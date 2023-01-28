Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Spots in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
LWVJC to host Legislative Forum on Feb. 25Linda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
What to See and Do in Iowa CityEast Coast TravelerIowa City, IA
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State falls short 83-72 in Big Ten showdown versus No. 10 Iowa, snaps 19-game win streakThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
kciiradio.com
Sigourney-Keota Wrestling Takes Third at Conference Meet
Sigourney-Keota wrestling kept up what’s been a strong season by finishing third as a team at the South Iowa Cedar League Championships Saturday at Colfax-Mingo. All 10 SK wrestlers medaled, led by conference championships for senior Jack Clarahan and junior Reid Molyneux. Clarahan, ranked third in his weight class in Class 1A, was perfect on the day, pinning all three of his opponents at 170 pounds to improve to 32-2. Molyneux pinned his first opponent at 152 lbs before winning an 11-4 decision in the semifinals and picking up a pin in the final.
kciiradio.com
Golden Hawks Split With Tigers; Girls Celebrate Seniors With 10th Straight Win
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks hosted the Tipton Tigers in a River Valley Conference doubleheader Tuesday at Tim Grady Gymnasium in Wellman. The Golden Hawk girls were a 58-34 winner over the Tigers on their Senior Night. The Hawks had a slim 12-11 lead after the first and were up 26-19 at half, thanks to an 8-0 second period sprint. Mid-Prairie flipped a switch after half, forcing 18 second stanza Tipton turnovers and outscoring the Tigers 32-15 to runaway with the win. After the game, Golden Hawk seniors Amara Jones and Landry Pacha talked about what led to the victory. Pacha said, “We knew we could beat them down the court. They have two big girls inside, so it was a little challenging, but just having girls on the outside to pass it out to when I got trapped is helpful. I love this group. They are all so amazing and it’s been such an honor to play with them. We all bring such a good energy to each other.”
kciiradio.com
Three Thirds Headline Hawk’s Day at RVC Championship Meet
Hundreds of competitors flooded the mat at West Branch High School Saturday for the annual River Valley Conference championship wrestling meet. The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks finished 10th of 14 schools with 69 points. Wilton won the team championship with 291 points, more than doubling second place Monticello. Mid-Prairie had a trio of seniors finish in third place to lead the way. Mose Yoder at 113lbs, Kaden Meader at 170lbs and Terry Bordenave at 195lbs all took third. After the meet, head coach Randy Billups talked about their performance. “That’s probably where they are at. Terry (Bordenave) lost to the Monticello kid. Mose (Yoder) probably ended up where he was seeded at. The Monticello kid that beat him is pretty tough. Kaden (Meader) wrestled strong. I was happy with their performances.”
kciiradio.com
Mid-Prairie Girls, Washington Boys Claim Hoops Rivalry Wins
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk girls and Washington Demon boys came away with wins in last night’s rivalry basketball battles. The girls’ game started out as a back-and-forth shootout, with each team hitting four three-point field goals and Mid-Prairie leading Washington 16-15. But the Golden Hawk defense would step up the rest of the way, stretching their advantage to 10 points at halftime. Holding the Demons down in the second half and hitting eight three-pointers as a team earned Mid-Prairie a 55-40 victory and a ninth straight win. Hawks head coach Danny Hershberger told KCII Sports his team got there thanks to a group effort that’s becoming a habit.
kciiradio.com
Hawks Tangle With Tigers in Tuesday Twin-bill
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys and girls basketball teams entertain the Tipton Tigers Tuesday at Tim Grady Gymnasium in Wellman for a River Valley Conference doubleheader. The Golden Hawk girls are 14-5, 8-2 in the RVC, winners of nine straight and 12 of their last 13 after a 55-40 rivalry win over Washington Monday. This year, Mid-Prairie is scoring 54 points per game and giving up 42, shooting 37% from the floor, 28% from three and 61% at the line with 35 boards, 12 assists, 13 steals and 16 turnovers. Individually, Landry Pacha and Amara Jones are each scoring 10 per game with Pacha pulling in eight boards and Jones dishing out five assists and grabbing four steals to lead the way.
kciiradio.com
Golden Hawks Get Split at Wilton; Girl’s Streak Grows to Eight Straight
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys and girls basketball teams split a pair of River Valley Conference road contests Friday at Wilton. The Golden Hawk girls rolled to a 66-38 win. They left no doubt, racing out to a 20-10 lead after the first and put together a 17-8 run that spanned the entire second period, holding a 37-18 lead at the break. Mid-Prairie finished by outscoring the Beavers 29-20 after half. Mid-Prairie head coach Danny Hershberger joined the KCII Radio Coaches Corner Saturday to break down the win. “It was a key for us tonight to get out early and put some pressure on them. I thought we did a great job of executing our offense, we hit four threes in the first quarter. I thought our defensive effort was outstanding all night. We forced them into some tough shots, and held them to just one shot. Amara Jones was fantastic for us all night. She hit four threes. That senior leadership and stepping up. She got five or six steals on the defensive end. Nora Pennington had a really good night. She put up 12 points in the first half, hit a couple threes. Good decision-making by her tonight. Maya Nonnenmann hit a couple threes for us as well. It’s big for her to get that offense going. She was also one of our top rebounders tonight. I was proud of our team effort.”
kciiradio.com
Ten Columbus Students To Compete At State Large Group
Columbus High School will be sending ten students to the Iowa High School Speech Association’s State Large Group Contest this Saturday. The group earned the trip to state after receiving a Division 1 rating for their Reader’s Theatre performance at the District Contest in Keota on Saturday, January 21.
kciiradio.com
Sigourney Hoops Beats Belle Plaine
The Sigourney Savages picked up a sweep of a conference basketball rival Friday night, taking both games against Belle Plaine. The Sigourney girls put up a terrific defensive effort in a 52-4 victory, including a first-half shutout of Belle Plaine. On offense, junior Carly Goodwin hit a pair of three-pointers and scored a game-high 13 points. Senior Zoe Webb added 10 points, five rebounds and three steals to lead the Savages to a fifth straight win, taking their record to 8-7 in the South Iowa Cedar League and 13-7 overall.
kciiradio.com
Art Domestique to hold “A Touch of Iowa” show
Art Domestique in Washington is beginning its next show, titled “A Touch of Iowa,” on February first. The display will be available to view through March 15th. This is a themed show that was created by the Art Domestique gallery members. There will be an artist’s reception on Friday, February 10th, from 5:30 to 7:30 PM, and the public is encouraged to come out and view the art and speak with the artists.
kciiradio.com
Keota Names Three Finalists For Superintendent/Principal Position
Three finalists have been named for the Keota Superintendent and High School Principal position. On Thursday, January 26, the school board announced that Lisa Brenneman, Frederick Matlage, and Dr. Michael Volk were selected for final interviews. Brenneman is currently an online learning specialist in the Iowa City Community School District....
kciiradio.com
Washington Parent Teacher Conferences Coming Up
Lincoln Elementary School in Washington will have parent-teacher conferences on Thursday, February 2nd, and Tuesday, February 7th, from 3:45 to 7:15 PM at Lincoln Elementary School. The Washington High School will have parent-teacher conferences on Wednesday, February 8th, from 3:45 to 7:15 PM at the High School. You can find a full calendar of events for the Washington Community School District with the link in this news story at KCIIradio.com.
kciiradio.com
Family Connection Joins Washington, Henry Counties
Following their closure in Washington County, the Family Connection program in Henry County has expanded to serve both communities. Supporting approximately 50 families in southeast Iowa, Family Connection is funded by the Early Childhood Iowa grant, as well as donations. The program serves families from pregnancy, until the child is around five years old.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Ed Kordick
On today’s program, we are talking with former Iowa Farm Bureau Associate Ed Kordick about the upcoming joint workshop between the Iowa Farm Bureau and the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, “Managing 2023 Farm Margins” for the farmers of Washington County.
kciiradio.com
Carol Fern Flickenger
Funeral services for 100-year-old Carol Fern Flickenger of Washington will be at 2p.m. Saturday, February 4th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Calling hours will begin at noon Saturday, February 4th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home with family present to receive friends from 1-2p.m. Interment will take place at the Fern Cliff Church in rural Wayland. Memorials have been established for Fern Cliff Church.
kciiradio.com
Kirkwood Seeking Interview Volunteers
Kirkwood Workplace Learning Connection will be conducting spring Mock Interviews for Washington County high schools, and they need interviewers. This is a great opportunity for area high school students to practice their soft skills, build confidence, and get some tips before their next or, in many cases, their first “real” interview. Interviews will be in-person at the high schools and will be 15 minutes for each student. You will interview 5-6 students in total. Kirkwood will provide a list of questions you can ask and an evaluation form to fill out for each student. Spring opportunities include Washington High School’s 10th-grade class on March 7th from 9-11 AM, with ten more interviewers needed. If you are interested in volunteering, you can find more information with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
kciiradio.com
Keota Nurse Seeks Heart-Safe Designation For Schools
Cathy Thalken is a former intensive care nurse who is now serving Keota Community Schools. This past December, she launched a project to enhance the cardiac care within the buildings. Through a program called Project ADAM, Thalken is working with the University of Iowa Cardiology Department as well as faculty...
kciiradio.com
Washington Soil and Water Conservation Meeting Preview
The Washington Soil & Water Conservation District will hold a meeting on Thursday, February 2nd, at 6:30 p.m. at the USDA office at 1621 E Washington St in Washington. The tentative agenda items for the meeting include bills for payment, cost-share payments, and cover crop applications, modifications, and payments. The meeting is open to the public.
kciiradio.com
Washington Public Library Sticks and Strings Fiber Arts February
The Washington Public Library is holding its Sticks and Strings event for Fiber Arts February on Friday, February 10th. This will be a different kind of sticks and strings meeting than the usual monthly meeting. Washington Public Library Assistant Director LeAnn Kunz explains, “We are going to be making pot holders. Kind of the old-fashioned pot holder looms that maybe you used as a kid. We’re going to have looms available, the loops available, all the stuff that you will need to make a pot holder.” The Sticks and Strings group will meet at noon on February 10th to work on and complete their projects. You can find a link with the full Washington Public Library event calendar with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
kciiradio.com
Phyllis Ann Graber
Funeral services for 92-year-old Phyllis Ann Graber of Wayland will be Wednesday, February 1st at 10a.m. at Fern Cliff Evangelical Free Church. Burial will follow at Fern Cliff Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on the Beatty-Peterseim Facebook page and YouTube channel.Visitation will begin at noon Tuesday, January 31st at the church, with family receiving friends from 5-7p.m. Memorials have been designated to Fern Cliff Evangelical Free Church Missions.
kciiradio.com
WCHC Participates in Wear Red Day Feb 3rd
The Washington County Hospital and Clinics staff will be wearing red on February 3rd for National Wear Red Day, a chance to show support for those in the fight against cardiovascular disease, the No. 1 cause of death in America, according to the American Heart Association. February is American Heart Month, and by wearing red on February 3rd, people are raising awareness of how big of an issue that heart disease really is. According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. and is largely preventable with proper diet and exercise. To find out more information about cardiovascular disease and prevention, you can find a link with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
Comments / 0