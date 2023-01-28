CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are hoping someone can help them find a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday morning. Authorities say 13-year-old Janiyah Willis left her home on the 7000th block of Conkle Road in Jonesboro at around 11:15 a.m. without permission. That was the last time anyone heard from her.

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO