Haul truck. According to a press release, officers responded to a call on East Maple just before 3:30...
BENTON, AR
Power 95.9

Beaware! 4 Arkansas Imates Escape & Considered Armed & Dangerous

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office in Magnolia, Arkansas issued an alert this morning about four inmates escaping from the Columbia County Detention Facility. They are considered Armed and Dangerous. They are in vehicles not on foot so that means they could be anywhere. They are driving a gold Ford Escape with Arkansas plates AR 929 ZER and a white Toyota Corolla with Arkansas plates AEP 12K.
MAGNOLIA, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Warren arrest report for January 23-30, 2023

The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. James Atchinson / 604 Cherry St. / DOB 10-29-2000 / re. burglary on 1-23-23 Robert Anderson / 509 York St. / DOB 10-8-75...
WARREN, AR

