Suspects in murder of missing Atlanta woman to appear before judge

ATLANTA - Two suspects accused being involved in the murder of a 24-year-old Atlanta woman and the disposal of her body are set to face a judge Wednesday morning. It's been seven months since Allahnia Lenior was last seen at the 1660 Peachtree Apartments in Midtown. Police have still not located her body.
Police release mugshots of suspects in attack on Kennesaw State student

KENNESAW, Ga. - Investigators say tips from the public helped them arrest two suspects charged with a possibly racially-motivated attack on a Kennesaw State Student. Kennesaw police said the attack happened at around midnight on Sunday at the West 22 apartment complex on Cherokee Street. It's about two miles north of the Kennesaw State University campus.
Man stabbed in Griffin dies from injuries, police say

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A man is dead after he was stabbed Tuesday morning in Griffin, according to the Griffin Police Department. Police found the 47-year-old after they were called to the 100 block of W Tinsley Street. They said officers were initially called to the area for a “domestic related call,” and later found the man with a stab wound.
Man on the run after stabbing ex's new boyfriend, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a man accused of violently attacking his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend at a home early Monday morning. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say they were called to the 3100 block of Reeves Circle NW at around 2:45 a.m. Monday. According to investigators, the...
Atlanta police locate 12-year-old boy who was reported missing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that 12-year-old Jamari Allen was found in good health. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in Atlanta. Officials from the Atlanta...
