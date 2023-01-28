Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Winfield-Mount Union Girls Still Unbeaten, Boys Beat Highland
The Winfield-Mount Union Wolves kept a strong basketball season rolling by winning both games in a conference doubleheader with the Highland Huskies last night. The WMU boys turned a 14-9 lead at the end of the first quarter into a 19-point advantage at halftime. The Wolves didn’t slow down from there, outscoring Highland 23-4 in the third quarter and going on to defeat the Huskies 71-29.
Sigourney-Keota Wrestling Takes Third at Conference Meet
Sigourney-Keota wrestling kept up what’s been a strong season by finishing third as a team at the South Iowa Cedar League Championships Saturday at Colfax-Mingo. All 10 SK wrestlers medaled, led by conference championships for senior Jack Clarahan and junior Reid Molyneux. Clarahan, ranked third in his weight class in Class 1A, was perfect on the day, pinning all three of his opponents at 170 pounds to improve to 32-2. Molyneux pinned his first opponent at 152 lbs before winning an 11-4 decision in the semifinals and picking up a pin in the final.
Columbus, Highland, WACO Wrestle at Super Conference Meet
This year’s Southeast Iowa Super Conference Wrestling Championships took place in New London Saturday, and the Columbus Wildcats came away as a big winner. Columbus finished runner-up to Burlington Notre Dame in the team standings thanks to 12 of their 13 wrestlers earning a medal. Leading the way was...
Three Thirds Headline Hawk’s Day at RVC Championship Meet
Hundreds of competitors flooded the mat at West Branch High School Saturday for the annual River Valley Conference championship wrestling meet. The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks finished 10th of 14 schools with 69 points. Wilton won the team championship with 291 points, more than doubling second place Monticello. Mid-Prairie had a trio of seniors finish in third place to lead the way. Mose Yoder at 113lbs, Kaden Meader at 170lbs and Terry Bordenave at 195lbs all took third. After the meet, head coach Randy Billups talked about their performance. “That’s probably where they are at. Terry (Bordenave) lost to the Monticello kid. Mose (Yoder) probably ended up where he was seeded at. The Monticello kid that beat him is pretty tough. Kaden (Meader) wrestled strong. I was happy with their performances.”
Hawks Tangle With Tigers in Tuesday Twin-bill
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys and girls basketball teams entertain the Tipton Tigers Tuesday at Tim Grady Gymnasium in Wellman for a River Valley Conference doubleheader. The Golden Hawk girls are 14-5, 8-2 in the RVC, winners of nine straight and 12 of their last 13 after a 55-40 rivalry win over Washington Monday. This year, Mid-Prairie is scoring 54 points per game and giving up 42, shooting 37% from the floor, 28% from three and 61% at the line with 35 boards, 12 assists, 13 steals and 16 turnovers. Individually, Landry Pacha and Amara Jones are each scoring 10 per game with Pacha pulling in eight boards and Jones dishing out five assists and grabbing four steals to lead the way.
Golden Hawks Get Split at Wilton; Girl’s Streak Grows to Eight Straight
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys and girls basketball teams split a pair of River Valley Conference road contests Friday at Wilton. The Golden Hawk girls rolled to a 66-38 win. They left no doubt, racing out to a 20-10 lead after the first and put together a 17-8 run that spanned the entire second period, holding a 37-18 lead at the break. Mid-Prairie finished by outscoring the Beavers 29-20 after half. Mid-Prairie head coach Danny Hershberger joined the KCII Radio Coaches Corner Saturday to break down the win. “It was a key for us tonight to get out early and put some pressure on them. I thought we did a great job of executing our offense, we hit four threes in the first quarter. I thought our defensive effort was outstanding all night. We forced them into some tough shots, and held them to just one shot. Amara Jones was fantastic for us all night. She hit four threes. That senior leadership and stepping up. She got five or six steals on the defensive end. Nora Pennington had a really good night. She put up 12 points in the first half, hit a couple threes. Good decision-making by her tonight. Maya Nonnenmann hit a couple threes for us as well. It’s big for her to get that offense going. She was also one of our top rebounders tonight. I was proud of our team effort.”
Washington vs Mid-Prairie In Historic Hoops Rivalry on KCII
An annual high school basketball rivalry will be renewed tonight in Wellman, as the Washington Demons will face the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks in a doubleheader you can hear on KCII. The evening starts with the girls’ game, which has been won by Mid-Prairie in seven of the last eight meetings. Washington comes into this season’s matchup with a 7-9 record, but a win Friday night over Burlington snapped a 6-game losing streak. Demons head coach Shannon Rugg tells KCII Sports that, over the last week, his star players started to play like it once more.
Highland Girls’ Hoops Locks Down Wapello
The Highland Huskies picked up a conference girls’ basketball win Friday night, knocking off Wapello 51-21. Highland’s 10-5 lead in the first quarter would only continue to grow, as a stingy defensive effort held Wapello to only two points in the second quarter and four in the fourth. As a result, the Huskies increased their lead to 16 points at halftime and never slowed down.
Sigourney Hoops Beats Belle Plaine
The Sigourney Savages picked up a sweep of a conference basketball rival Friday night, taking both games against Belle Plaine. The Sigourney girls put up a terrific defensive effort in a 52-4 victory, including a first-half shutout of Belle Plaine. On offense, junior Carly Goodwin hit a pair of three-pointers and scored a game-high 13 points. Senior Zoe Webb added 10 points, five rebounds and three steals to lead the Savages to a fifth straight win, taking their record to 8-7 in the South Iowa Cedar League and 13-7 overall.
Keota Names Three Finalists For Superintendent/Principal Position
Three finalists have been named for the Keota Superintendent and High School Principal position. On Thursday, January 26, the school board announced that Lisa Brenneman, Frederick Matlage, and Dr. Michael Volk were selected for final interviews. Brenneman is currently an online learning specialist in the Iowa City Community School District....
Art Domestique to hold “A Touch of Iowa” show
Art Domestique in Washington is beginning its next show, titled “A Touch of Iowa,” on February first. The display will be available to view through March 15th. This is a themed show that was created by the Art Domestique gallery members. There will be an artist’s reception on Friday, February 10th, from 5:30 to 7:30 PM, and the public is encouraged to come out and view the art and speak with the artists.
Maridee Woods
Funeral services for 88-year-old Maridee Woods of Washington will be held at 11a.m. Wednesday, February 1st at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Services will be livestreamed on the Jones Eden Funeral Home Facebook page. Calling hours begin at 2p.m. Tuesday, January 31st at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington with family present from 5-7p.m. Private family interment will take place at Oregon Township Cemetery in Ainsworth. Memorials have been established for Parkview Home in Wayland.
Family Connection Joins Washington, Henry Counties
Following their closure in Washington County, the Family Connection program in Henry County has expanded to serve both communities. Supporting approximately 50 families in southeast Iowa, Family Connection is funded by the Early Childhood Iowa grant, as well as donations. The program serves families from pregnancy, until the child is around five years old.
Halcyon House Washington Page with Ed Kordick
On today’s program, we are talking with former Iowa Farm Bureau Associate Ed Kordick about the upcoming joint workshop between the Iowa Farm Bureau and the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, “Managing 2023 Farm Margins” for the farmers of Washington County.
Carol Fern Flickenger
Funeral services for 100-year-old Carol Fern Flickenger of Washington will be at 2p.m. Saturday, February 4th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Calling hours will begin at noon Saturday, February 4th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home with family present to receive friends from 1-2p.m. Interment will take place at the Fern Cliff Church in rural Wayland. Memorials have been established for Fern Cliff Church.
Kirkwood Seeking Interview Volunteers
Kirkwood Workplace Learning Connection will be conducting spring Mock Interviews for Washington County high schools, and they need interviewers. This is a great opportunity for area high school students to practice their soft skills, build confidence, and get some tips before their next or, in many cases, their first “real” interview. Interviews will be in-person at the high schools and will be 15 minutes for each student. You will interview 5-6 students in total. Kirkwood will provide a list of questions you can ask and an evaluation form to fill out for each student. Spring opportunities include Washington High School’s 10th-grade class on March 7th from 9-11 AM, with ten more interviewers needed. If you are interested in volunteering, you can find more information with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
Delay In Fairfield Murder Trial Denied
The trial for 17-year-old Willard Noble Chaiden Miller will remain as scheduled for March 20, 2023. This comes after a request for a continuance was denied by District Court Judge, Shawn Showers, during a virtual hearing on January 27. Miller is one of two Fairfield teens accused of murdering teacher...
Phyllis Ann Graber
Funeral services for 92-year-old Phyllis Ann Graber of Wayland will be Wednesday, February 1st at 10a.m. at Fern Cliff Evangelical Free Church. Burial will follow at Fern Cliff Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on the Beatty-Peterseim Facebook page and YouTube channel.Visitation will begin at noon Tuesday, January 31st at the church, with family receiving friends from 5-7p.m. Memorials have been designated to Fern Cliff Evangelical Free Church Missions.
Washington Soil and Water Conservation Meeting Preview
The Washington Soil & Water Conservation District will hold a meeting on Thursday, February 2nd, at 6:30 p.m. at the USDA office at 1621 E Washington St in Washington. The tentative agenda items for the meeting include bills for payment, cost-share payments, and cover crop applications, modifications, and payments. The meeting is open to the public.
Keota Nurse Seeks Heart-Safe Designation For Schools
Cathy Thalken is a former intensive care nurse who is now serving Keota Community Schools. This past December, she launched a project to enhance the cardiac care within the buildings. Through a program called Project ADAM, Thalken is working with the University of Iowa Cardiology Department as well as faculty...
