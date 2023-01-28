2 KCK men suffer suspected serious injuries in wrong-way collision on I-670

Two Kansas City, Kansas, men suffered suspected serious injuries in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 670 in KCK.

At around 4:15 a.m. Friday, a 2010 Ford Flex was traveling east in the westbound lanes of I-670, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Around .25 miles east of 7th Street, the Flex struck a 2004 Ford F150 head-on, KHP says.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to area hospitals in suspected serious condition.