LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As we move into the weekend it will be warm, but just for one day. Saturday will be breezy, mostly sunny, and warm with highs in the 50s and 60s over the South Plains. However, early Sunday morning a strong cold front will move into the region and keep afternoon temperatures in the 30s and 40s, except for the southwest communities where some 50s may hold on through the day.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO