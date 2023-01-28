Read full article on original website
koxe.com
Farris Holcomb, 83, of Brownwood
Funeral service for Farris Holcomb, 83 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, in Brownwood, Texas.
koxe.com
Richard Harris, 65, of Brownwood
Richard Harris, age 65, of Brownwood passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, in San Saba County. Funeral Services for Richard will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel of San Saba with Macy Ledbetter and Mike Harris officiating; burial will follow at Wallace Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to services from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of San Saba.
koxe.com
Linda Louise Horton Gober, 71, of Brownwood
Linda Louise Horton Gober, 71, of Brownwood, passed away peacefully at her residence on January 28th, 2023. Family and friends are invited to a funeral service 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 3, 2022 at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 West Pecan Street in Coleman. A private interment will follow in the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
koxe.com
Donald Kiesling, 68, of Brady
Donald Kiesling, age 68, of Brady, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023. Services are pending at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels in Brady.
koxe.com
Updated Cancellations and Delays
Sticks BBQ is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Potter’s Pizza is open 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Brookesmith ISD parent and resource fair has been canceled. The Early Visitors and Event Center will be closed. Early City Hall will be closed. Brady City Hall will be closed. Brownwood...
The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It
As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
ktxs.com
Hendrick closing multiple outpatient services in light of inclement weather
ABILENE, Texas — Hendrick Health will be closing or delaying many of its outpatient services over the next few days in light of inclement weather. This includes both the Abilene and Brownwood campuses. Track crime, special events and more in your neighborhood with AlertNest & KTXS.
koxe.com
Scholarship Fund Being Established by North Lake VFD
North Lake Volunteer Fire Department is setting up a scholarship fund to send a May High School student to fire fighter and EMT school. The have worked out a plan where they can send a student to these schools where they will receive both firefighter and EMT basic certifications along with a job offer from one of three paid agencies if a position is available. They will be working with the May Volunteer Fire Department to ensure this is achievable. They are hoping to make this a yearly scholarship and a way to keep this profession alive.
Abilene, Brownwood city closures & delays during winter weather
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – City offices across Abilene and Brownwood will be scarce during winter weather conditions, expected to last through midday Wednesday. Abilene Offices with the City of Abilene closed for business at 10:00 a.m. Monday due to the weather. The Solid Waste fleet was also canceled Monday. The city said it is […]
koxe.com
Updated Sports Schedules
Winter weather has caused postponements of numerous high school and college sporting events this week. As we receive information, we will add to the list below as games are rescheduled. Howard Payne University has rescheduled women’s and men’s games with Concordia to Monday, February 6 with tip-off times at 5:30...
koxe.com
Friday is Deadline for Registration in Brownwood Girls Softball Association
Brownwood Girls Softball Association has been extended through Feb. 3. The registration fee is $60 per child and $25 per additional child. Late registrations will not be accepted. Registration forms can be picked up at the following locations:. Hibbett Sports – 523 West Commerce. Citizens National Bank – 1...
koxe.com
City of Brownwood Updates Hours of Operation
The following information was released at mid-afternoon on Tuesday, January 31, concerning hours of operation for various City of Brownwood services. Due to continued precipitation and freezing temperatures, the City of Brownwood will be adapting its hours of operation. The following adjustments are announced for Wednesday, February 1st. Emergency services...
koxe.com
Art Center Celebrates Black History Month
In honor of Black History Month, the Brownwood Art Association is proud to present Our Voice: Celebrating the Coretta Scott King Illustrator Award. This exhibition was organized by the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature (NCCIL) in Abilene, Texas, and features 34 framed digital print reproductions of award-winning illustrations. The books that featured the illustrations will also be on display.
ktxs.com
Locals react to the winter weather, offer safety advice
ABILENE, Texas — The frosty weather is here in the Big Country and it doesn’t look like it will be going anywhere anytime soon. The arctic blast is bringing in sleet and ice, which concerns a lot of people. “Don’t drive if you don’t have to,” said Clay...
Crime Reports: Woman bites Abilene officer as he calls for backup to arrest her
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1200 block of Cypress Street – Family Violence AssaultA victim reported that her common […]
Icy roads cause tens of crashes across Abilene, Big Country
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several Abilene and other Big Country agencies have reported multiple vehicle crashes Monday morning due to icy driving conditions. Take a look at this wreckage just north of Ballinger: A KTAB/KRBC crew on-site gathered that, due to the slick road conditions, three vehicles and a boat were involved. This crash happened […]
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Monday January 30th
Conditions for this forecast are expected to deteriorate as freezing rain is included through the period and temps will remain very cold through the area. Don’t look for relief till at least by Thursday. For today, clouds all day and a 20% chance of freezing rain by late today. Winds will be light at 10 mph from the north northeast. For tonight, we will see periods of freezing rain, otherwise cloudy skies and a low around 22 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40% and winds will be light from the northeast at 10 mph.
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 1/27/23
No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from January 20 through January 26:. Robert Lee Howard Brookbank and Kimberly Nichole Baker. Benjamin Edwards Lehane and Jennifer Mae Blasingame. Matthew James Lowrey and Miranda Leeann Thurman. Bryan Austin...
KWTX
Ice storm warnings issued for parts of Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re entering into what will be the most dangerous time period for travel across Central Texas as the most widespread and heaviest waves of freezing rain moves through. Thankfully, by the middle of the morning tomorrow, the rain will come to a close AND we’ll see temperatures warm up above freezing too.
Abilene man arrested by SWAT team, accused of threatening wife with rifle at work
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was arrested by a SWAT team after he allegedly threatened his wife with a rifle at her workplace. Shirley Sedberry was taken into custody and charged with Terroristic Threat of Family/Household in connection to the incident Monday, and now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a […]
