Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
Hearing Coyotes Howling at the Moon? Take Precautions Now to Protect Your Fur Babies from Georgia's Song DogsDeanLandGeorgia State
Forsyth County library exhibit highlights Jewish history in AtlantaJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote SeasonDeanLandMarietta, GA
The White Chip - a story of a sobriety journey (why you should see it)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com
Bar fight leads to shots fired, 1 taken into custody in northeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is in the hospital after a big fight outside of a bar overnight in northeast Atlanta. Police say someone was jumped by at least three men outside of Blu Lagoon in the 2200 block of Cheshire Bridge Road NE. Investigators say the...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspects in murder of missing Atlanta woman to appear before judge
ATLANTA - Two suspects accused being involved in the murder of a 24-year-old Atlanta woman and the disposal of her body are set to face a judge Wednesday morning. It's been seven months since Allahnia Lenior was last seen at the 1660 Peachtree Apartments in Midtown. Police have still not located her body.
2 men injured in Cobb shooting, police say
Two people have been injured in a shooting in Cobb County Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
GBI: MARTA officer recovering after shooting ex-boyfriend following attack
The GBI is investigating after a MARTA sergeant was hospitalized Monday night following an argument with her ex-boyfriend that turned violent and resulted in her shooting him as he attacked her, according to authorities.
fox5atlanta.com
13-year-old Clayton County girl missing after leaving Jonesboro home, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are hoping someone can help them find a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday morning. Authorities say 13-year-old Janiyah Willis left her home on the 7000th block of Conkle Road in Jonesboro at around 11:15 a.m. without permission. That was the last time anyone heard from her.
MARTA officer shoots ex-boyfriend after he beat her up while she was on duty
The incident happened at the Five Points MARTA station Monday night
Woman injured in shooting at DeKalb County shopping plaza, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was hurt overnight in a shooting at a DeKalb County shopping plaza, according to police. At this time, there is very little additional information. However, 11Alive has learned that the female victim was shot on Memorial Drive at Rockbridge Road, which is the...
fox5atlanta.com
MARTA police sergeant shoots ex-boyfriend during fight while on duty, officials say
ATLANTA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting between a MARTA police sergeant and her ex-boyfriend. Police say the officer got into a fight with her boyfriend, and he attacked her near the Five Points MARTA station Monday night. The officer, who has...
fox5atlanta.com
Police release mugshots of suspects in attack on Kennesaw State student
KENNESAW, Ga. - Investigators say tips from the public helped them arrest two suspects charged with a possibly racially-motivated attack on a Kennesaw State Student. Kennesaw police said the attack happened at around midnight on Sunday at the West 22 apartment complex on Cherokee Street. It's about two miles north of the Kennesaw State University campus.
fox5atlanta.com
Peachtree City Police K-9 sniffs out hiding suspect, helps make arrest
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Peachtree City Police says one of its K-9 officers spotted a suspect wanted for vehicle break-ins at a fitness center in Fayette County. Officials say the Cadillac ATS refused to pull over before turning onto a road that dead ends into a wedding and event venue.
APD: Video released of suspect in shooting that left man dead in front of downtown ATL restaurant
The Atlanta Police Department has released photos and surveillance video of a man connected to a deadly shooting that happened downtown last Friday morning.
Man stabbed in Griffin dies from injuries, police say
GRIFFIN, Ga. — A man is dead after he was stabbed Tuesday morning in Griffin, according to the Griffin Police Department. Police found the 47-year-old after they were called to the 100 block of W Tinsley Street. They said officers were initially called to the area for a “domestic related call,” and later found the man with a stab wound.
Tactical unit used in Memphis police beating similar to unit previously used in Atlanta
ATLANTA — More details are coming out linking the Memphis police chief to the city of Atlanta. The west Tennessee police chief, Cerelyn "CJ" Davis, worked with APD during the time a taskforce similar to the one used in Tyre Nichols traffic stop was implemented here. “When I heard...
Woman stabbed during argument with another woman in Atlanta
A woman is recovering after being stabbed during an argument in Atlanta.
Deputies offer $2K reward for information about deadly Covington hit-and-run
COVINGTON, Ga. — A $2,000 reward is being offered for information about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Monday night in Covington, according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office. Deputies are handling a case where a pedestrian was hit on Highway 36. The person who was hit was pronounced dead...
fox5atlanta.com
Man on the run after stabbing ex's new boyfriend, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a man accused of violently attacking his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend at a home early Monday morning. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say they were called to the 3100 block of Reeves Circle NW at around 2:45 a.m. Monday. According to investigators, the...
Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on Newton County highway
A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on a Newton County highway Monday evening, authorities said....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police locate 12-year-old boy who was reported missing
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that 12-year-old Jamari Allen was found in good health. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in Atlanta. Officials from the Atlanta...
fox5atlanta.com
Mom of 22-year-old found shot to death in DeKalb park: ‘He could have been saved’
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The mother of a man who was shot and killed in a DeKalb County park says although the suspected shooter has been arrested, she’s angry. Twenty-two year-old Devalon Davis’ mom Quincie Lee visited Shoal Creek Park Monday afternoon for the first time since his life was ended there.
Cops: Boyfriend shoots, kills girlfriend in SW Atlanta
A man, initially believed to have been playing with a gun when it went off and killed his girlfriend, has been accused of intentionally pulling the trigger, according to court documents.
