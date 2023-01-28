Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Jurgen Klopp has announced the news all Liverpool fans feared.
Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Virgil Van Dijk and attacking duo Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino will all be out for a ‘couple’ more weeks. The German boss, who spoke to the media ahead of the Reds’ FA Cup fourth-round tie against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, has admitted that the club will continue to be without the three first-team players.
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Caicedo, Rice, Lukaku, Harrison, Pickford, McKennie
Arsenal have submitted a second offer worth up to £70m for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo but Brighton want £80m for the 21-year-old. (Mail on Sunday) Meanwhile, Arsenal will continue their summer pursuit of West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, even if they sign Caicedo. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Manchester United receive TEN offers for promising winger, but Ten Hag reluctant to sanction deal
No advances have been made as Erik ten Hag is reluctant to let players leave Old Trafford without a replacement
Premier League transfer deadline looming – who needs who before time runs out?
With the clock ticking down on the January transfer window there is plenty of business that may yet be completed in the coming days.Teams fighting for Premier League survival, battling it out at the top or trying to get into Europe could all be tempted into the market.Here, club experts from the PA news agency look at the options available and the likelihood of any other business before the deadline passes.ArsenalThe table-topping Gunners may look to add a defensive midfielder to their ranks due to growing concerns over a knee injury suffered by Mohamed Elneny in training recently.Bids have been...
FA Cup fifth round draw: Man Utd get West Ham; Tottenham could face Wrexham
Live updates for the fifth round draw of the 2022/23 FA Cup.
West Ham sweep aside Derby in FA Cup to set up Manchester United meeting
West Ham booked a fifth-round FA Cup tie at boss David Moyes’s former club Manchester United with a comfortable 2-0 win at Derby County.Jarrod Bowen’s third goal in two games gave the Hammers a first-half lead and Michail Antonio headed home their second five minutes after the break.The Londoners made it back-to-back wins after beating Everton 2-0 to climb out of the Premier League’s bottom three nine days ago and rarely needed to hit top gear as they halted League One side Derby’s 19-game unbeaten run.Paul Warne’s side are flying high in fourth place in the third tier and there...
chatsports.com
Middlesbrough confirm £1.5m signing of Rotherham star Dan Barlaser ahead of Michael Carrick's push for Premier League promotion... as the midfielder pens a three-and-a-half-year contract at the Riverside
Daniel Barlaser, Middlesbrough FC, Michael Carrick, ROTHERHAM UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB (RUFC), Damar Hamlin, Premier League, Riverside Stadium, Reilly Smith, Rotherham, Watford FC. Middlesbrough have signed Dan Barlaser from Rotherham on a deal that could rise to £1.5million. The midfielder, who has played for both Turkey and England at youth...
BBC
Dan Barlaser: Middlesbrough sign Rotherham United midfielder
Middlesbrough have signed midfielder Dan Barlaser from Rotherham United for an undisclosed fee. The Gateshead-born 26-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract and returns to the north east, having started his career at Newcastle. Barlaser joined Rotherham from the Magpies on a season-long loan in 2019 and made the move permanent...
Yardbarker
Manchester United make big decision on future of defender
Manchester United have reportedly ruled out any exit for Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelof this transfer window. The Red Devils are flying high at the moment, they sit third in the Premier League and have come on leaps and bounds from this time last year. A big reason for their good...
SB Nation
Brighton 2, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: Who needs to win games anyway?
It’s Captain Robbo for the Reds. The only change from the side that drew Chelsea is Trent Alexander-Arnold swapping in for James Milner. Darwin Nunez is on the bench, and the front three of Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott start the game. Moises Caicedo is conspicuous in his absence from the Brighton side, who have made four changes to their lineup since they recently faced Leicester in the Premier League.
NBC Sports
Weston McKennie joins Leeds: Is this a good move for the USMNT star?
USMNT star Weston McKennie has signed for Leeds United from Juventus. “Leeds United States of America” continues to grow with McKennie to join fellow Americans Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson playing for Jesse Marsch and newly-appointed assistant Chris Armas. Who will be next to turn up at Elland Road,...
McKennie left out of Juventus squad amid possible Leeds move
TURIN, Italy (AP) — United States midfielder Weston McKennie was left out of the Juventus squad for this weekend’s match amid a potential move to the English Premier League. McKennie has been strongly linked with a move to Leeds, which is coached by American Jesse Marsch. And Juventus...
SB Nation
CONFIRMED: Everton sell Anthony Gordon to Newcastle
Everton have completed a piece of transfer business with just a few days left in the January transfer window, selling Anthony Gordon to Newcastle United for a princely sum of £40 million plus £5m in add-ons, with a sell-on clause rumoured to be be part of the deal as well.
Champions League qualification from Premier League: How it works from 2024/25
How many Premier League teams can qualify for the Champions League once the format changes in 2024/25?
Union Berlin beats Hertha in derby, Bayern draws yet again
BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin fans brought fire to the city derby as their team closed the gap on Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich to one point by beating Hertha Berlin 2-0 on Saturday. Bayern was later held at home by Eintracht Frankfurt to 1-1 for its third consecutive draw....
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
When the FA Cup fourth-round docket became concrete, there was little chance any recap of the round would start with anything other than the result of Manchester City vs Arsenal. That little chance, fittingly, might’ve been Welsh side Wrexham AFC. Premier League fixtures | Newcastle buys Gordon ]. American...
SB Nation
Big project, big club: Big man Badiashile expects huge things from Chelsea
Benoît Badiashile has made a quietly impressive start to his Chelsea career, helping to keep clean sheets in each of his first two starts, against Crystal Palace and Liverpool, and already forming a solid partnership with the peerless Thiago Silva. The young defender’s arrival this month has flown a...
Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Liverpool: Late Mitoma Strike Sinks Reds
Liverpool were knocked out of the FA Cup after losing to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon.
Yardbarker
Klopp hails Arteta and admits Arsenal is now in the top four to stay
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been impressed by the job Mikel Arteta has done at Arsenal as the Gunners become the best club in England. Liverpool and Manchester City have been the two main clubs in England in the last few seasons, but Arsenal is changing things. The Gunners have...
CBS Sports
Here We Go: Chelsea make another move, Arsenal eye Moises Caicedo and PSG want defensive help now
The transfer market has reached its last hours, and the final days can always come with surprises or twists. It was a January full of new signings for Chelsea, who this past weekend completed the Malo Gusto deal with Lyon. After Christopher Nkunku, the right-back will be the second player to join Chelsea for the 2023-2024 season after a €30 million deal. The player has been in London, completed his medical tests and will finish the current season with OL before returning to England.
