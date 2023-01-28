Joe Burrow shares how he will spend his time on flight to KC

The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Kansas City on Saturday ahead of their AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs. But rather than cramming some additional film work in during the flight, quarterback Joe Burrow says he has other plans.

In what’s become a typical road game routine, Burrow and his teammates will engage in a friendly Super Smash Bros. competition.

The Nintendo classic has become an in-air favorite for most NFL players and teams. The New York Giants, Denver Broncos, and Seattle Seahawks are among the organizations that have had players openly discuss their love of the game in recent years.

But Burrow took it a step further and elaborated on his character of choice to a very confused pool of reporters.

“I’m a Ness main,” Burrow said, via Bengals.com . “Nobody knows what that means, that’s O.K. That’s some nerd stuff around here.”

Ness, of course, is the main character in another Nintendo classic, Earthbound.

Super Smash Bros. was originally released in 1999 when Burrow was just three years old. Earthbound made its console debut in 1994, long before Burrow was even born.

You have to respect the retro love from Burrow and the Bengals. And maybe someone should let them know GoldenEye 007 was just re-released on Xbox and Nintendo Switch Online.

