Lubbock, TX

KCBD

First Alert Weather Day; Winter storm slowly approaches

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the winter storm develops today we are expecting freezing rain, snow, and ice. Travel conditions will become hazardous. This morning’s temperatures will be in the upper 10s, with wind chills in the single digits. There’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the central...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

First Alert Weather Day today, tomorrow, more freezing rain to come

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. this morning. Very light freezing drizzle and snow are expected with light ice accumulation possible. Temperatures will be in the upper 10s for the majority of the morning, with wind chills in the single digits. Another...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

First Alert Weather Day: More hazardous weather ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Light freezing drizzle and snow resulted in hazardous conditions on many roads, parking lots, and walkways this morning. While the precipitation is expected to wane this afternoon, well-below freezing temperatures may keep some patchy ice around. Today otherwise will be cloudy and very cold. The only...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Quiet weather Sunday, active weather next week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cold night for us on Saturday, and there are even cooler nights ahead in the coming days. Overnight temperatures in the mid-20s Saturday night, with mostly clear skies then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Southwest winds will be around 10 mph, eventually coming from the northwest, as a cold front comes through after midnight with gusts around 20 mph.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock and the South Plains Brace For Ice Storm

Last week it was snow, this week another form of wintery precipitation is headed towards Lubbock and the surrounding areas. According to KAMC, Lubbock and the South Plains into the Rolling Plains are under the threat of ice accumulation instead of snow like we experienced last week. Cold temperatures will accompany the winter weather much of the week.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winter weather seems to be shaping up as we approach the start of the work week. Now that the front has passed, we’ll see several days of lighter breezes and much cooler temperatures. Today, highs range from 60 down in Lovington and Hobbs to 36 in Childress. Here in Lubbock, we only expect to get to 44, with partial clouds. Overnight, temps drop into the teens and low 20s.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Winter weather set to begin Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As we move into the weekend it will be warm, but just for one day. Saturday will be breezy, mostly sunny, and warm with highs in the 50s and 60s over the South Plains. However, early Sunday morning a strong cold front will move into the region and keep afternoon temperatures in the 30s and 40s, except for the southwest communities where some 50s may hold on through the day.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Salvation Army activates Cold Patrol, Cold Cot mode

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Salvation Army of Lubbock is stepping up once again as sub-freezing temperatures are expected over most of the week. Erica Hitt, Director of Social Services at the shelter says it is officially in “cold cot” mode. Meaning the shelter will go above normal capacity to house as many people as possible during this cold snap.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Ice accumulations prompt school delays, closures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As drizzle falls throughout the South Plains Monday morning, area schools are reporting delays and some closures. Authorities have also closed off a major portion of the Marsha Sharp Freeway, from Interstate 27 to Avenue Q.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Area Delays and Cancelations For Jan. 31 Freezing Weather

January 31 is a cold one as there is freezing precipitation in the air making visibility when driving difficult. Due to those weather conditions schools, government offices, and businesses in and around the Lubbock area have delayed their start times, canceled, or are starting on time this morning. A complete list of those area delays and cancelation can be found below:
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

MSF closed again Monday afternoon from University to I-27

LUBBOCK, Texas — Due to a traffic incident along with icy conditions, the Marsha Sharp Freeway will be closed for eastbound traffic from University Ave to Interstate 27, an LBKAlert said. Drivers were told to “seek alternate routes of travel.” Multiple crashes were still being reported by noon....
LUBBOCK, TX

