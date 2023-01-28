ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Joe Burrow shares how he will spend his time on flight to KC

By Dan Benton
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kknb_0kUTzFlE00

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Kansas City on Saturday ahead of their AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs. But rather than cramming some additional film work in during the flight, quarterback Joe Burrow says he has other plans.

In what’s become a typical road game routine, Burrow and his teammates will engage in a friendly Super Smash Bros. competition.

The Nintendo classic has become an in-air favorite for most NFL players and teams. The New York Giants, Denver Broncos, and Seattle Seahawks are among the organizations that have had players openly discuss their love of the game in recent years.

But Burrow took it a step further and elaborated on his character of choice to a very confused pool of reporters.

“I’m a Ness main,” Burrow said, via Bengals.com . “Nobody knows what that means, that’s O.K. That’s some nerd stuff around here.”

Ness, of course, is the main character in another Nintendo classic, Earthbound.

Super Smash Bros. was originally released in 1999 when Burrow was just three years old. Earthbound made its console debut in 1994, long before Burrow was even born.

You have to respect the retro love from Burrow and the Bengals. And maybe someone should let them know GoldenEye 007 was just re-released on Xbox and Nintendo Switch Online.

The post Joe Burrow shares how he will spend his time on flight to KC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night

Joe Burrow is hoping to lead the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.  During the game, Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is trending on social media. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Brock Purdy’s girlfriend Jenna Brandt is a former college volleyball player

When Brock Purdy was selected with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he probably never figured that he would end up starting half the season for the San Francisco 49ers, and have the team in the conference championship game. But that’s what happened. And the cool part has been seeing his friends and... The post Brock Purdy’s girlfriend Jenna Brandt is a former college volleyball player appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady reportedly chose retirement over 1 other option

Tom Brady on Wednesday announced that he has once again retired from playing in the NFL. Had he decided to return in 2023, it reportedly would have only been for one team. According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, Brady had for months told those close to him that he would either retire or continue playing for... The post Tom Brady reportedly chose retirement over 1 other option appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be Traded

The Green Bay Packers are coming off the worst season of head coach Matt LaFleur's coaching career with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs. The previous three seasons in a row, the Green Bay Packers won 13 games with Aaron Rodgers winning the Most Valuable Player award back-to-back.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Did Chiefs get away with penalty on game-changing play?

The Cincinnati Bengals essentially handed the Kansas City Chiefs a game-winning field goal on Sunday when they were called for a late hit out of bounds, but the Chiefs may have gotten away with a crucial penalty of their own on the same play. The Chiefs had a 3rd-and-4 at the Cincinnati 47 with 17... The post Did Chiefs get away with penalty on game-changing play? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Shows Support for Patrick Mahomes & the Chiefs, Fans Sound Off

Miranda Lambert made a statement on Championship Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs were playing Cincinnati. Lambert was all decked out in Chiefs gear and cheering on their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. In a tweet, Lambert mentions that she’s cheering on her fellow East Texan. She was born in Lindale while Mahomes was born in Tyler. When fans saw Lambert’s tweet, they were sounding off big-time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Travis Kelce took profane shot at Bengals in live interview after win

It took all of maybe five seconds for Travis Kelce to rub it in on the Cincinnati Bengals after Sunday’s victory. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs took out the Bengals in the AFC title game on a late go-ahead field goal by Harrison Butker that gave the Chiefs the 23-20 win. Chiefs quarterback Patrick... The post Travis Kelce took profane shot at Bengals in live interview after win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Ndamukong Suh has great reason for wanting to win another Super Bowl

Nadmukong Suh already has one Super Bowl ring from when he helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win a title three years ago, but the Philadelphia Eagles star has an excellent reason for wanting another. Suh and his wife, Katya, have twin boys who will turn 2 years old in March. The five-time Pro Bowl defensive... The post Ndamukong Suh has great reason for wanting to win another Super Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes throws some shade at Joe Burrow in postgame interview

The Cincinnati Bengals had a lot of trash talk for the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium, and it was KC who came out on top. After the game, the Chiefs got to have their say, and they took advantage of the opportunity. First, Travis Kelce shot back at... The post Patrick Mahomes throws some shade at Joe Burrow in postgame interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Kellen Moore lands new OC job after leaving Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys made a surprising decision on Sunday when they decided to part ways with Kellen Moore, and it seems like the assistant coach already had another job lined up. Moore is expected to be named the new offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media report.... The post Kellen Moore lands new OC job after leaving Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles’ Jason Kelce goes viral for perfect tweet about Super Bowl matchup

The Super Bowl matchup of destiny is officially upon us. The Philadelphia Eagles, who had the NFC’s best regular season record at 14-3, punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII with a convincing 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s NFC title game. Later in the day, the Kansas City Chiefs, the team... The post Eagles’ Jason Kelce goes viral for perfect tweet about Super Bowl matchup appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
goodmorningamerica.com

Eli Manning shares what it's like starring in new clothing campaign with his kids

Eli Manning is gearing up for a different type of game: an Easter egg hunt. Manning and fellow former football players Shaun O'Hara, Justin Tuck, Emmanuel Sanders and Brian Westbrook are joining their families for an Easter egg hunt as part of The Children's Place's spring 2023 campaign. "I just...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will almost certainly end up as the most dangerous postseason duo in NFL history

With the way matters are unfolding, by the time the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce hang up their shoulder pads, they will likely be the greatest playoff duo in NFL playoff history. One key play during Kansas City’s latest AFC title game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday exemplified the magic these two superstars create when the lights are brightest.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

NFL needs to consider 1 rule change after 49ers debacle

The NFL needs to consider making one rule change after what happened with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Niners quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury on the team’s opening drive in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Backup quarterback Josh Johnson entered the game and replaced him. But Johnson... The post NFL needs to consider 1 rule change after 49ers debacle appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals how much Broncos will pay Sean Payton

The Denver Broncos are hoping Sean Payton can fix the major issues they had this past season, and the amount of money they will pay the head coach reflects their confidence in his ability to do just that. As expected, Payton will be one of the highest-paid head coaches in the NFL. Mike Klis of... The post Report reveals how much Broncos will pay Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

49ers player shared conspiracy theory after loss to Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers suffered some bad luck in their 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, but they were also beaten pretty soundly. Quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a serious elbow injury on the team’s first possession of the game. After backup Josh Johnson suffered a concussion on the... The post 49ers player shared conspiracy theory after loss to Eagles appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
198K+
Followers
24K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy