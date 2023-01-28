North Lake Volunteer Fire Department is setting up a scholarship fund to send a May High School student to fire fighter and EMT school. The have worked out a plan where they can send a student to these schools where they will receive both firefighter and EMT basic certifications along with a job offer from one of three paid agencies if a position is available. They will be working with the May Volunteer Fire Department to ensure this is achievable. They are hoping to make this a yearly scholarship and a way to keep this profession alive.

MAY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO