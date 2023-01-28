Read full article on original website
KCBD
First Alert Weather Day; Winter storm slowly approaches
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the winter storm develops today we are expecting freezing rain, snow, and ice. Travel conditions will become hazardous. This morning’s temperatures will be in the upper 10s, with wind chills in the single digits. There’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the central...
KCBD
First Alert Weather Day today, tomorrow, more freezing rain to come
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. this morning. Very light freezing drizzle and snow are expected with light ice accumulation possible. Temperatures will be in the upper 10s for the majority of the morning, with wind chills in the single digits. Another...
KCBD
First Alert Weather Day: More hazardous weather ahead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Light freezing drizzle and snow resulted in hazardous conditions on many roads, parking lots, and walkways this morning. While the precipitation is expected to wane this afternoon, well-below freezing temperatures may keep some patchy ice around. Today otherwise will be cloudy and very cold. The only...
KCBD
Quiet weather Sunday, active weather next week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cold night for us on Saturday, and there are even cooler nights ahead in the coming days. Overnight temperatures in the mid-20s Saturday night, with mostly clear skies then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Southwest winds will be around 10 mph, eventually coming from the northwest, as a cold front comes through after midnight with gusts around 20 mph.
everythinglubbock.com
More wintry precipitation expected through Thursday, along with icing concerns
LUBBOCK, Texas — More wintry precipitation is expected across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains through Thursday. Unlike last week’s winter weather event, the threat this week comes in the form of ice accumulation and less on snowfall accumulation. Tuesday PM – Thursday AM:. The National...
KCBD
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: South Plains under Winter Weather Advisory starting Monday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’ve declared Monday and Tuesday to be First Alert Weather Days with a Winter Weather Advisory issued for the central and eastern South Plains for Monday morning. A second surge of cold arctic air will move into the region late Sunday night that will help...
Lubbock and the South Plains Brace For Ice Storm
Last week it was snow, this week another form of wintery precipitation is headed towards Lubbock and the surrounding areas. According to KAMC, Lubbock and the South Plains into the Rolling Plains are under the threat of ice accumulation instead of snow like we experienced last week. Cold temperatures will accompany the winter weather much of the week.
KCBD
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winter weather seems to be shaping up as we approach the start of the work week. Now that the front has passed, we’ll see several days of lighter breezes and much cooler temperatures. Today, highs range from 60 down in Lovington and Hobbs to 36 in Childress. Here in Lubbock, we only expect to get to 44, with partial clouds. Overnight, temps drop into the teens and low 20s.
KCBD
Winter weather set to begin Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As we move into the weekend it will be warm, but just for one day. Saturday will be breezy, mostly sunny, and warm with highs in the 50s and 60s over the South Plains. However, early Sunday morning a strong cold front will move into the region and keep afternoon temperatures in the 30s and 40s, except for the southwest communities where some 50s may hold on through the day.
KCBD
Salvation Army activates Cold Patrol, Cold Cot mode
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Salvation Army of Lubbock is stepping up once again as sub-freezing temperatures are expected over most of the week. Erica Hitt, Director of Social Services at the shelter says it is officially in “cold cot” mode. Meaning the shelter will go above normal capacity to house as many people as possible during this cold snap.
KCBD
Ice accumulations prompt school delays, closures
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As drizzle falls throughout the South Plains Monday morning, area schools are reporting delays and some closures. Authorities have also closed off a major portion of the Marsha Sharp Freeway, from Interstate 27 to Avenue Q.
Forget Hurricanes and Tornados: This is Texas’ Biggest Fear
Texans can handle quite a bit. We tough out hurricanes, squash deadly critters, and even chase tornados. However, the moment a winter storm sneaks its way in, all bets are off. When it comes to other forms of weather, we are built to handle them. But winter weather is a...
Lubbock Area Delays and Cancelations For Jan. 31 Freezing Weather
January 31 is a cold one as there is freezing precipitation in the air making visibility when driving difficult. Due to those weather conditions schools, government offices, and businesses in and around the Lubbock area have delayed their start times, canceled, or are starting on time this morning. A complete list of those area delays and cancelation can be found below:
KCBD
‘Not an easy decision:’ Lubbock ISD explains process for canceling or delaying school for bad weather
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With another First Alert Weather Day in the forecast because of icy conditions, a number of smaller school districts in outlying counties have already made the decision to delay or cancel classes Tuesday. The larger districts in and around Lubbock are expected to make that call early in the morning.
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: Icy road conditions prompt school delays, closures
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Schools delaying start of class as icy road conditions are expected. Lubbock ISD and Frenship ISD are on a two-hour delay. Police are investigating a late night crash in the 5600 block of West Loop[ 289. One person was taken to the hospital...
everythinglubbock.com
MSF closed again Monday afternoon from University to I-27
LUBBOCK, Texas — Due to a traffic incident along with icy conditions, the Marsha Sharp Freeway will be closed for eastbound traffic from University Ave to Interstate 27, an LBKAlert said. Drivers were told to “seek alternate routes of travel.” Multiple crashes were still being reported by noon....
everythinglubbock.com
‘Just slow down’: DPS, LPD warn South Plains drivers to be cautious on icy roads
LUBBOCK, Texas — Freezing temperatures and precipitation made for a dangerous morning and afternoon commute. Road conditions were expected to worsen Monday night and over the next few days, prompting the Lubbock Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety to warn drivers of how dangerous this weather can be.
KCBD
Volunteers step up to help Meals on Wheels following weather delivery concerns
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Slick road conditions left Lubbock Meals on Wheels in a bind today after volunteers called in over concerns that the weather presented delivery risks. But, one social media post showed just how fast the Lubbock community can come together. Lisa Gilliland, Executive Director of Lubbock Meals...
KCBD
Hoop Madness Scores for Tuesday, Jan. 31
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores from around the South Plains.
Why Does Lubbock’s South Plains Mall Have A Huge Hole In It?
Lubbock's South Plains Mall (6002 Slide Rd) currently looks like a 3rd grader who is missing a front tooth. There is a giant hole punched out of what was once a flagship store to our mall- Sears- which opened in Lubbock 82 years ago and had been in the mall since it opened July 26, 1972.
