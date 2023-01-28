ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth County, IA

KLEM

KLEM News for Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Plymouth County Engineer Tom Rohe brought several items for the consideration of the Board of Supervisors. The Board approved a permit for a tile crossing on 330th Street in Garfield Township, east of Kingsley. Rohe also continued a discussion on the Secondary Roads budget. He submitted a list of projects completed in the county in the past year. These include a road resurfacing project, a bridge replacement project, and 12 culvert projects. In the next fiscal year, these projects included 3 resurfacing projects on county roads, 3 microsurfacing projects, two bridge replacements, and 19 culvert projects. There is also a project in the drainage district on Hinton. The total cost of these proposed projects are some 12.8 million dollars.
Homelessness and housing: Part 1

REGIONAL—The most visible story of N’West Iowa is one of healthy communities, thriving families and economic vitality. However, there is a less visible story unfolding in the region’s communities, too. According to Orange City resident Kim Scorza, executive director of the Crittenton Center in Sioux City, that shadow story includes people — some of them children — who have no home.
Operator Of Grand Falls Casino Gives $1.5 Million Toward UNI-Dome

Larchwood, Iowa — The operator of the Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort at Larchwood has joined the campaign to renew the UNI-Dome (pronounced YOU-nee dome) on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls for the next generation with a $1.5 million investment. Dan Kehl,...
Winter storm to impact north central Iowa on Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Snow will be moving in Friday night from the northwest to the southeast. Snow will begin around midnight in far northwest Iowa. As we get closer to 4-6 a.m., snow will likely begin in the metro area. Heaviest banding of snow will be focused near U.S. Highway 20, with some neighborhoods from Sioux City to Fort Dodge picking up 6-9 inches of snow.
Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two

Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
Eric Allan Kunkel

Eric Allan Kunkel from Des Moines, IA formerly of Remsen, IA left this world on Thursday, January 26, 2023. He was 36 years young. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Remsen, IA with Fr. Timothy Pick officiating and Deacon Doug Heeren assisting. Burial will follow at the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Remsen, IA. Visitation with family present will be 4 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, there will be a vigil prayer service at 5 p.m. all at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen, IA. Visitation will resume on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Services have been entrusted to the Fisch Funeral Home & Monument of Remsen. Online condolences can be sent at www.fischfh.com.
Sandy Puterbaugh – Citizen of the Day

Sandy Puterbaugh is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Sandy is the owner of Duckies Road Side Café in Merrill, formerly Emma Raes. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
Jerry Gloden – Citizen of the Day

Jerry Gloden of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Today is Jerry’s last day with the Plymouth County Secondary Road as Bridge Crew foreman. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
Omaha man arrested near Stanton for alleged stolen vehicle

SPURVILLE, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was arrested in northeast Nebraska for reportedly stealing vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 10:30 p.m. on Friday that a stolen SUV from Iowa was traveling west on Highway 51, east of Wisner. Officials said the SUV...
Melanie Murphy – Citizen of the Day

Melanie Murphy is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Monday, January 30, 2023. Melanie is a first grade teacher at Kluckhohn Elementary and is Le Mars Community School District’s January employee of the month. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
