ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
koxe.com

Farris Holcomb, 83, of Brownwood

Funeral service for Farris Holcomb, 83 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, in Brownwood, Texas.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Richard Harris, 65, of Brownwood

Richard Harris, age 65, of Brownwood passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, in San Saba County. Funeral Services for Richard will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel of San Saba with Macy Ledbetter and Mike Harris officiating; burial will follow at Wallace Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to services from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of San Saba.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Linda Louise Horton Gober, 71, of Brownwood

Linda Louise Horton Gober, 71, of Brownwood, passed away peacefully at her residence on January 28th, 2023. Family and friends are invited to a funeral service 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 3, 2022 at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 West Pecan Street in Coleman. A private interment will follow in the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Donald Kiesling, 68, of Brady

Donald Kiesling, age 68, of Brady, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023. Services are pending at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels in Brady.
BRADY, TX
koxe.com

Updated Cancellations and Delays

Sticks BBQ is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Potter’s Pizza is open 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Brookesmith ISD parent and resource fair has been canceled. The Early Visitors and Event Center will be closed. Early City Hall will be closed. Brady City Hall will be closed. Brownwood...
BROWNWOOD, TX
B93

The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It

As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
TEXAS STATE
koxe.com

Scholarship Fund Being Established by North Lake VFD

North Lake Volunteer Fire Department is setting up a scholarship fund to send a May High School student to fire fighter and EMT school. The have worked out a plan where they can send a student to these schools where they will receive both firefighter and EMT basic certifications along with a job offer from one of three paid agencies if a position is available. They will be working with the May Volunteer Fire Department to ensure this is achievable. They are hoping to make this a yearly scholarship and a way to keep this profession alive.
MAY, TX
koxe.com

Updated Sports Schedules

Winter weather has caused postponements of numerous high school and college sporting events this week. As we receive information, we will add to the list below as games are rescheduled. Howard Payne University has rescheduled women’s and men’s games with Concordia to Monday, February 6 with tip-off times at 5:30...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Friday is Deadline for Registration in Brownwood Girls Softball Association

Brownwood Girls Softball Association has been extended through Feb. 3. The registration fee is $60 per child and $25 per additional child. Late registrations will not be accepted. Registration forms can be picked up at the following locations:. Hibbett Sports – 523 West Commerce. Citizens National Bank – 1...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

City of Brownwood Updates Hours of Operation

The following information was released at mid-afternoon on Tuesday, January 31, concerning hours of operation for various City of Brownwood services. Due to continued precipitation and freezing temperatures, the City of Brownwood will be adapting its hours of operation. The following adjustments are announced for Wednesday, February 1st. Emergency services...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Art Center Celebrates Black History Month

In honor of Black History Month, the Brownwood Art Association is proud to present Our Voice: Celebrating the Coretta Scott King Illustrator Award. This exhibition was organized by the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature (NCCIL) in Abilene, Texas, and features 34 framed digital print reproductions of award-winning illustrations. The books that featured the illustrations will also be on display.
BROWNWOOD, TX
ktxs.com

Locals react to the winter weather, offer safety advice

ABILENE, Texas — The frosty weather is here in the Big Country and it doesn’t look like it will be going anywhere anytime soon. The arctic blast is bringing in sleet and ice, which concerns a lot of people. “Don’t drive if you don’t have to,” said Clay...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Woman bites Abilene officer as he calls for backup to arrest her

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1200 block of Cypress Street – Family Violence AssaultA victim reported that her common […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Icy roads cause tens of crashes across Abilene, Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several Abilene and other Big Country agencies have reported multiple vehicle crashes Monday morning due to icy driving conditions. Take a look at this wreckage just north of Ballinger: A KTAB/KRBC crew on-site gathered that, due to the slick road conditions, three vehicles and a boat were involved. This crash happened […]
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Monday January 30th

Conditions for this forecast are expected to deteriorate as freezing rain is included through the period and temps will remain very cold through the area. Don’t look for relief till at least by Thursday. For today, clouds all day and a 20% chance of freezing rain by late today. Winds will be light at 10 mph from the north northeast. For tonight, we will see periods of freezing rain, otherwise cloudy skies and a low around 22 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40% and winds will be light from the northeast at 10 mph.
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Court Records 1/27/23

No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from January 20 through January 26:. Robert Lee Howard Brookbank and Kimberly Nichole Baker. Benjamin Edwards Lehane and Jennifer Mae Blasingame. Matthew James Lowrey and Miranda Leeann Thurman. Bryan Austin...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Ice storm warnings issued for parts of Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re entering into what will be the most dangerous time period for travel across Central Texas as the most widespread and heaviest waves of freezing rain moves through. Thankfully, by the middle of the morning tomorrow, the rain will come to a close AND we’ll see temperatures warm up above freezing too.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy