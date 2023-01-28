Read full article on original website
KLEM News for Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Plymouth County Engineer Tom Rohe brought several items for the consideration of the Board of Supervisors. The Board approved a permit for a tile crossing on 330th Street in Garfield Township, east of Kingsley. Rohe also continued a discussion on the Secondary Roads budget. He submitted a list of projects completed in the county in the past year. These include a road resurfacing project, a bridge replacement project, and 12 culvert projects. In the next fiscal year, these projects included 3 resurfacing projects on county roads, 3 microsurfacing projects, two bridge replacements, and 19 culvert projects. There is also a project in the drainage district on Hinton. The total cost of these proposed projects are some 12.8 million dollars.
What is the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt?
Did you know that there are millions of dollars in unclaimed money in the state of Iowa, and some of it could belong to you? Don’t worry, the Iowa State Treasurer's Office wants to give it back to you!
Homelessness and housing: Part 1
REGIONAL—The most visible story of N’West Iowa is one of healthy communities, thriving families and economic vitality. However, there is a less visible story unfolding in the region’s communities, too. According to Orange City resident Kim Scorza, executive director of the Crittenton Center in Sioux City, that shadow story includes people — some of them children — who have no home.
RAGBRAI announces route, overnight towns for 2023 ride
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. RAGBRAI has announced the 2023 route and overnight towns for its 50th anniversary ride. The route will begin in Sioux City and...
No one injured in Sioux City vehicle fire
Sioux City fire officials are responding to what is being described as a 'large vehicle fire'.
Operator Of Grand Falls Casino Gives $1.5 Million Toward UNI-Dome
Larchwood, Iowa — The operator of the Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort at Larchwood has joined the campaign to renew the UNI-Dome (pronounced YOU-nee dome) on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls for the next generation with a $1.5 million investment. Dan Kehl,...
Winter storm to impact north central Iowa on Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Snow will be moving in Friday night from the northwest to the southeast. Snow will begin around midnight in far northwest Iowa. As we get closer to 4-6 a.m., snow will likely begin in the metro area. Heaviest banding of snow will be focused near U.S. Highway 20, with some neighborhoods from Sioux City to Fort Dodge picking up 6-9 inches of snow.
Siouxland man wins $20,000 Iowa lottery prize
A Siouxland man claimed the big prize in Iowa Lottery's "Word Search" InstaPlay Game.
Vehicle crashes into Sioux City Pronto Express gas station
Sioux City police officers were alerted of the incident at Pronto Express on Business Highway 75 around 11:41 a.m.
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Sioux City hospital
The family of Michael Dreckman are suing Mercy Medical Center and services for his alleged wrongful death.
Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two
Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
Stray of the Day: Meet Tory
A 2-to-3 year old, female, brown-and-white Bull Terrier, Tory was found as a stray on the north-side of town.
Morning fire causes damage to Sioux City businesses
Large flames engulfed Opa Time on Hamilton Boulevard on Sunday morning. Officials say other spaces of the building also sustained damage
Eric Allan Kunkel
Eric Allan Kunkel from Des Moines, IA formerly of Remsen, IA left this world on Thursday, January 26, 2023. He was 36 years young. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Remsen, IA with Fr. Timothy Pick officiating and Deacon Doug Heeren assisting. Burial will follow at the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Remsen, IA. Visitation with family present will be 4 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, there will be a vigil prayer service at 5 p.m. all at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen, IA. Visitation will resume on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Services have been entrusted to the Fisch Funeral Home & Monument of Remsen. Online condolences can be sent at www.fischfh.com.
Sandy Puterbaugh – Citizen of the Day
Sandy Puterbaugh is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Sandy is the owner of Duckies Road Side Café in Merrill, formerly Emma Raes. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
Jerry Gloden – Citizen of the Day
Jerry Gloden of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Today is Jerry’s last day with the Plymouth County Secondary Road as Bridge Crew foreman. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
Officials conduct ‘high-risk’ traffic stop after vehicle stolen from Onawa store
Officials say they deployed deflation spikes after a vehicle was stolen from a store in Onawa, Iowa.
Omaha man arrested near Stanton for alleged stolen vehicle
SPURVILLE, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was arrested in northeast Nebraska for reportedly stealing vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 10:30 p.m. on Friday that a stolen SUV from Iowa was traveling west on Highway 51, east of Wisner. Officials said the SUV...
Melanie Murphy – Citizen of the Day
Melanie Murphy is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Monday, January 30, 2023. Melanie is a first grade teacher at Kluckhohn Elementary and is Le Mars Community School District’s January employee of the month. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
