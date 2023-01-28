The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys and girls basketball teams split a pair of River Valley Conference road contests Friday at Wilton. The Golden Hawk girls rolled to a 66-38 win. They left no doubt, racing out to a 20-10 lead after the first and put together a 17-8 run that spanned the entire second period, holding a 37-18 lead at the break. Mid-Prairie finished by outscoring the Beavers 29-20 after half. Mid-Prairie head coach Danny Hershberger joined the KCII Radio Coaches Corner Saturday to break down the win. “It was a key for us tonight to get out early and put some pressure on them. I thought we did a great job of executing our offense, we hit four threes in the first quarter. I thought our defensive effort was outstanding all night. We forced them into some tough shots, and held them to just one shot. Amara Jones was fantastic for us all night. She hit four threes. That senior leadership and stepping up. She got five or six steals on the defensive end. Nora Pennington had a really good night. She put up 12 points in the first half, hit a couple threes. Good decision-making by her tonight. Maya Nonnenmann hit a couple threes for us as well. It’s big for her to get that offense going. She was also one of our top rebounders tonight. I was proud of our team effort.”

WILTON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO