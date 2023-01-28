ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

2 KCK men suffer suspected serious injuries in wrong-way collision on I-670

By Jack Anstine
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13uLDx_0kUTzcrp00

Two Kansas City, Kansas, men suffered suspected serious injuries in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 670 in KCK.

At around 4:15 a.m. Friday, a 2010 Ford Flex was traveling east in the westbound lanes of I-670, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Around .25 miles east of 7th Street, the Flex struck a 2004 Ford F150 head-on, KHP says.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to area hospitals in suspected serious condition.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Awesome 92.3

Odessa Children Injured in I-70 Crash

Two kids from Odessa were injured in a three-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2003 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by 30-year-old Tiffany R. Evans of Odessa, was on I-70 at the 28-mile-marker around 2 p.m., and was passing another vehicle, when the vehicle she was passing made an unsafe lane change and struck the rear of the Trailblazer. The Trailblazer began sliding on the roadway, traveled off the right side, struck a guardrail, returned to the roadway, at which time a westbound 2020 Toyota Highlander, driven by 61-year-old James Tanner of Manassas Va., struck the rear of the Trailblazer, which then traveled across the westbound lanes and off the left side and came to rest in the median.
ODESSA, MO
WIBW

Westwood woman hospitalized after vehicle rolls over KC interstate guardrail

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Westwood is in the hospital after the vehicle she was driving rolled over a guardrail along a Kansas City interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, emergency crews were called to the area of southbound I-635 and Orville Ave. with reports of a single-vehicle rollover crash.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Attempted burglary turns into homicide investigation for KCK police

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a homicide that took place during an attempted burglary. Shortly after midnight on Jan. 22, 2023, a resident called KCKPD dispatch to report intruders at their home. During that conversation, police say the homeowner reported...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Missing, endangered North KC teen found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teenage girl was considered missing and endangered. Lily Launer, 14, was last seen leaving school on Monday, Jan. 30, at 3 p.m. near the Barry Road and Congress area. On Tuesday morning, the police department said she had been located and is safe.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KCPD finds 20-year-old shot to death in a vehicle overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred overnight Sunday in Kansas City. Just before one a.m., officers were alerted to the sound of gunfire in the area of Meyer Blvd. and Swope Pkwy. Upon arrival, KCPD began canvassing the area...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy