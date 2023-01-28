Eric Allan Kunkel from Des Moines, IA formerly of Remsen, IA left this world on Thursday, January 26, 2023. He was 36 years young. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Remsen, IA with Fr. Timothy Pick officiating and Deacon Doug Heeren assisting. Burial will follow at the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Remsen, IA. Visitation with family present will be 4 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, there will be a vigil prayer service at 5 p.m. all at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen, IA. Visitation will resume on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Services have been entrusted to the Fisch Funeral Home & Monument of Remsen. Online condolences can be sent at www.fischfh.com.

REMSEN, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO